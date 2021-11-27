 Skip to content
Israel going full Madagascar
23
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's too late
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, maybe next year in Jerusalem maybe.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yup, it is real
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh dear.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
[IbettheJewsdidthis.jpg]
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They like to move it, move it?
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Yup, it is real


Thanks, mods. Fix the headline once it goes green and my stupid comment turns even more worthless.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It could take weeks for scientists to fully understand the variant's mutations and whether existing vaccines and treatments are effective against it.

It could, or we can just assume Israel figured it out early and we're all farked.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

koder: It could take weeks for scientists to fully understand the variant's mutations and whether existing vaccines and treatments are effective against it.

It could, or we can just assume Israel figured it out early and we're all farked.


Panic.
/
Who down for end of the world sexy time?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Global antivaxers be like...
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What are the levels here?
Variant of Concern - Yellow
Variant of Panic - Orange
Variant of Action - Red
Variant of Danger- Fuchsia
Variant of Death -  Black
Variant of a Soulless Eternity - Plaid
Variant of Wailing and Gnashing of Teeth - Model S
Variant of Nothingness - Clear, or Invisible level
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Welp, looks like I'm never leaving home again.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ethiopian-Israelis and Yemenite-Israelis will be jonesing for their qat
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: koder: It could take weeks for scientists to fully understand the variant's mutations and whether existing vaccines and treatments are effective against it.

It could, or we can just assume Israel figured it out early and we're all farked.

Panic.
/
Who down for end of the world sexy time?


Or, you know, get a booster, avoid people, and wear a mask.

Still means we're all farked again.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image image 356x200]


It's almost time for the great panic.

/I should read that book again
//They should make a movie based on the book
//Even better, an HBO series
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm sure it's nothing that a little injected bleach can't solve.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Obviously this is a Fox News but for once I hope they are right

https://www.foxnews.com/health/south-​a​frican-doctor-omicron-variant-symptoms​-unusual-mild.amp
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
fml
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

koder: waxbeans: koder: It could take weeks for scientists to fully understand the variant's mutations and whether existing vaccines and treatments are effective against it.

It could, or we can just assume Israel figured it out early and we're all farked.

Panic.
/
Who down for end of the world sexy time?

Or, you know, get a booster, avoid people, and wear a mask.

Still means we're all farked again.


I got my shots.  3 real ones.  Not no damn water down booster.  🤑
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's probably already there.

The only ways this stops are if people get the vaccine, or die. Period.
 
robodog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Obviously this is a Fox News but for once I hope they are right

https://www.foxnews.com/health/south-a​frican-doctor-omicron-variant-symptoms​-unusual-mild.amp


South Africa has a very young population, their experience isn't going to tell us much about the effects in most of the rest of the world. A more virulent but weaker variant could still overload ERs and ICUs simply due to the percentage of unvaccinated with comorbidities.
 
