(Yahoo)   First rule of fight club is "Don't die from fight club"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
24
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
letsplayadrinkinggame.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He didn't have skills in karate?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
His name was Robert Paulsen?
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's with his little diamond stud earrings? Is that a thing college guys do, now? Get both ears pierced?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: What's with his little diamond stud earrings? Is that a thing college guys do, now? Get both ears pierced?


Like since 2000. You've been under a rock.  Both ears was the same time  New Era ball caps was wore like they was nice dressing up. Like with a botton down shirt and pressed jeans and Jordan's.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot girlfriend.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This makes me glad I didn't go to university for four years
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image 400x320]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Colleges should stop supporting fraternities/sororities.
If a bunch of idiots want to live in a house together, that's their business, but it should have nothing to do with the college.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every now and then I think boxing might be fun, then I remember my brain is in the middle of my skull
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Hot girlfriend.


And now she's single.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: jaivirtualcard: Hot girlfriend.

And now she's single.


And likes guys who aren't terribly bright.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"College students should not be placed in a situation where they are pitted against each other for combat."

Go play intramurals, brother.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Mistakes were made." says the lawyer...

Fark you and your passive voice bullshiat, Harvey Birdman.  Your assholes killed a farkin' dude - 'mistakes were made' my ass.  THEY FARKED UP AND KILLED A DUDE YOU PRICK
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: "Mistakes were made." says the lawyer...

Fark you and your passive voice bullshiat, Harvey Birdman.  Your assholes killed a farkin' dude - 'mistakes were made' my ass.  THEY FARKED UP AND KILLED A DUDE YOU PRICK


Uh, he's the one representing the dead guys family.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: "Mistakes were made." says the lawyer...

Fark you and your passive voice bullshiat, Harvey Birdman.  Your assholes killed a farkin' dude - 'mistakes were made' my ass.  THEY FARKED UP AND KILLED A DUDE YOU PRICK

Uh, he's the one representing the dead guys family.


cyberspacedout: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: "Mistakes were made." says the lawyer...

Fark you and your passive voice bullshiat, Harvey Birdman.  Your assholes killed a farkin' dude - 'mistakes were made' my ass.  THEY FARKED UP AND KILLED A DUDE YOU PRICK

Uh, he's the one representing the dead guys family.


Reading is difficult.  Nonetheless - that's even worse.  Fark his passive voice bullshiat
 
JuicePats [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: "College students should not be placed in a situation where they are pitted against each other for combat."

Go play intramurals, brother.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: "College students should not be placed in a situation where they are pitted against each other for combat."

Go play intramurals, brother.


IT'S FRATERNITY BOXING!! IT'S UNLV!!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
College Student Dead After Frat's Diabolical 'Underground Fight Club'

I'm so old that I can remember when the news just told you what happened without to force their opinions about it on you.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eh, another dumbf*ck college student dies for being a dumbf*ck. Perhaps his family should have raised him to not be so stupid. Zero sympathy. I raised my kids to know about that bullshiat. If his parents didn't, they are shiatty parents.

Yes, he was stupid. Yes, he made a fatal mistake. Perhaps someone can tell me a year where a dumbf*cking college idiot didn't die for their stupidity. It will always happen. It has always happened.

Some people exist to be examples for everyone else. The problem with frats and sororities is that they attract the stupidest people in the country.
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Every now and then I think boxing might be fun, then I remember my brain is in the middle of my skull


Yeah same here. MMA seems like it would be fun to do if I had access to some sort of regenerative brain technology. Too bad.
 
