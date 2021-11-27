 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Everybody take a masked deep breath. It's way too early for doomsday predictions about the Omicron variant. Get vaccinated and get your booster
posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2021 at 1:25 AM



‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am vaccinated and I am getting my booster shot in a couple weeks, so I am not normally resistant to the Covid science. But this Dan-Ackroyd-dressed-like-a-scientist dude makes me nervous. I suspect Dr. Mainway, here, might recommend the Syringe O' Glass.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It's way too early"

I laugh at this in Precautionary Principle. When it feels too early to act, that is the right time.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We were doomed last year when it started
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We live in an apartment. Strongly considering fitting an HRV to positively pressurise our apt, god forbid if other people here get sick. 

Also strongly considering a TR-300 PAPR system to wear, similar to what they use in ICU. 

If the goddamned R0 is 50, we're in for a fscking wild ride.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One of the antivaxxer memes runs something like "They release a new variant every time people stop being afraid."  There are also a lot of smug posts about "Me after my 25th booster shot!" (on a picture of some decrepit zombie) and lots of sneers about moving goalposts.

I've HAD my shots.  I had the two Moderna full shots and a booster just before Thanksgiving.  I thought I was done.  Come to find out, there'll probably be another.  *I* am the one who should be pissed about 'moving goalposts,' because you farkers are the ones who keep moving them!
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just looking at the still shot, is that an SNL sketch?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Of course.

We must wait until efficacy data comes in before we crack our neighbors' heads open and feast upon the goo inside.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Best in this World: "It's way too early"

I laugh at this in Precautionary Principle. When it feels too early to act, that is the right time.


Over-Reaction is the Best Reaction

/Not my blog
//But still a valid point of view 20 months later
///Maybe we can look back on this at some point.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guys, have we even looked at injecting ourselves with bleach? Sometimes the answers are right in front of us.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

horse paste season is upon us once again!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


At least if you catch your death now you'll get to listen to a constant stream of holiday songs while in the ICU. Maybe one of the nurses will put on a Santa hat and write Ho, Ho, Ho! across their N95 mask?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But it's still ok if we light our hair on fire and run in circles, right?
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Best in this World: "It's way too early"

I laugh at this in Precautionary Principle. When it feels too early to act, that is the right time.

Over-Reaction is the Best Reaction

/Not my blog
//But still a valid point of view 20 months later
///Maybe we can look back on this at some point.


For the life of me, I can't remember who said it. However, at the very beginning of the pandemic, I remember someone in epidemiology saying that the necessary steps to control the spread of this virus would always look very draconian and likely over-reaction if we were able to limit the spread. I honestly wish I could remember where I heard that so I can go back and listen to that exchange again.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Best in this World: "It's way too early"

I laugh at this in Precautionary Principle. When it feels too early to act, that is the right time.

Over-Reaction is the Best Reaction

/Not my blog
//But still a valid point of view 20 months later
///Maybe we can look back on this at some point.


We've under-reacted for over a year, and we even let some upstart elected conmen make it so that controlling future pandemics would be extremely difficult.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brosephus:For the life of me, I can't remember who said it. However, at the very beginning of the pandemic, I remember someone in epidemiology saying that the necessary steps to control the spread of this virus would always look very draconian and likely over-reaction if we were able to limit the spread. I honestly wish I could remember where I heard that so I can go back and listen to that exchange again.

I'm pretty sure it was Eric Feigl-Ding. Man's been completely correct throughout this mess. He's a good Epidemiologist to follow on Twitter.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Brosephus:For the life of me, I can't remember who said it. However, at the very beginning of the pandemic, I remember someone in epidemiology saying that the necessary steps to control the spread of this virus would always look very draconian and likely over-reaction if we were able to limit the spread. I honestly wish I could remember where I heard that so I can go back and listen to that exchange again.

I'm pretty sure it was Eric Feigl-Ding. Man's been completely correct throughout this mess. He's a good Epidemiologist to follow on Twitter.


Could be. I do keep up with his twitter feed.

Quick question. How's your recovery going? Don't really know you personally beyond our exchanges here, but I do wonder from time to time if things are getting better for you.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Best in this World: "It's way too early"

I laugh at this in Precautionary Principle. When it feels too early to act, that is the right time.

Over-Reaction is the Best Reaction

/Not my blog
//But still a valid point of view 20 months later
///Maybe we can look back on this at some point.


