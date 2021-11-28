 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Ohio board approves demolition of Wright brothers' first bike shop. That's just Wrong
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dismantle the facade and send it to the Smithsonian.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was more than just a bike shop too. They had a "wind tunnel" in it for  testing their wing designs, a machine shop where the first flyer engine was developed, and it is where most of the construction on their aircraft took place.

Also not mentioned in the article is the fact that bike shop proceeds funded their aircraft exclusively.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad megarich superstars who supposedly care about Ohio are busy arguing with the TikTok kids from their former highschool.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh this is going to be a thread full of whiners who want to force a dump to be left alone because some historical people used the building decades ago

If only we had some sort of technology that would bring the past to life in a sort of virtual reality. That would be really nifty. Well we clearly dont have ANYTHING close to that so I guess the only choice we have is to let the past control us
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey it's not like it was their first plane shop.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I DNRTFA but how is this not protected under the National Register of Historic Places / Landmarks?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
According to the sign they were there a whole year.
 
Birnone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i don't think their first bike shop is special. They are only known because of flying. Therefore, any historical building involving them needs to be where they built their plane. A bike shop is only indirectly related and so I say tear that motherfarker down!
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Birnone: i don't think their first bike shop is special. They are only known because of flying. Therefore, any historical building involving them needs to be where they built their plane. A bike shop is only indirectly related and so I say tear that motherfarker down!


Mike Wolfe hard SCREAMING all the way from Iowa
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

felching pen: Dismantle the facade and send it to the Smithsonian.


Steal the facade and sell it to the British Museum.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For a country with such a short history, America sure has a hard on for "historical" sites. Countries with a real history are like "Here's a reconstruction of the reconstruction of the reconstruction of the reconstruction of what the original was imagined to be by historians who studded the ruins a few centuries after the original reconstruction burnt down. Buy a t shirt?"
 
keldaria
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: I DNRTFA but how is this not protected under the National Register of Historic Places / Landmarks?


The main building they worked on the plane at is. This is just the first shop that was only used for about a year after they first went into business. They actually moved their shop several times before establishing the well known one on 22 south Williams st
 
keldaria
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: For a country with such a short history, America sure has a hard on for "historical" sites. Countries with a real history are like "Here's a reconstruction of the reconstruction of the reconstruction of the reconstruction of what the original was imagined to be by historians who studded the ruins a few centuries after the original reconstruction burnt down. Buy a t shirt?"


Relax, the main shop is preserved on the national registry. This is just the first site that they rented after going into business. They were there for less than a year before moving the location down the road.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's next?  Renovating Tesla's dorm room?  Recycling Einstein's patent clerk desk?  Trashing Feynman's college nudie mags?
 
karl2025
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was curious about when it went from being the Wright Brothers shop to the Gem City Ice Cream Company since the article didn't say and ran across this very passionate gentleman who says this isn't actually their first shop.

https://wrightbrothershistory.blogspo​t​.com/2014/12/the-gem-city-ice-cream-bu​ilding-and-1st.html
 
keldaria
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: It was more than just a bike shop too. They had a "wind tunnel" in it for  testing their wing designs, a machine shop where the first flyer engine was developed, and it is where most of the construction on their aircraft took place.

Also not mentioned in the article is the fact that bike shop proceeds funded their aircraft exclusively.


This particular one, however, was just a bike shop. The real shop is preserved.

https://npgallery.nps.gov/AssetDetail​/​NRIS/86000236
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: I DNRTFA but how is this not protected under the National Register of Historic Places / Landmarks?


Because that would mean there is something good about Ohio.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

keldaria: leeksfromchichis: For a country with such a short history, America sure has a hard on for "historical" sites. Countries with a real history are like "Here's a reconstruction of the reconstruction of the reconstruction of the reconstruction of what the original was imagined to be by historians who studded the ruins a few centuries after the original reconstruction burnt down. Buy a t shirt?"

Relax, the main shop is preserved on the national registry. This is just the first site that they rented after going into business. They were there for less than a year before moving the location down the road.


Relax? I wasn't even upset when Notre Dame burned down because it had burnt before.
 
keldaria
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: keldaria: leeksfromchichis: For a country with such a short history, America sure has a hard on for "historical" sites. Countries with a real history are like "Here's a reconstruction of the reconstruction of the reconstruction of the reconstruction of what the original was imagined to be by historians who studded the ruins a few centuries after the original reconstruction burnt down. Buy a t shirt?"

Relax, the main shop is preserved on the national registry. This is just the first site that they rented after going into business. They were there for less than a year before moving the location down the road.

Relax? I wasn't even upset when Notre Dame burned down because it had burnt before.


You seemed rather concerned that America was demolishing history without a second thought, when this barely qualifies as history.
 
