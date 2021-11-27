 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Wait, that actually worked?   (cnn.com) divider line
27
    More: Strange, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Police, Fixed-wing aircraft, account @onlyindade, Emergency medical services, US Customs, law enforcement, Border Protection  
•       •       •

1720 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2021 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better than riding in coach.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last seen strutting away.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ssaoi: Still better than riding in coach.


Done in one.

/lights out and such as
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The plane must not have gotten up to cruising altitude, otherwise the stowaway would have been a block of ice.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First one I've ever heard of that lived.

If they actually make it into the air (don't fall out or get blown out during takeoff) they turn into meat popsicles.

There's a cottage industry within the Miami coroners office dealing with frozen corpses that fall into peoples houses, yards, cars along the international landing pattern.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't give Spirit airlines any ideas.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: First one I've ever heard of that lived.

If they actually make it into the air (don't fall out or get blown out during takeoff) they turn into meat popsicles.

There's a cottage industry within the Miami coroners office dealing with frozen corpses that fall into peoples houses, yards, cars along the international landing pattern.


Miami Ice?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: First one I've ever heard of that lived.

If they actually make it into the air (don't fall out or get blown out during takeoff) they turn into meat popsicles.

There's a cottage industry within the Miami coroners office dealing with frozen corpses that fall into peoples houses, yards, cars along the international landing pattern.


A couple hours at -40°, above 30,000 feet with the accompanying lack of oxygen?  I'm also surprised he lived.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean if you're willing to do all that, I think they should just dust you off and let you stay.

Same with the people who walk across a desert or swim across the Rio Grande. My parents just farked and I get to live there. That was a lot of daring and effort.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: First one I've ever heard of that lived.

If they actually make it into the air (don't fall out or get blown out during takeoff) they turn into meat popsicles.

There's a cottage industry within the Miami coroners office dealing with frozen corpses that fall into peoples houses, yards, cars along the international landing pattern.


That is both weirdly fascinating and really sad.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, no, it didn't work.

The idea is to hitch a ride, land, AND run away to be free in the new country.

Since he was caught, he'll be deported with a "Nice try,..."
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: I mean if you're willing to do all that, I think they should just dust you off and let you stay.

Same with the people who walk across a desert or swim across the Rio Grande. My parents just farked and I get to live there. That was a lot of daring and effort.


Right. These people are tough as nails. Getting rid of them seems like a dumb idea to me.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to FlightAware it was a 737-800 that was at 33,000 for 87 minutes.  It had filed to fly at 37,000.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been watching a lot of vagrant travel videos lately. It's people who hitch rides on trains. They're pretty cool and lots of fun.

This, however, is a whole new level of hardcore.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Poor guy seems to have peed his pants ,, WTH  is there no bathrooms in that section of the plane?
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Detective Vince Larkin?
A body fell from the sky.
It has your name all over it.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: Poor guy seems to have peed his pants ,, WTH  is there no bathrooms in that section of the plane?


.....no?
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

max_rebo_groupie: bacchanalias and consequences: I mean if you're willing to do all that, I think they should just dust you off and let you stay.

Same with the people who walk across a desert or swim across the Rio Grande. My parents just farked and I get to live there. That was a lot of daring and effort.

Right. These people are tough as nails. Getting rid of them seems like a dumb idea to me.


Yeah I don't currently live there, but I've immigrated to four countries to work.

As a white guy with a US passport, they just smiled and said, "Come on in." If you fall out of a landing gear compartment, someone should give you water (which they did) and some tacos or a good hoagie, shake your hand and give you a listing for open jobs.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Didn't work for Dave Chappelle in Con Air.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We need some heat here man!

/obscure movie quote
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I bet his friend was dead tired
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

He was just trying to get back on the plane when they left without him.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The.anti-Larry: According to FlightAware it was a 737-800 that was at 33,000 for 87 minutes.  It had filed to fly at 37,000.


Oh shiat, the pilot was in on it
 
Valter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ssaoi: Still better than riding in coach.


I see you have flown United.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
From ads for American Airlines:

The New American is arriving.
Fly The American Way
It's Good to Know You're on American Airlines
Sabemos por qué vuelas

We are an airline.
But we realize we are something more.
We are an engine that powers the free flow of people and ideas and products and joy.
We are an airline that is proud to bear the name American
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Security must be pretty lax at whatever airport that flight originated.  How does one make it all the way to the tarmac and under the plane, THEN climb up the landing gear without ever being seen by a single person or security camera?

If you don't think this is cause for alarm, perhaps you aren't aware of what a very small bomb could do, if that's what was put there instead of a person.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: First one I've ever heard of that lived.


Me either.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.