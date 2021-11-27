 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Italian town achieves 104% fax rate. Sicily seems to have a higher order of humanity these days, evidently   (theguardian.com) divider line
54
    More: Giggity, Vaccine, Vaccination, Palazzo Adriano, uptake of Covid, W hile, European governments, village's official population, good portion of the population  
•       •       •

936 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2021 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
First I read it as tax rate and thought how that wouldn't be so surprising. Circumventing taxes is an art form in Italy, moreso in Sicily.
But a 104% fax rate? Is that counting the ones sent a second time in error?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
104% fax rate would be impressive... in the 80s
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Huh?

FAX MACHINE SOUND EFFECT
Youtube DmuvlqzNydM
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Back when old school fax machines had thermal paper on a giant-ass spool, we used to prank our other branch office by looping a piece of paper on our side with FARK OFF!!!! written on it, and call their machine after hours.

You can't imagine what a pile of 300 feet's worth of thermal paper looks like, until they returned the favor.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Damn kids these days with their loud music, hula hoops, and fax machines.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is what happens when you overclock the fax modem.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
An Italian method for dealing with fax overload:
marcelbrown.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

beezeltown: An Italian method for dealing with fax overload:
[marcelbrown.com image 420x281]


Office Space - Printer Scene (UNCENSORED)
Youtube N9wsjroVlu8


You have to have the music for that. NSFW
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is their typewriter rate? That's what's really important.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fax might be a good medium to market to the holdouts here.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


There is little doubt they are crazy and volatile
/there is even less doubt it would be totally worth it
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Demetrius: What is their typewriter rate? That's what's really important.


Probably depends how much carbon paper there is.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cf.girlsaskguys.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked with a guy who would occasionally walk up to the copy/fax machine, whack a bunch of numbers, and then walk away. Meanwhile the copier's making 1800 copies of his fax.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fax you! Fax your momma! Snd fax your grandma!
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There was almost an air of celebration at the vaccination hubs," said Granà. "It was like being at a popular town festival. People understood that, with vaccines, they were creating a shield that would protect their community, safeguarding the very survival of the village."

Compare and contrast that with the reception to vaccines in large swaths of the US.

/Currently in bed with a fever
//Got my booster and flu shot yesterday
///Completely worth it
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Healine should be "Italian town forgoes G, chooses 2800 Baud instead"
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Italian neighborhoods in Chicago have a 104% voting rate.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Back when old school fax machines had thermal paper on a giant-ass spool, we used to prank our other branch office by looping a piece of paper on our side with FARK OFF!!!! written on it, and call their machine after hours.

You can't imagine what a pile of 300 feet's worth of thermal paper looks like, until they returned the favor.


The way to do it was to make the loop faxed out of black paper, so it uses up all their ink, too.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's that I am needed in Italy? I am so erect right now
Fark user imageView Full Size
/you'll always be in our hearts Epsom fax
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark does the giggity fit in???
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: 104% fax rate would be impressive... in the 80s


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mindlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: What's that I am needed in Italy? I am so erect right now
[Fark user image 225x225]/you'll always be in our hearts Epsom fax


More like your stomach.  Epsom is good for heartburn, indigestion, and low blood levels of magnesium.  Not familiar with any cardiovascular benefits from Epsom salts though.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mindlock: berylman: What's that I am needed in Italy? I am so erect right now
[Fark user image 225x225]/you'll always be in our hearts Epsom fax

More like your stomach.  Epsom is good for heartburn, indigestion, and low blood levels of magnesium.  Not familiar with any cardiovascular benefits from Epsom salts though.


Need Cannom for that.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seinfeld - Fax machine - Kramer - Elaine
Youtube VUEmGoBEfr4
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spam have been around a long time.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [i.guim.co.uk image 850x509]

There is little doubt they are crazy and volatile
/there is even less doubt it would be totally worth it


Are bandages that size really necessary?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Excuse me while I go fax in my bunk.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: johnny_vegas: [i.guim.co.uk image 850x509]

There is little doubt they are crazy and volatile
/there is even less doubt it would be totally worth it

Are bandages that size really necessary?


As you know,  photographing a tiny pinprick is difficult.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Kalyco Jack: johnny_vegas: [i.guim.co.uk image 850x509]

There is little doubt they are crazy and volatile
/there is even less doubt it would be totally worth it

Are bandages that size really necessary?

As you know,  photographing a tiny pinprick is difficult.


You really don't have to tell us the size of your penis, you know.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MBooda: Some Italian neighborhoods in Chicago have a 104% voting rate.


Why don't Republicans prosecute these criminals, then?
Is it because you, like all Republicans, are lying?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: johnny_vegas: [i.guim.co.uk image 850x509]

There is little doubt they are crazy and volatile
/there is even less doubt it would be totally worth it

Are bandages that size really necessary?


That's a pretty standard-sized gauze dressing, probably had more of those than bandaids as they are common as hell
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
cf.girlsaskguys.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Still uses a fax machine from time to time.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fax? Is that the opposite of fiction?
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Fax? Is that the opposite of fiction?


The opposite of fax is fox
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mindlock: berylman: What's that I am needed in Italy? I am so erect right now
[Fark user image 225x225]/you'll always be in our hearts Epsom fax

More like your stomach.  Epsom is good for heartburn, indigestion, and low blood levels of magnesium.  Not familiar with any cardiovascular benefits from Epsom salts though.


Highly underrated comment.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
render.fineartamerica.comView Full Size

/just don't piss off Tootie
 
Lattices aren't Distributive
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: markie_farkie: Back when old school fax machines had thermal paper on a giant-ass spool, we used to prank our other branch office by looping a piece of paper on our side with FARK OFF!!!! written on it, and call their machine after hours.

You can't imagine what a pile of 300 feet's worth of thermal paper looks like, until they returned the favor.

The way to do it was to make the loop faxed out of black paper, so it uses up all their ink, too.


Thermal paper wouldn't use ink....
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snochick
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What does the fax say?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usernameguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Them's the fax.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.