The flip side is that you have to be willing to admit you overreacted.

Real-world example. It's the first month of the first Plague Year, and I'm suggesting to my parents that until we understand more about fomites (and a 15-minute conversation about what the fark I meant by "fomites" and surface transmission, yeah, wiping down the groceries and having a 2-3 day GULAG for items brought in from the hot zone might be a decent idea in addition to the masks and stuff that everyone seems so confused about. It's a new virus, nobody knows anything, and much of what we learn might be proved wrong. And we have it really easy, my parents only have to protect each other, and I only have to protect myself, fark, those poor bastards with young kids at school, or the people who actually show up for work to stock the shelves at the grocery store and interact with thousands of humans every day, they're farked and they're still keeping on somehow.

A few months later, I'm pointing out that I'm no longer bothering to do that, but that it cost me nothing except my dignity, and I don't mind if they keep on wiping down their groceries. But that I won't mind if they stop doing it either. But it's probably a really good idea to keep wearing the masks. And hey, isn't it nice how the grocery stores have big plexiglass barriers, not to protect us from them, but to protect the people who make it possible for us to pay for our food from us? Even if we all feel a little dorkish and maybe the barriers aren't protecting them as well as we might, it's $50 worth of recylable plexiglass, the grocery stores make it back even if it saves one checkout clerk from not being able to report in for work because they were sick for a week.

And a few months after that, we're both looking back at how we overreacted at the possibility of surface transmission over aerosol transmission.

And a year or so after that, we're still wearing the masks, and so are the grocery store clerks, but not every store has a plexiglass barrier anymore, and it's still mostly OK.

So long as overreaction is cheap, it's OK for individuals to err on the side of caution.

It should also be OK to admit we overreacted. But on the overreaction side, lawyers and liability and shiat (depressingly, that might expensive if you're a grocery store or the owner of a gym franchise, but there's really no consequence for private individuals overreacting.). And on the underreaction side, strangers on Twitter might call you a cuck if you admit you overreacted. (even more depressingly, that's too expensive for some people too.)
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Znuh: Brosephus:For the life of me, I can't remember who said it. However, at the very beginning of the pandemic, I remember someone in epidemiology saying that the necessary steps to control the spread of this virus would always look very draconian and likely over-reaction if we were able to limit the spread. I honestly wish I could remember where I heard that so I can go back and listen to that exchange again.

I'm pretty sure it was Eric Feigl-Ding. Man's been completely correct throughout this mess. He's a good Epidemiologist to follow on Twitter.

Could be. I do keep up with his twitter feed.

Quick question. How's your recovery going? Don't really know you personally beyond our exchanges here, but I do wonder from time to time if things are getting better for you.


More or less, things are better. I still have long covid, which means there are days where I feel like I'm not getting a proper lungful of air. This is 'false', as if you put me onto a pulse oximeter, my saturation is 99%, which is excellent. 

Now, what's not so good, and is **probably** not related to surviving a bad bout of Covid, is that during one episode of Long Covid, I absolutely had to sleep during my lunchbreak. No energy, and I couldn't keep my eyes open. 

So, I got inside my car, scrunched into a weird position and......promptly managed to give myself a DVT blood clot in my left calf. 

Never had anything like that, so I didn't think much of it - didn't even know it was a clot. Until about three weeks later, I had a day where I couldn't pull in a complete breath, and it hurt in my upper back at the same time. Luckily, based on the issues I had with Covid, I forced myself to pull in a full breath, and once I achieved a full lungful, repeated until it lessened. 

I followed up by using my spirometer (again, hard-won from Covid) to ensure my lungs were pulling at full capacity. What I didn't realize is that the pain and the difficulty of inhaling was, a full-on pulmonary embolism. 

I coughed up chunks of clot over the next week. Thanks to my Boss axing my healthcare (long story - his farkup), I couldn't go to the Doctors. So, I documented what came up. 

I finally had enough, and thanks to the healthcare marketplace, managed to secure my own insurance though with a high deductible. Went in, and, my Doc said, "So, you know how you beat Covid and almost died twice? Well, this is almost dying #3."

We did a CT scan, and an ultrasound, and thankfully no clots could be found. As a precaution, I'm now on bloodthinners for a minimum of three months, and I get to wear a very 1980s Long Island looking metal bracelet that lets everyone know I'm on Coumadin. 

