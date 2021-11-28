 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   11 busted for illegal gambling and money laundering in gambling center Macau. What are the odds?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, Casino, One country, two systems, Macau police, Macau, Mainland China, People's Republic of China, Arrest, junket mogul Alvin Chau  
•       •       •

August11
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think pretty good. Gamblers gamble, Ricmitter.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How do you do illegal gambling in Macau of all places...?

I probably don't want to know the answer to my own question.
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This reminds me of how people think prosecutions for crimes like prostitution and drugs will go away if the activities are legalized.  That's not so - sometimes arrests can even increase because there are almost always governmental strings attached and some folks will try to get around those.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And she's not too happy about it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11...
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11...


That's odd.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Macau has a stock market?
 
