 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   On tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET) - Connie tries to get Mr Boynton alone at her place, Liz bought George a present using a rubber check and now it's due and the final big battle between Superman and The Atom Man over the Metropolis Dam   (tunein.com) divider line
2
    More: Live  
•       •       •

63 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2021 at 7:30 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Boynton's Barbeque - 5/7/1950 - Upset because she hasn't had a date with Mr. Boynton all week and Miss Enright has seen him 3 times that week, Connie is determined to get him alone at her place for a barbecue.

My Favorite Husband - The Cuckoo Clock - 1/13/1951 - Liz backdated a check to pay for the cuckoo clock she gave George for Christmas, but now the check is due and Liz doesn't have the money to cover the check.

Superman - The Atom Man in Metropolis - Part 19 of 19 (12/3/1945) -  Superman is battling the Atom Man, who is trying to destroy the Metropolis dam and drown everyone in the city.

Looking for Kryptonite - Parts 1 to 3 of 25 (12/4 - 12/7/1945) - Clark realizes he must get the remaining two pieces of Kryptonite that the Black Widow sold, before they are used to create another Atom Man.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.