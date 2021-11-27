 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   It's a pretty safe bet that when something the size of an oil tanker runs into a stationary object like an oil platform that "human error" is to blame, the kind that person who hasn't slept in 50 hours might make if they were driving the boat, say   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2021 at 11:50 PM



skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
40 ft. glowing paisley dragon on top of rig should have told him.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So I guess he landed on "not enough amphetamines" rather than "too many amphetamines" then.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You know if you didn't pay CEOs so much.  You could afford to hire teams. But. Profits.  Jfc. We're stupid.  And we can't stop sucking CEO butt.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The operator - Besiktas Likid Tasimacilik Denizcilik Ticaret Anonim Sirketi - has always had problems with safety, unlike their main competitor, Itekris Minona Teracit Kiliczined Kilicamisat.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"i am an oil platform, your call"
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
res ipsa loquitor

Torts 101.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ship, not boat.
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The NTSB identified the Atina's owner as Hanzhou 1 Ltd and its operator as Besiktas Likid Tasimacilik Denizcilik Ticaret Anonim Sirketi."

Oh of course, that was the second company I thought of.
 
