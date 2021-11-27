 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Canadian department store Christmas tree makes a return after 15 years in retirement and OMFG KILL IT WITH FIRE   (metro.co.uk) divider line
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kill it with fire, indeed. Was there a chemical or nuclear accident that they can't get normal trees this year? Shouldn't they put the poor thing out of its misery?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a Christmas butt plug with a face.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