Today's my Birthday. I'm just happy to still be here. I'm so damned lucky. I hate adventure, and I don't like risk, so hearing that from my Doc didn't thrill me. Everything else checks out 100%, kidney function is excellent, lungs otherwise no worse for wear. 

But Deep Vein Thrombosis is a very real thing. I apparently was beyond lucky that my lung passed the clot, the nurse checking me in thinks that the Spirometer is what saved my life.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Znuh: We live in an apartment. Strongly considering fitting an HRV to positively pressurise our apt, god forbid if other people here get sick. 

Also strongly considering a TR-300 PAPR system to wear, similar to what they use in ICU. 

If the goddamned R0 is 50, we're in for a fscking wild ride.


Microclimate Air.

They (probably rightly) got a lot of shiat for being a mask for the bourgeois when they first came out, but the risk/reward math seems to be shifting the longer this thing goes on...

I just wish they'd get past their supply chain issues and get my order out to me.

Adam Savage did a review a while back, if that's something you'd be interested in.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Chariset: One of the antivaxxer memes runs something like "They release a new variant every time people stop being afraid."  There are also a lot of smug posts about "Me after my 25th booster shot!" (on a picture of some decrepit zombie) and lots of sneers about moving goalposts.

I've HAD my shots.  I had the two Moderna full shots and a booster just before Thanksgiving.  I thought I was done.  Come to find out, there'll probably be another.  *I* am the one who should be pissed about 'moving goalposts,' because you farkers are the ones who keep moving them!


There you go taking the words right out of my head again, Arthur.  It's pretty much a mugger getting mad because he sprained a finger punching your face in at this point
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ryebread: They (probably rightly) got a lot of shiat for being a mask for the bourgeois when they first came out, but the risk/reward math seems to be shifting the longer this thing goes on...


Which is to say, have fun choking on your lung butter, peasants.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Znuh: Brosephus: Znuh: Brosephus:For the life of me, I can't remember who said it. However, at the very beginning of the pandemic, I remember someone in epidemiology saying that the necessary steps to control the spread of this virus would always look very draconian and likely over-reaction if we were able to limit the spread. I honestly wish I could remember where I heard that so I can go back and listen to that exchange again.

I'm pretty sure it was Eric Feigl-Ding. Man's been completely correct throughout this mess. He's a good Epidemiologist to follow on Twitter.

Could be. I do keep up with his twitter feed.

Quick question. How's your recovery going? Don't really know you personally beyond our exchanges here, but I do wonder from time to time if things are getting better for you.

More or less, things are better. I still have long covid, which means there are days where I feel like I'm not getting a proper lungful of air. This is 'false', as if you put me onto a pulse oximeter, my saturation is 99%, which is excellent. 

Now, what's not so good, and is **probably** not related to surviving a bad bout of Covid, is that during one episode of Long Covid, I absolutely had to sleep during my lunchbreak. No energy, and I couldn't keep my eyes open. 

So, I got inside my car, scrunched into a weird position and......promptly managed to give myself a DVT blood clot in my left calf. 

Never had anything like that, so I didn't think much of it - didn't even know it was a clot. Until about three weeks later, I had a day where I couldn't pull in a complete breath, and it hurt in my upper back at the same time. Luckily, based on the issues I had with Covid, I forced myself to pull in a full breath, and once I achieved a full lungful, repeated until it lessened. 

I followed up by using my spirometer (again, hard-won from Covid) to ensure my lungs were pulling at full capacity. What I didn't realize is that the pain and the difficulty of inhaling was, a full-on pulmonary embolism. 

I coughed up chunks of clot over the next week. Thanks to my Boss axing my healthcare (long story - his farkup), I couldn't go to the Doctors. So, I documented what came up. 

I finally had enough, and thanks to the healthcare marketplace, managed to secure my own insurance though with a high deductible. Went in, and, my Doc said, "So, you know how you beat Covid and almost died twice? Well, this is almost dying #3."

We did a CT scan, and an ultrasound, and thankfully no clots could be found. As a precaution, I'm now on bloodthinners for a minimum of three months, and I get to wear a very 1980s Long Island looking metal bracelet that lets everyone know I'm on Coumadin. 

Today's my Birthday. I'm just happy to still be here. I'm so damned lucky. I hate adventure, and I don't like risk, so hearing that from my Doc didn't thrill me. Everything else checks out 100%, kidney function is excellent, lungs otherwise no worse for wear. 

