Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Fair Game

Description: Show us pictures of games and things associated with them: card games, board games, sportball games, video games, wild animals that are hunted, anything that falls under the definition of "game".

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Elmer Fudd's favorite game animal.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Whitetail Deer
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fox Squirrel
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Final view of a game of Catan, played last night at my local gaming group. I came in 2nd, two points behind the winner. Woo.
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Zion NP - Buck - IMGP2564

This guy kept posing for me.  I shot him with my camera before he moved on to other photographers.
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cricket on the Green

Cricket match on the Galle Face Green, Colombo, Sri Lanka - September 2, 2012
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Clyde

Glasgow Commonwealth Games Mascot - Clyde - 2014
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Playing a game of skill and chance. Whether carny games are fair is debatable.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  



/Jordan-Hare Stadium getting ready for game
//Auburn University
/// seats 87,000
/// war eagle
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0315 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/ring necked pheasant
//Block Island, RI
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pool table in the garage, 1979.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mink
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Got this one year literally for Festivus. Air your grievances! Compete in feats of strength!
Fark user imageView Full Size

A Festivus (Game) For the Rest of Us by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

