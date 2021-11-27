 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salon)   A discredited and derided 1998 "study" on autism and vaccines gave rise to the current idiot anti-vax movement   (salon.com) divider line
36
    More: Murica, MMR vaccine controversy, MMR vaccine, Measles, Vaccination, Andrew Wakefield, The Lancet, concomitant vaccine, Wakefield's wake  
•       •       •

339 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 28 Nov 2021 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wakefield is one of those few individuals who achieves the status of the world would have been better had he died in his crib.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is hardly news, it's well known to most Farkers I'm sure, but I guess it's always worth running again just to make sure the truth is out there.

Wakefield of course was motivated by greed: having published this study in a respected journal he could earn a fortune as the parents of autistic kiddies sued big pharma for many millions with him as an "expert" witness.

More needs to be said about the tiny number of subjects which led to Wakefield's "conclusions". The Lancet really embarrassed itself by publishing this crap despite the ludicrousness of the study on this measure alone.

Science and humanity were the losers, and while obviousbly Wakefield was to blame this could never have happened if the Lancet's peer review process had not dropped the ball on multiple occasions allowing it to happen.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That asshole and idiots like her (Jenny McCarthy). She had so many more useful purposes to serve.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: This is hardly news, it's well known to most Farkers I'm sure, but I guess it's always worth running again just to make sure the truth is out there.

Wakefield of course was motivated by greed: having published this study in a respected journal he could earn a fortune as the parents of autistic kiddies sued big pharma for many millions with him as an "expert" witness.

More needs to be said about the tiny number of subjects which led to Wakefield's "conclusions". The Lancet really embarrassed itself by publishing this crap despite the ludicrousness of the study on this measure alone.

Science and humanity were the losers, and while obviousbly Wakefield was to blame this could never have happened if the Lancet's peer review process had not dropped the ball on multiple occasions allowing it to happen.


I'm too lazy to go and look this up, but wasn't he also pushing an alternative vaccine thing he was invested in?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then, in 2004, Wakefield was hit with a double whammy: An investigation by Sunday Times reporter Brian Deer demonstrated that Wakefield had financial conflicts of interest he had not disclosed when publishing his report. It was revealed that Wakefield had established several autism-related medical businesses, but their success was predicated on establishing links between MMR vaccines and a likely-fabricated disease called "autistic entercolitis."

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there some bullshiat about mercury-based preservatives in vaccines, too?

I stopped caring about the details of that bullshiat long ago, but on the theory that it's best to keep whacking the zombie before it reassembles and attacks again, we should cover that too...
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this guy's grift is the basis for the reptilian conspiracies.

latimesblogs.latimes.comView Full Size
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wakefield?


YUP


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BIcA​Z​xFfrc

I thought I knew the whole story, turns out Wakefield is so much more of a piece of shiat.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccines: A Measured Response
Youtube 8BIcAZxFfrc



I am stupid.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: That asshole and idiots like her (Jenny McCarthy). She had so many more useful purposes to serve.

[Fark user image 322x400]


One of my classmates from High School absolutely detested McCarthy when she was first rising to prominence, often calling her a stupid whore who's only claim to fame was taking off her clothes. And then years later this same classmate was praising McCarthy for being such a great parent exposing the truth about vaccines. Yeah, there is no cure for true stupidity.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring back all the diseases and plagues!

Guess the moron contingency of the US wants to help with world overpopulation by Killing off half our country.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: Yeah, there is no cure for true stupidity.


Nonsense - there totally is

/but just killing the dumbfarks is generally frowned upon
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Aussie_As: This is hardly news, it's well known to most Farkers I'm sure, but I guess it's always worth running again just to make sure the truth is out there.

Wakefield of course was motivated by greed: having published this study in a respected journal he could earn a fortune as the parents of autistic kiddies sued big pharma for many millions with him as an "expert" witness.

