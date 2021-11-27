 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Have we got enough popcorn popped for this?   (nypost.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, Prosecutor, Crime, Criminal law, Child sexual abuse, child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, Federal prosecutors, Jeffrey Epstein, crimes Epstein  
•       •       •

1175 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2021 at 8:45 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll believe it when I see it.

//If she doesn't end up dead first.
 
groppet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Let me guess a bunch of wild claims about the dead with nothing to back it up but the living will be fine. Same as always with the rich and powerful.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oooooohhhhh. She gonna die in a weird jail mishap.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe she has a better Dead Man's Switch than Epstein?

If so, she walks?
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maxwell didn't kill herself.

It was the one-armed man!
 
Valter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I genuinely don't want to hear about this.

Naturally FARK DOT COM will toss a bunch of links my way.

Thanks, FARK.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Turns out she was a Reddit moderator. Why am I not surprised?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Maxwell didn't kill herself.

It was the one-armed man!


Maxwell father died mysteriously as well.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: Turns out she was a Reddit moderator. Why am I not surprised?


What was she a reddit moderator for?
 
fargin a
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nothing like your right to a speedy trial. How long has she been locked up now?

Maybe they've been hoping the problem would take care of itself again?
 
August11
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Ghislaine is not over-confident by any means but she knows she is telling the truth," the source told the paper.

Psychopathic definition of truth: the way I want the world to be for my special needs, regardless of conflicts with everyone's useless reality.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Tanqueray: Turns out she was a Reddit moderator. Why am I not surprised?

What was she a reddit moderator for?


To moderate a sub, I'm guessing.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought the general advice was don't take the stand to defend yourself.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Tanqueray: Turns out she was a Reddit moderator. Why am I not surprised?

What was she a reddit moderator for?


r/worldnews
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Overheard at a restaurant last night, surprisingly relevant, the ship stuck in the Suez canal was owned by Wal Mart and the Clinton Foundation and every container was full of humans being trafficked, the men and boys were being sent to Wal Mart warehouses and the girls were being distributed by the Clinton Foundation as they have taken over the Epstein operation, it was like listening to Art Bell all over again.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Tanqueray: Turns out she was a Reddit moderator. Why am I not surprised?

What was she a reddit moderator for?


I'm going to guess one of the incel subs, since incels basically glorify pedophilia.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fargin a: Nothing like your right to a speedy trial. How long has she been locked up now?


She almost assuredly waived it.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Overheard at a restaurant last night, surprisingly relevant, the ship stuck in the Suez canal was owned by Wal Mart and the Clinton Foundation and every container was full of humans being trafficked, the men and boys were being sent to Wal Mart warehouses and the girls were being distributed by the Clinton Foundation as they have taken over the Epstein operation, it was like listening to Art Bell all over again.


So why didn't anyone show up with a rifle to free the children?

American sex cults are so callous.  When is my grandma's turn with Ivanka, anyway?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NearCanuck: I thought the general advice was don't take the stand to defend yourself.


It is unless: A) you are totally f*cked anyway and you B) you insist upon it. Sometimes so much so that the testimony is presented in a narrative.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aungen: So why didn't anyone show up with a rifle to free the children?


Because they were illegals immigrants taking our jobs while being human trafficked of course.  I'd think that would be obvious.
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Por que tan serioso: NearCanuck: I thought the general advice was don't take the stand to defend yourself.

It is unless: A) you are totally f*cked anyway and you B) you insist upon it. Sometimes so much so that the testimony is presented in a narrative.


Plus, she was never offered a plea deal. When the feds have enough confidence that they don't need your cooperation, then you might consider a Hail Mary play like taking the stand.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.