(The Verge)   Bread goes in, toast comes out. You can't explain that. Subby would use the COOL tag, but this is about toast, so   (theverge.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Toast, Toaster, Bread, YouTube channel Technology Connections, modern toaster, Sunbeam Radiant Control Toaster, YouTube video, Sunbeam engineer Ludvik J. Koci  
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Toast
Youtube 6pHZaURXRhU
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Streetband - Toast
Youtube WJmKStqugMc
 
sevente
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think one of my cousins had a Sunbeam toaster. I remember it had no big button tab to slam down. They were the family that also had Space Sticks snacks. The dad was a physics professor so they had a lot of cool nerdy things.

/ Like the first Avalon Hill war game I ever saw.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Antique Toaster that's Better than Yours
Youtube 1OfxlSG6q5Y
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ah, herpaderp, that's the linked video in the article. At least they cited it.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
For obvious reasons I have updated my letter to Santa.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So it works off a thermocouple and a set Stat. A bimetal coil isn't a thermostat.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
uproxx.comView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


Yes, it's amazing. Toast that's toasted really only in the center of the bread slice. In the meantime I'll just have to force myself to eat this delicious evenly golden brown toast piece in agony.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The only toaster that matters in pop culture is the Toastmaster 1B14.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah Toast
Youtube c0NdwzdOLkE
 
Valter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I prefer tortillas over bread these days. You can wrap up nearly anything in a tortilla.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nothing like an article based on a two year old YouTube video.
 
