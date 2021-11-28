 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: The moment you realized you were an adult
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bought a washer and dryer and it hit me.  This is real grown-up shiat.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The moment my mother said "f@ck" in front of me and didn't apologize or act embarrassed.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I, (name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the president of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed ...
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not going to make any such claim. I'm sure there are plenty who will not dispute that either.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll tell you when it happens. My grey pubes ain't flipped no switches
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Moving to a zip code more than an hour from my parent's house.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are a lot of moments when you start to realize you are an adult. Moving out of the family home. Buying your first car. Getting married. Buying a house. Having a kid. Those are all big steps.

The real moment you realize you are an adult is when your parents have pass away. Now it's all up to you
 
chirpy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother had me pinned to a wall by my throat.  Her other hand was raised in a fist to hit me.  She screamed "Get the fark out of my house!"  I was 14 and entirely on my own.  An adult.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I got into an accident and the first thing I didn't do was call my mother. I called my boss and told them I would be late.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: I bought a washer and dryer and it hit me.  This is real grown-up shiat.


Same thing when I bought a new refrigerator.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Probably when I took the first airplane ride that I paid for all by myself...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I realized how much society sucked and leaned real hard into being a weird forest-dwelling hermit.
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bills. But it's more than that.

I remember when I first got my own place. I'd been getting paychecks for some time, but I'd been doing that since age 14, so it wasn't all that adult-y to me to get paid.

But when I signed up for utilities and that first bill came in the mail (this was in the before times), complete with my name on it, I felt like an adult. I alone was responsible for whether I had electricity, gas, water, and a roof over my head. To me, that's what "adulting" means.

When people say "I'm never going to be an adult!" all I hear is "Someone else should pay my way through life!" A person can be an adult and have loads of fun -- on their own dime, with their own responsibilities.

That's adulting to me, YMMV.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I realized I had a responsibility to my kid and too many assets I enjoy to divorce my second wife... but I'm thinking more and more youthful each day.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't even know what that means.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Almost never had to hide a body when I was a kid.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: There are a lot of moments when you start to realize you are an adult. Moving out of the family home. Buying your first car. Getting married. Buying a house. Having a kid. Those are all big steps.

The real moment you realize you are an adult is when your parents have pass away. Now it's all up to you


That hit hard. And completely true, though I'll say helping take care of my aging mother is certainly on the adultish timeline.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wobambo: When I realized how much society sucked and leaned real hard into being a weird forest-dwelling hermit.


Don't knock it.
You can keep pigs and restore backhoe.
 
45cal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When I walked into a bank, signed and initialed a whole stack of papers and they gave me a stack of money to buy a house.
 
vpc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My dad told a dirty joke, and a) I understood the punchline and b) he'd done it on purpose, not just told my mom and I was overhearing. I was... I dunno, maybe 17? Old enough to appreciate dirty jokes but not old enough (NEVER old enough) not to be a little squicked by parents and sex jokes.

/What kind of engineer is god?

//A civil engineer, because no one else would create the best playground in the universe and then run an open sewer through the middle of it.

///three
 
Godscrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No more Juvenile Hall.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Enjoying the birds chirping, drinking a cup of coffee, and thinking to myself 'this is fantastic'. When the little things truly bring you joy.
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnryan51: I, (name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the president of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed ...


It still took a bit for me after that. Even after getting married and buying a house, I still wanted to party and goof off. I got into SLIGHT trouble from goofing off and my Senior Chief after getting me off the hook, again, grabbed me by the lapels and slammed me against the wall and said: Stop farking around, Van, other people depend on you now.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The day this Tom Waits song made me cry.
Tom Waits - "I Don't Wanna Grow Up"
Youtube CWh4xHeFMIQ
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Never.
I have always hated "adults" and never aspired to "adulthood".
 
kb7rky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That first night in Air Force BMT (basic military training), when we (myself and about 30 others) were all standing outside in the cold drizzle, with our MTIs (military training instructors) circling us like sharks, just daring us to make eye contact with them, to give them an excuse to berate us for having the gall to breathe the same air as them. You hear them dogpiling on one unlucky airman; you hear the sound of several bottles of booze breaking when they play the "pick 'em up and put 'em down" game; you have the MTI scream in your ear when you inadvertently drop your duffel bag on the floor. Once your head hits that pillow for about 4 hours of sleep, you wonder just what the fark you've gotten yourself into...and your life is never the same.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I saw a humorous interview with Al Roker and thought to myself "this guy is actually quite fly" and then realized my soul is old as dirt even though still relatively young.

Everything changed when I cut the first Arby's coupon from junk mail
 
wouldestous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
the first time i could realistically picture my parents farking
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It had to be the day when I realized that I hadn't actually invented the F-word. That was a real hard pill to swallow - the one to make the voices go away.
 
ingo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
First time I walked into a liquor store and bought a bottle of liquor without getting carded.

/Was first time I tried to buy liquor.
//Was 17, bearded, and already going bald
///Third time I did get carded but I got vouched for the the owner's 5yo son.
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jso2897: Never.
I have always hated "adults" and never aspired to "adulthood".


What does being adult mean to you that you're so against it?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When I saw a credit score of 700+.

