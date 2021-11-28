 Skip to content
(Local 12 Cincinnati)   Are you ready for Lockdown 2: Omicron Boogaloo? Because this is how we get Lockdown 2: Omicron Boogaloo   (local12.com) divider line
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There will be riots in the streets and only 25% of anybody is going to comply with a lockdown.

Hell, I probably won't even though I'm vaxxed and boosted.

My work certainly won't. Our largest customer is Amazon. Short of a Federal order, nothings going to happen.

I wish it wasn't the case, but here we are.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You think Omicron is bad... you ain't seen nothing yet. Keep prolonging the pandemic the whole Greek alphabet variant parade is just around the corner.

The virus doesn't care about your freedoms.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I'm wondering if it's even worth trying to get plane tickets to go visit my son for Xmas...

:-/
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

togaman2k: There will be riots in the streets and only 25% of anybody is going to comply with a lockdown.

Hell, I probably won't even though I'm vaxxed and boosted.

My work certainly won't. Our largest customer is Amazon. Short of a Federal order, nothings going to happen.

I wish it wasn't the case, but here we are.


Pre-existing health laws allow the government to shut down airports, Greyhound, and Amtrak, and even inter-state travel. It would mean the end of Biden's presidency, but they could do it. But the only thing that will actually make a dent is shutting down Fox News/Newsmax/OAN which will never happen.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If this keeps my workplace from sending me to Oklahoma City for job training, I am all for it.

That said, it has been very interesting to experience a pandemic firsthand and watching how things unfold and deteriorate.

/it will pass...eventually.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So.... this means I can justify working from home still?!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

togaman2k: There will be riots in the streets and only 25% of anybody is going to comply with a lockdown.

Hell, I probably won't even though I'm vaxxed and boosted.

My work certainly won't. Our largest customer is Amazon. Short of a Federal order, nothings going to happen.

I wish it wasn't the case, but here we are.


Riots might be a better option to letting it mutate enough that everyone is dead. But who am I to say.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

xanadian: So, I'm wondering if it's even worth trying to get plane tickets to go visit my son for Xmas...

:-/


Just make sure you use Zoom. Should be all good otherwise.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We shall see.
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: You think Omicron is bad... you ain't seen nothing yet. Keep prolonging the pandemic the whole Greek alphabet variant parade is just around the corner.

The virus doesn't care about your freedoms.


But -- I'm an AMERICAN!!
I have RIGHTS!!!
 
SundaesChild
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

togaman2k: There will be riots in the streets and only 25% of anybody is going to comply with a lockdown.

Hell, I probably won't even though I'm vaxxed and boosted.

My work certainly won't. Our largest customer is Amazon. Short of a Federal order, nothings going to happen.

I wish it wasn't the case, but here we are.


It will be 2 years since I've seen my office come March. I'm willing to go for 3.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: So.... this means I can justify working from home still?!


You are Not working at home .... You are living at work.
 
jso2897
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: We shall see.


Some of us shall see.
Others of us shall die.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jso2897: Circusdog320: You think Omicron is bad... you ain't seen nothing yet. Keep prolonging the pandemic the whole Greek alphabet variant parade is just around the corner.

The virus doesn't care about your freedoms.

But -- I'm an AMERICAN!!
I have RIGHTS!!!


Hi Randy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I swore I saw this same story on here Thursday or Friday.
 
bthom37
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is why I took a $2/hr pay cut to work for a company that already did WFH before Covid. Don't need to worry about going to the office, at least.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The virus is going to keep mutating and I would not be surprised by another, completely unrelated one, showing up. I struggled with various issues including agoraphobia before the pandemic started, so I'm just going to keep on keeping my head down. The way people are acting on top of the deadly pathogens isn't exactly motivating me to rejoin society any time soon.
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I swore I saw this same story on here Thursday or Friday.


Actually, I've seen this movie several times.
It  always starts out with a loud, rich guy mocking a scientist.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
28 Days Later: Godspeed You! Black Emperor - East Hastings (High Quality)
Youtube -Ccpdgxe-c0
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wobambo: The virus is going to keep mutating and I would not be surprised by another, completely unrelated one, showing up. I struggled with various issues including agoraphobia before the pandemic started, so I'm just going to keep on keeping my head down. The way people are acting on top of the deadly pathogens isn't exactly motivating me to rejoin society any time soon.


This - no one with any brains wants to go back to their "normal".
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: togaman2k: There will be riots in the streets and only 25% of anybody is going to comply with a lockdown.

Hell, I probably won't even though I'm vaxxed and boosted.

My work certainly won't. Our largest customer is Amazon. Short of a Federal order, nothings going to happen.

I wish it wasn't the case, but here we are.

Pre-existing health laws allow the government to shut down airports, Greyhound, and Amtrak, and even inter-state travel. It would mean the end of Biden's presidency, but they could do it. But the only thing that will actually make a dent is shutting down Fox News/Newsmax/OAN which will never happen.


I hope it's the end... I don't want a president in his 80s.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah the US has already decided this is fine-  nothing gonna change

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I swore I saw this same story on here Thursday or Friday.


Well get used to it because until we as a collectively grow up, we're going to be seeing this kind of thing more often.
 
bthom37
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jim32rr: ImmutableTenderloin: So.... this means I can justify working from home still?!

You are Not working at home .... You are living at work.


In that case, I'm a huge fan of my employer's "pets are allowed at the 'office'" policy.  As well as the work policy of "giving me a private fridge and bathroom".
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: GardenWeasel: togaman2k: There will be riots in the streets and only 25% of anybody is going to comply with a lockdown.

Hell, I probably won't even though I'm vaxxed and boosted.

My work certainly won't. Our largest customer is Amazon. Short of a Federal order, nothings going to happen.