But Deep Vein Thrombosis is a very real thing. I apparently was beyond lucky that my lung passed the clot, the nurse checking me in thinks that the Spirometer is what saved my life.


I remember when you first shared your experience that you were the first person with long covid that I had seen describe their experience firsthand. Now, I know several people with long covid, and I still have coworkers who complain about the vaccine and masks. We work in international air travel and deal with people from around the world on a daily basis.

Take care. I'm hoping some scientist comes up with a breakthrough treatment to help long covid sufferers.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Profesor Hotez is wrong. Because there are so few restrictions in place now, we can;t wait gto find out if Omicron is worse than Delta.

We must impose restrictions because if Omicron is worse, then it will mess up vaccinated people too. The same logic applies as before: there is no way to know if we are over-protecting, but success means acting.
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Panic now, why wait?
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ryebread: Znuh: We live in an apartment. Strongly considering fitting an HRV to positively pressurise our apt, god forbid if other people here get sick. 

Also strongly considering a TR-300 PAPR system to wear, similar to what they use in ICU. 

If the goddamned R0 is 50, we're in for a fscking wild ride.

Microclimate Air.

They (probably rightly) got a lot of shiat for being a mask for the bourgeois when they first came out, but the risk/reward math seems to be shifting the longer this thing goes on...

I just wish they'd get past their supply chain issues and get my order out to me.

Adam Savage did a review a while back, if that's something you'd be interested in.


Mucho thanks! I'll check that out!! Right now I'm looking at the Honeywell VNT5200H1000. Not cheap at around $800, but it's in stock, and had four ports, as opposed to eight, so hookup / running through a window would be relatively easy.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Brosephus:

Thank you! I'm doing my best, one foot in front of the other. The Booster / vaccine shots oddly did help with my Long Covid, which was weird and might be a trick of my mind, but I do feel better after getting them. 

I wouldn't wish anyone to go through having Covid, and I def. don't wish Long Covid on anyone. The best outcome of all time is not to get infected in the first place.
 
Bungles
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's theoretically possible this variant is less dangerous but considerably more transmissible (which is the sole thing known with any certainty). Which means, theoretically, it could be a blessing, outcompeting Delta.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: It's pretty much a mugger getting mad because he sprained a finger punching your face in at this point


We've come back around to the reason you started calling me Arthur in the first place -- any sufficiently advanced ignorance is indistinguishable from malice.

There's no phenomenological distinction now between simple stupidity and active bioterrorism.  Anti-vaxxers are on COVID's side.  Maybe they're just useful idiots, but they're serving the enemy's goals, and it's about time to stop pretending that they aren't harmful to the rest of us.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Considering its spread, it's likely more infectious than Delta. Question is whether it's more dangerous and whether that danger also applies to those vaccinated and boosted.

My uneducated guess is that the vaccines will be similarly beneficial. Whether it's more dangerous to the unvaxxed is up in the air.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But...but...but...my panicporn!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Znuh: Brosephus: Znuh: Brosephus:For the life of me, I can't remember who said it. However, at the very beginning of the pandemic, I remember someone in epidemiology saying that the necessary steps to control the spread of this virus would always look very draconian and likely over-reaction if we were able to limit the spread. I honestly wish I could remember where I heard that so I can go back and listen to that exchange again.

I'm pretty sure it was Eric Feigl-Ding. Man's been completely correct throughout this mess. He's a good Epidemiologist to follow on Twitter.

Could be. I do keep up with his twitter feed.

Quick question. How's your recovery going? Don't really know you personally beyond our exchanges here, but I do wonder from time to time if things are getting better for you.

More or less, things are better. I still have long covid, which means there are days where I feel like I'm not getting a proper lungful of air. This is 'false', as if you put me onto a pulse oximeter, my saturation is 99%, which is excellent. 

Now, what's not so good, and is **probably** not related to surviving a bad bout of Covid, is that during one episode of Long Covid, I absolutely had to sleep during my lunchbreak. No energy, and I couldn't keep my eyes open. 

So, I got inside my car, scrunched into a weird position and......promptly managed to give myself a DVT blood clot in my left calf. 