/It's 800+ now
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Probably the time in college at 19 when my shiny new credit card said "declined", and I casually walked out with a "huh, must be a card issue, I'll run home and check", looked at my balance, and realized I had maxed it out.  Spent the next few months paying it off as fast as possible, resolved to get near that point again.  Probably have paid under $20 in interest on credit cards since then.
 
SocratesNutz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ordered a bourbon neat.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Relevant.
 
tenalquot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A lot of small moments. One that stands out, tho, was the first time I used money from my minimum wage job to buy toilet paper for myself and roommates.
 
deathdidpartme
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
10/16/81
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if I realized I was an adult,  but I damn sure realized my life had changed and would never be the same:

18 yea old,  1st Christmas home from college.  Dad has a seizure at the kitchen table.  I call 911 and get the EMTs to the house.  Mom rides in ambulance with dad,  I followed the ambulance in the car.  That car ride,  watching the crew work on My dad through those rear windows was when I knew nothing would be the same.

(Brain tumor.  He died 2 yrs later)
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnryan51: I, (name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the president of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed ...


For me it was the Halloween after I said that.  Walking through the NEX to buy soap or something and I go past the Halloween candy and thought, "Gee i kinda wish I could go trick-or-treating again and get Halloween candy. "  Then on my way out of the store i pass the aisle again and realize, "Wait. I have a job. I don't have to dress up. I could just buy this candy if I want it."
So I did.
 
kokomo61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There have been lots of 'adult' moments, like getting married, getting divorced, buying a car, house, etc, but those have been all markers along the way, with no revelation when they happened....those realizations have all happened over time.

As pointed out above, losing a parent, or watching them decline and you taking over as the more capable person is a big one. Lost my mom last year to COVID, and dad is in an Alzheimer's care facility, so my generation are the 'adults' now.

My older brother passed away about 4 years ago now - even though he was the 'golden child' to my parents, they enabled him his whole life, while he pissed it away to drinking and drug abuse...and STILL they kept funding it, so I've had to be the more 'adult' child ever since I was in my late teens.

This Thanksgiving was a bit different, though. Brother's been gone a few years now, Mom's gone a full year, and Dad hasn't been our of the facility since March 2020. I rented a couple big cabins in the Smokies, and had my two sisters and their families join us. 15 people together for 4 days, and everybody seemed to fall into their natural roles that my parents and their generation used to. One of my sisters jumped into organizing breakfasts every morning, my other sister kept all the grandkids and cousins busy, and I organized the the trip, paid for the lodging/meals, and led the expeditions into town for supplies and entertainment.

Late one night, it hit me.

I'm Dad.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
cdn.gobankingrates.comView Full Size

Well, the Australian equivalent, but you get the idea.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When I turned 30, I was showering before work - went to reach for my towel post shower and tweaked my wrist. Don't know how I did it, but that was the first time I hurt myself doing regular everyday things. On my 30th birthday of all days. Another was when I made my first investment proposal to my wife using our mutual savings. Then when I started telling my parents what to do. I wouldn't say there's one defining moment but there's been a few moments in the last decade that have indicated that I'm no longer drinking and playing video games in my parents basement and I'm now making real decisions for my family that have real ramifications on our future.
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yesterday.  Bought my first pair of sweat pants.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnryan51: I, (name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the president of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed ...


That was certainly an 'adulting' moment.  It didn't really hit until a bit later though as the National Guard unit I was in was short of officers, so there I am a 3rd year ROTC cadet (pretty much the only thing in the military dumber than a 2LT...) being told "Ok, normally we'd have you follow a LT around for a while but we don't have any...so... 'this' is YOUR platoon..." (holy shiat) "Oh, & you need to sign for this several million dollars worth of equipment...." (holy farking shiat!!!).

Things seemed very real in a hurry
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At 18 I sort of stumbled in to a career job, simply because I liked it, was already there and welcome and recognized I'd need to have a job and income. But it sunk in signing the paperwork for taxes, medical insurance and choosing a doctor. In the ensuing weeks it was solidified in training and signing papers about legal responsibilities on the job, that if I didn't meet those responsibilities (psych. care) I could be charged with neglect/abuse, arrested on the spot. Seeing people arrested there solidified it further.  (It became cool later developing and learning I had a reputation for being one of the responsible guys that administration didn't have to worry about, that patients liked me to support me when judgement calls were questioned, when administration would ask me WTF I thought I was doing, hear me out, give me props for having made the right call.)
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I know I am, but I still feel like I'm no where close.  I look younger than my age, and that certainly helps keep me from feeling like an old fart.
 
Feral Cat With Scissors [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not sure I know what it feels like to be a fully functional adult.

I lived with Mum and saw Dad on weekends. "Baby with a job", I was Dad's psychologist and Mum's psychiatric nurse. Mum gave up on running the house when I was fifteen, so I took over the budget, bills, groceries, got to find out how far Mother's Allowance stretched (not far). We got by. Dad died when I was sixteen and left me his wartime house and mortgage. I got our support worker to agree that the monthly mortgage payment and taxes was smaller than our monthly rent, so we moved there and continued to get by.

I had a patchy support system, enough to narrowly avoid ending myself or a number of other bad outcomes. Graduated, got a job, left town, married, better jobs, widowed, and wondering when I'll feel like an adult in full and not a half-completed project.

*shrug*
 
nobody11155
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The first time you (non-ironically) use the phrase "these kids nowadays."

After that it is too late.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When I began flipping off maniacs on the road
 
