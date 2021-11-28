 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk) Weeners Gingerbread man on Costa coffee cup looks like he's providing some cream for the coffee   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh you people just see penises in everything
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Murflette: Oh you people just see penises in everything


I didn't at first and then suddenly

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess it would have been too cheesey to have the guy uncut.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait 'til she sees a pack of Camel cigarettes.
 