More needs to be said about the tiny number of subjects which led to Wakefield's "conclusions". The Lancet really embarrassed itself by publishing this crap despite the ludicrousness of the study on this measure alone.

Science and humanity were the losers, and while obviousbly Wakefield was to blame this could never have happened if the Lancet's peer review process had not dropped the ball on multiple occasions allowing it to happen.

I'm too lazy to go and look this up, but wasn't he also pushing an alternative vaccine thing he was invested in?


Yep. And it gets even worse. He may have been the first to document a connection between the gut biome and systemic medical conditions, but instead of following the science he chose to go for a quick buck, giving gut-biome research a cold-fusion-like reputation in the process and setting related research back by a generation.
 
rac23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im fine with anti vaxers....   As long as they never leave their homes and don't reproduce.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he's self aware enough to realise he has directly caused millions of needless deaths.

I don't think too often that someone should be killed, but given what he's done I think he should be put on trial and made an example of.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: That asshole and idiots like her (Jenny McCarthy). She had so many more useful purposes to serve.

[Fark user image image 322x400]


I'm ashamed that I fapped to her pictures in Playboy when I was in high school.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait until people find out that a scripted reality TV show led to the election of an idiot as president.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: jaivirtualcard: That asshole and idiots like her (Jenny McCarthy). She had so many more useful purposes to serve.

[Fark user image image 322x400]

I'm ashamed that I fapped to her pictures in Playboy when I was in high school.


Hey you're not to blame, she probably made you autistic or something. You could probably sue her.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: The_Sponge: jaivirtualcard: That asshole and idiots like her (Jenny McCarthy). She had so many more useful purposes to serve.

[Fark user image image 322x400]

I'm ashamed that I fapped to her pictures in Playboy when I was in high school.

Hey you're not to blame, she probably made you autistic or something. You could probably sue her.


I LOL'd.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm fairly sure this led to my brother accusing me of injecting my children with 'pig puss', or as educated people call it getting your children vaccinated.

And yes, this was LONG LONG LONG before the current pandemic, he was that farking stupid.

/And my mom wonders why I don't respect my brother.
 
Esc7
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Theeng: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8BIcAZxF​frc]


I am stupid.


This is a good video, I recommend it.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Retractions and disproval only matter in academic circles.

The average person isn't in academic circles.

Stuff like this sticks around forever.

Ivermectin is the same, the primary study was retracted due to falsified evidence in the study, but it hasn't slowed it down any.
 
groppet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: Wakefield is one of those few individuals who achieves the status of the world would have been better had he died in his crib.


Last year I watched a movie called In the Shadow of the Moon where on the future there was a big terrorist/militia attack and a person was sent back in time to kill the leaders of the movement before they got started. Now I think how helpful that could be to knock a few pieces off the board before they become dangerous.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Penn and Teller on Vaccinations
Youtube RfdZTZQvuCo
 
replacementcool
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: Wakefield is one of those few individuals who achieves the status of the world would have been better had he died in his crib.


Him and Thomas Midgley, Jr.

At least Midgley had the good sense to be killed by his own stupid invention.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bughunter: Wasn't there some bullshiat about mercury-based preservatives in vaccines, too?

I stopped caring about the details of that bullshiat long ago, but on the theory that it's best to keep whacking the zombie before it reassembles and attacks again, we should cover that too...


Thimerosal is a mercury-based preservative. But, the mercury content is far below toxic levels, even for infants. It's no longer used because a) people only heard the ooga-booga scare word 'mercury' without understanding dosage/exposure; and b) better preservatives were found/formulated making it unnecessary in children's vaccines, aside from flu shots.

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/pati​e​nt-ed/conversations/downloads/vacsafe-​thimerosal-color-office.pdf
 
Trik
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Had a feeling it might have.

Old Five Head Gal got a lot of people to listen to her.
After all, women who get naked for cameras can't be wrong can they?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: bughunter: Wasn't there some bullshiat about mercury-based preservatives in vaccines, too?