I wish it wasn't the case, but here we are.

Pre-existing health laws allow the government to shut down airports, Greyhound, and Amtrak, and even inter-state travel. It would mean the end of Biden's presidency, but they could do it. But the only thing that will actually make a dent is shutting down Fox News/Newsmax/OAN which will never happen.

I hope it's the end... I don't want a president in his 80s.


I think he was only planning on one term regardless of what happens.  The bigger question is do we get a Qpresident or someone sane next
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jim32rr: ImmutableTenderloin: So.... this means I can justify working from home still?!

You are Not working at home .... You are living at work.


... which means I don't spend 1.5 hours each day living in traffic with people that will threaten my life over a car length.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cool, now take the thong off your head and close your curtains. Thanks
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't see it happening again.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Riots might be a better option to letting it mutate enough that everyone is dead. But who am I to say.


Hey, just so you know, RL is not a game of plague inc. A virus continuing to mutate so that it's more deadly is actually, like.

Generally not a viable strategy in nature, because then the virus dies off too.
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, it's a good thing we have freedoms.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My wife and I both working from home with our awesome dog and food deliveries? The first lockdown was awesome for us. 

Bring it.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In fact, if the virus evolves to be more deadly, it makes it HARDER for it to spread because dead people don't farking walk around spreading the virus.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
yay?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, at least Atlantic hurricane season is over in 3 days.  So I've got that going for me, which is nice.
 
kidgenius
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

xanadian: So, I'm wondering if it's even worth trying to get plane tickets to go visit my son for Xmas...

:-/


From the time the variants are spotted until it becomes the dominant strain is like four months.  Going to see your son at Christmas is probably fine.  Saint Patrick's day on the other hand....
 
Wobambo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Felgraf: In fact, if the virus evolves to be more deadly, it makes it HARDER for it to spread because dead people don't farking walk around spreading the virus.


Yet.
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The article only call it worst in terms of transmitability, and says nothing about severity of symptoms.  And has a whole lot of speculation about everything.  So take that as you will.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Felgraf: In fact, if the virus evolves to be more deadly, it makes it HARDER for it to spread because dead people don't farking walk around spreading the virus.


You've pointed that out before.
The thing is, mutations don't always follow a pattern of evolutionary maximization.
Sometimes, diseases evolve to be MORE deadly - even though it does not help their evolutionary progress.
And if you are one of the people who die, it doesn't help that you were so clever.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It seems some people are willing to bet their lives on a very poor understanding of virology... Might help to remember that viruses don't have "strategies" and this was a zoonotic disease to begin with. It doesn't "need" us. Also, rabies laughs at your Cracker Jacks Virology Degree.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Felgraf: In fact, if the virus evolves to be more deadly, it makes it HARDER for it to spread because dead people don't farking walk around spreading the virus.


Which doesn't mean it is necessarily less dangerous. The Spanish Flu was more deadly and did a great job of spreading itself around and killing hundreds of millions. A more dangerous mutation of COVID could definitely kill a lot more people if the anti-vaxxers keep letting grifters tell them what to do.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

togaman2k: There will be riots in the streets and only 25% of anybody is going to comply with a lockdown.

Hell, I probably won't even though I'm vaxxed and boosted.

My work certainly won't. Our largest customer is Amazon. Short of a Federal order, nothings going to happen.

I wish it wasn't the case, but here we are.


And this is how the pandemic will triple its killcount in just a handful of months.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Felgraf: jaivirtualcard: Riots might be a better option to letting it mutate enough that everyone is dead. But who am I to say.

Hey, just so you know, RL is not a game of plague inc. A virus continuing to mutate so that it's more deadly is actually, like.

Generally not a viable strategy in nature, because then the virus dies off too.


Viruses don't make strategic plans for their, or your long term survival.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have been seeing something out there, in the derposphere, that claims the virus was engineered, and that the vaccine was co-engineered so that when "they"* release SARS COV-2.1 it will wipe out the unvaccinated.  Yet they still talk about the vaccine like it's the Devil.  A variation on this theme is that 2.1 will kill off only the vaxxed, but that doesn't make much sense, who would want a world full of only the most stupid and suggestible? Oh wait, never mind.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So what's the mortality rate for vaccinated people?  Because if it's about the same level as other previous illnesses then everyone needs to be vaccinated who can but after that even immune compromised people will be at the same risk level as before.  It's coming up on 2 years and if everyone would get the vaccine then the risk is mitigated.  I'm not going to hermit it up any longer for something that might just make me sick, and anyone who gets seriously ill can thank the Q cult.
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If there was a way to bet every dollar I had and then leverage myself beyond any reasonable amount and bet against a federal lockdown happening in the US, I'd do it. I'm not saying whether it's the right thing or the wrong thing, but it simply isn't going to happen.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wobambo: The virus is going to keep mutating and I would not be surprised by another, completely unrelated one, showing up. I struggled with various issues including agoraphobia before the pandemic started, so I'm just going to keep on keeping my head down. The way people are acting on top of the deadly pathogens isn't exactly motivating me to rejoin society any time soon.


Indeed. It's just been bloody disheartening is what it's been.
 
chewd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We will never get another lockdown, no matter how badly its needed. The reactionaries will see to that.

From here out its every man for himself.
 
Confabulat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've really enjoyed the lockdown. Do we really have to end it?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Occam's Disposable Razor: If there was a way to bet every dollar I had and then leverage myself beyond any reasonable amount and bet against a federal lockdown happening in the US, I'd do it. I'm not saying whether it's the right thing or the wrong thing, but it simply isn't going to happen.


Can't be enforced without killing more morons than we're willing to.  Nature will sort it out though.
 
AsparagusFTW
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Buy your TP tonight. Early signs are it is a doozy.
 