Never had anything like that, so I didn't think much of it - didn't even know it was a clot. Until about three weeks later, I had a day where I couldn't pull in a complete breath, and it hurt in my upper back at the same time. Luckily, based on the issues I had with Covid, I forced myself to pull in a full breath, and once I achieved a full lungful, repeated until it lessened. 

I followed up by using my spirometer (again, hard-won from Covid) to ensure my lungs were pulling at full capacity. What I didn't realize is that the pain and the difficulty of inhaling was, a full-on pulmonary embolism. 

I coughed up chunks of clot over the next week. Thanks to my Boss axing my healthcare (long story - his farkup), I couldn't go to the Doctors. So, I documented what came up. 

I finally had enough, and thanks to the healthcare marketplace, managed to secure my own insurance though with a high deductible. Went in, and, my Doc said, "So, you know how you beat Covid and almost died twice? Well, this is almost dying #3."

We did a CT scan, and an ultrasound, and thankfully no clots could be found. As a precaution, I'm now on bloodthinners for a minimum of three months, and I get to wear a very 1980s Long Island looking metal bracelet that lets everyone know I'm on Coumadin. 

Today's my Birthday. I'm just happy to still be here. I'm so damned lucky. I hate adventure, and I don't like risk, so hearing that from my Doc didn't thrill me. Everything else checks out 100%, kidney function is excellent, lungs otherwise no worse for wear. 

But Deep Vein Thrombosis is a very real thing. I apparently was beyond lucky that my lung passed the clot, the nurse checking me in thinks that the Spirometer is what saved my life.


So how exactly does  one link to a specific post in a thread to other threads? With your permission i'd like to use this post whenever some farkwit uses those old "iTs JuSt tHE FlU" or "99%SuRvIVaL RAtE" talking points.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Chariset: One of the antivaxxer memes runs something like "They release a new variant every time people stop being afraid."  There are also a lot of smug posts about "Me after my 25th booster shot!" (on a picture of some decrepit zombie) and lots of sneers about moving goalposts.

I've HAD my shots.  I had the two Moderna full shots and a booster just before Thanksgiving.  I thought I was done.  Come to find out, there'll probably be another.  *I* am the one who should be pissed about 'moving goalposts,' because you farkers are the ones who keep moving them!


While simulations predict that some vaccinated convalescents will retain a degree of protection versus Omicron, it would be wise to consider the vaccine functionality evaded.  As the upward creep of severe disease among vaccinated individuals during the Delta Wave demonstrated, SARS-CoV-2 strains invade the most vulnerable people first before moving on to those with greater degrees of resistance.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Chariset: One of the antivaxxer memes runs something like "They release a new variant every time people stop being afraid."  There are also a lot of smug posts about "Me after my 25th booster shot!" (on a picture of some decrepit zombie) and lots of sneers about moving goalposts.

I've HAD my shots.  I had the two Moderna full shots and a booster just before Thanksgiving.  I thought I was done.  Come to find out, there'll probably be another.  *I* am the one who should be pissed about 'moving goalposts,' because you farkers are the ones who keep moving them!

While simulations predict that some vaccinated convalescents will retain a degree of protection versus Omicron, it would be wise to consider the vaccine functionality evaded.  As the upward creep of severe disease among vaccinated individuals during the Delta Wave demonstrated, SARS-CoV-2 strains invade the most vulnerable people first before moving on to those with greater degrees of resistance.


Translation:

Don't believe people on television who say that most infections will be mild.  Wear your mask and eye protection as if your life depended upon it because it does.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chariset: One of the antivaxxer memes runs something like "They release a new variant every time people stop being afraid."  There are also a lot of smug posts about "Me after my 25th booster shot!" (on a picture of some decrepit zombie) and lots of sneers about moving goalposts.

I've HAD my shots.  I had the two Moderna full shots and a booster just before Thanksgiving.  I thought I was done.  Come to find out, there'll probably be another.  *I* am the one who should be pissed about 'moving goalposts,' because you farkers are the ones who keep moving them!


Since infections continue even among the vaccinated (albeit at a reduced rate), mutation is inevitable and screaming at the unvaxxed that they're solely the ones responsible for it is invalid. Also, this variant seemed to originate in South Africa so it wasn't the local stump-toothed neanderthals who gestated it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Znuh: Brosephus:

Thank you! I'm doing my best, one foot in front of the other. The Booster / vaccine shots oddly did help with my Long Covid, which was weird and might be a trick of my mind, but I do feel better after getting them.