I stopped caring about the details of that bullshiat long ago, but on the theory that it's best to keep whacking the zombie before it reassembles and attacks again, we should cover that too...

Thimerosal is a mercury-based preservative. But, the mercury content is far below toxic levels, even for infants. It's no longer used because a) people only heard the ooga-booga scare word 'mercury' without understanding dosage/exposure; and b) better preservatives were found/formulated making it unnecessary in children's vaccines, aside from flu shots.

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/patie​nt-ed/conversations/downloads/vacsafe-​thimerosal-color-office.pdf


This is interesting.
Considering we don't know what is in our booze. And the makers fight to not disclose.
Like wood chips and fish gills.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The anti vax thing is weird because I remember that back in the day it was mostly hippie, organic, no ingredients I can't pronounce types who were anti vax.  Somewhere along the way it somehow morphed from a pretty left leaning movement to one with strong ties to right wing, religious libertarians.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

foxy_canuck: The anti vax thing is weird because I remember that back in the day it was mostly hippie, organic, no ingredients I can't pronounce types who were anti vax.  Somewhere along the way it somehow morphed from a pretty left leaning movement to one with strong ties to right wing, religious libertarians.


Thank the war on education for that one.

Ignorance is bliss, lest they start doubting religion.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just watched a Law and Order SVU episode from 10-20 years ago with antivaxers, but it was about measles.

The arguments about individual freedum to put everyone else at risk were the same, but then the RW (Russian) media weren't egging it on,

Conclusion: Fark these selfish assholes.

/thanks, Drew, for not filtering asshole
 
Esc7
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: RoyFokker'sGhost: bughunter: Wasn't there some bullshiat about mercury-based preservatives in vaccines, too?

I stopped caring about the details of that bullshiat long ago, but on the theory that it's best to keep whacking the zombie before it reassembles and attacks again, we should cover that too...

Thimerosal is a mercury-based preservative. But, the mercury content is far below toxic levels, even for infants. It's no longer used because a) people only heard the ooga-booga scare word 'mercury' without understanding dosage/exposure; and b) better preservatives were found/formulated making it unnecessary in children's vaccines, aside from flu shots.

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/patie​nt-ed/conversations/downloads/vacsafe-​thimerosal-color-office.pdf

This is interesting.
Considering we don't know what is in our booze. And the makers fight to not disclose.
Like wood chips and fish gills.


I like the taste of beechwood chips and you can pry the isinglass from my cold clarified hands!
 
valenumr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Aside from being patently offensive to neurodiverse

Well... That's the first time I'm heard that term.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

valenumr: Aside from being patently offensive to neurodiverse

Well... That's the first time I'm heard that term.


it's very common in the autism community. makes it sound like non-autistic people sound like they're the weird ones.
 
red5ish
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jenny McCarthy. Now there's a name that I haven't heard in a long time.
The crazy is strong in her.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Esc7: waxbeans: RoyFokker'sGhost: bughunter: Wasn't there some bullshiat about mercury-based preservatives in vaccines, too?

I stopped caring about the details of that bullshiat long ago, but on the theory that it's best to keep whacking the zombie before it reassembles and attacks again, we should cover that too...

Thimerosal is a mercury-based preservative. But, the mercury content is far below toxic levels, even for infants. It's no longer used because a) people only heard the ooga-booga scare word 'mercury' without understanding dosage/exposure; and b) better preservatives were found/formulated making it unnecessary in children's vaccines, aside from flu shots.

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/patie​nt-ed/conversations/downloads/vacsafe-​thimerosal-color-office.pdf

This is interesting.
Considering we don't know what is in our booze. And the makers fight to not disclose.
Like wood chips and fish gills.

I like the taste of beechwood chips and you can pry the isinglass from my cold clarified hands!


My point is maybe if we knew everything we would not get so freaked out about a little heavy metal?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.