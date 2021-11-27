 Skip to content
 
(Big E Radio)   At 11PM ET it's time for Noise Factor. New music from Stoner and the story of a how a White Zombie song went unnoticed for 20 years. Also, Dick Valentine talks about taking Avril Lavigne to court. Yes, you read that right   (bigeradio.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sorting through/finding out what's in all those !@#$@# boxes down in the basement went really old school today...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/could really use some metal about now
//of course right as I say that Susanna Hoff's cover of "Feel Like Making Love" came up on the random rotation ... be right back...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This white zombie story intrigues me.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Reporting for duty
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: The sorting through/finding out what's in all those !@#$@# boxes down in the basement went really old school today...

[Fark user image 850x637]

/could really use some metal about now
//of course right as I say that Susanna Hoff's cover of "Feel Like Making Love" came up on the random rotation ... be right back...


Haha! WOW!!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Reporting for duty


Thanks man!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Recoil Therapy: The sorting through/finding out what's in all those !@#$@# boxes down in the basement went really old school today...

[Fark user image 850x637]

/could really use some metal about now
//of course right as I say that Susanna Hoff's cover of "Feel Like Making Love" came up on the random rotation ... be right back...

Haha! WOW!!


Yeah, no idea where they came from but probably accumulated along the way for shiats & giggles (kinda like the betamax ET I also found & the milk crate full of laser disc movies...sigh).

On the good news front, next Thursday Blue Oyster Cult in a 400 seat club...can't wait.

/I haven't looked but it might just be one original guy wheeled onto stage & the rest a glorified cover band, but I don't care (as long as they play some deeper stuff, I've heard Godzilla & Reaper enough over the years)
 
Truthman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dick Ballentine Phone Show 1 (Digitally Remastered)
Youtube sd9EB0lovdA
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: On the good news front, next Thursday Blue Oyster Cult in a 400 seat club...can't wait.


ooohhh. Nice.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Rev.K: Recoil Therapy: The sorting through/finding out what's in all those !@#$@# boxes down in the basement went really old school today...

[Fark user image 850x637]

/could really use some metal about now
//of course right as I say that Susanna Hoff's cover of "Feel Like Making Love" came up on the random rotation ... be right back...

Haha! WOW!!

Yeah, no idea where they came from but probably accumulated along the way for shiats & giggles (kinda like the betamax ET I also found & the milk crate full of laser disc movies...sigh).

On the good news front, next Thursday Blue Oyster Cult in a 400 seat club...can't wait.

/I haven't looked but it might just be one original guy wheeled onto stage & the rest a glorified cover band, but I don't care (as long as they play some deeper stuff, I've heard Godzilla & Reaper enough over the years)


I saw them about a decade ago, and they were still rocking pretty hard -- can't imagine much has changed since then...

Hope you see a great show!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Rev.K: Recoil Therapy: The sorting through/finding out what's in all those !@#$@# boxes down in the basement went really old school today...

[Fark user image 850x637]

/could really use some metal about now
//of course right as I say that Susanna Hoff's cover of "Feel Like Making Love" came up on the random rotation ... be right back...

Haha! WOW!!

Yeah, no idea where they came from but probably accumulated along the way for shiats & giggles (kinda like the betamax ET I also found & the milk crate full of laser disc movies...sigh).

On the good news front, next Thursday Blue Oyster Cult in a 400 seat club...can't wait.

/I haven't looked but it might just be one original guy wheeled onto stage & the rest a glorified cover band, but I don't care (as long as they play some deeper stuff, I've heard Godzilla & Reaper enough over the years)


Dude if you have laser disc Star Wars those are worth quite a bit.

Lengthy technical story but yeah, $$$.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anyways, I specifically left my Noise Factor alarm the same this week, because I wanted to check-out Kerry'd Away's show, and that was fun too!

I'm also making chicken under a brick, snacking on ritz crackers, and looking forward to she show -- hey everyone.  :)
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Rev.K: Recoil Therapy: The sorting through/finding out what's in all those !@#$@# boxes down in the basement went really old school today...

[Fark user image 850x637]

/could really use some metal about now
//of course right as I say that Susanna Hoff's cover of "Feel Like Making Love" came up on the random rotation ... be right back...

Haha! WOW!!

Yeah, no idea where they came from but probably accumulated along the way for shiats & giggles (kinda like the betamax ET I also found & the milk crate full of laser disc movies...sigh).

On the good news front, next Thursday Blue Oyster Cult in a 400 seat club...can't wait.

/I haven't looked but it might just be one original guy wheeled onto stage & the rest a glorified cover band, but I don't care (as long as they play some deeper stuff, I've heard Godzilla & Reaper enough over the years)


That's small enough for the cowbell to really explore the space
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The show". Christ, I'm not even a six-pack in tonight and I'm already flubbing the spelling!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: Anyways, I specifically left my Noise Factor alarm the same this week, because I wanted to check-out Kerry'd Away's show, and that was fun too!


Comparing & contrasting, I do have to say that Kerry has a much sexier voice than our beloved host...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: Anyways, I specifically left my Noise Factor alarm the same this week, because I wanted to check-out Kerry'd Away's show, and that was fun too!

I'm also making chicken under a brick, snacking on ritz crackers, and looking forward to she show -- hey everyone.  :)


With the new schedule, they left Kerry and me on Saturdays.

I'm happy about that.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Quick and Dirty: Anyways, I specifically left my Noise Factor alarm the same this week, because I wanted to check-out Kerry'd Away's show, and that was fun too!

Comparing & contrasting, I do have to say that Kerry has a much sexier voice than our beloved host...


I never said I was sexy.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cameroncrazy1984: That's small enough for the cowbell to really explore the space


I almost bought this for MrsRT to wear but it wouldn't have gotten here in time...alas

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rev.K: Recoil Therapy: Quick and Dirty: Anyways, I specifically left my Noise Factor alarm the same this week, because I wanted to check-out Kerry'd Away's show, and that was fun too!

Comparing & contrasting, I do have to say that Kerry has a much sexier voice than our beloved host...

I never said I was sexy.


Neither has anyone else ... in any context....
 