I wouldn't wish anyone to go through having Covid, and I def. don't wish Long Covid on anyone. The best outcome of all time is not to get infected in the first place.


You're not alone with that - there were studies done, one French and one at Yale that I know of that indicated boosters DID help with long haul covid symptoms.  However, at least from what I saw they have zero farking idea why exactly that's true, but the results were pretty clear.  Here's a link to the Yale group's study - doesn't have a lot to say but they may have more information on that by now for you - or other helpful stuff for your situation - they have an email address at the end to inquire about stuff.

Yale Covid Survivor Study Group
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Chariset: One of the antivaxxer memes runs something like "They release a new variant every time people stop being afraid."  There are also a lot of smug posts about "Me after my 25th booster shot!" (on a picture of some decrepit zombie) and lots of sneers about moving goalposts.

I've HAD my shots.  I had the two Moderna full shots and a booster just before Thanksgiving.  I thought I was done.  Come to find out, there'll probably be another.  *I* am the one who should be pissed about 'moving goalposts,' because you farkers are the ones who keep moving them!

Since infections continue even among the vaccinated (albeit at a reduced rate), mutation is inevitable and screaming at the unvaxxed that they're solely the ones responsible for it is invalid. Also, this variant seemed to originate in South Africa so it wasn't the local stump-toothed neanderthals who gestated it.


Worse Covid variants have already been killed inside the bodies of the vaccinated, in all likelihood.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Znuh: Brosephus:

Thank you! I'm doing my best, one foot in front of the other. The Booster / vaccine shots oddly did help with my Long Covid, which was weird and might be a trick of my mind, but I do feel better after getting them. 

I wouldn't wish anyone to go through having Covid, and I def. don't wish Long Covid on anyone. The best outcome of all time is not to get infected in the first place.


It's been fairly well documented that those suffering from long-covid experience some level of relief from their symptoms after getting the vaccine. I flunked out of uni (thanks calculus) but i'll hazard a guess is that people with L-covid have their bodies littered with the virus spike protien like litter around some event venue after some big event, and the vaccines gives your body the boost to properly deal with it. Glad to hear you're doing better, though.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: As the upward creep of severe disease among vaccinated individuals during the Delta Wave demonstrated, SARS-CoV-2 strains invade the most vulnerable people first before moving on to those with greater degrees of resistance.


I've always gone into vaccination with an attitude of "this is a seatbelt and an airbag," not "this is an invulnerable, bulletproof car."  The general trend with the Delta variant was that the vaccinated who got it 1. had less severe cases, 2. spent less time in the hospital and 3. had better outcomes afterward.  The unvaccinated, on the other hand, got hit far harder (Delta seeming to be a more virulent strain), and if Herman Cain Award anecdotes are to be believed, lingered for 2-3 weeks on average on aggressive life support before succumbing.

And who needs to do that to themselves, their families, and their families' finances?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Znuh: Mucho thanks! I'll check that out!! Right now I'm looking at the Honeywell VNT5200H1000. Not cheap at around $800, but it's in stock, and had four ports, as opposed to eight, so hookup / running through a window would be relatively easy.


My pleasure. I've started thinking about my pandemic purchases less in terms of COVID, and more as a part of a broader strategy of protection... It makes some of those purchases a bit less painful when you think it isn't just for COVID, it is so that you don't have to fight the crowds to pick up PPE when the next nasty flu strain comes around or whatever.

$800 and a PAPR setup is still more than I could justify given that... Though not without a lot of thought. I say that as someone who was seriously looking at $1,200 3M setups back in March of 2020. But $300 for that thing? Fark yeah, in a heartbeat.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chariset: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: It's pretty much a mugger getting mad because he sprained a finger punching your face in at this point

We've come back around to the reason you started calling me Arthur in the first place -- any sufficiently advanced ignorance is indistinguishable from malice.

There's no phenomenological distinction now between simple stupidity and active bioterrorism.  Anti-vaxxers are on COVID's side.  Maybe they're just useful idiots, but they're serving the enemy's goals, and it's about time to stop pretending that they aren't harmful to the rest of us.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zroop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Of course.

We must wait until efficacy data comes in before we crack our neighbors' heads open and feast upon the goo inside.


Oops. Looks like I've some cleaning up to do.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's why it's called a "variant of concern," not a "variant of omigod we're all gonna die."
 
