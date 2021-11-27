 Skip to content
(MSN)   United States continues to pull the slot machine of COVID, hits 777k in death totals
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We should really just start dividing the count by vaccinated vs. unvaccinated deaths.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
World's most epic hoax....

/get your god damn shots
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: We should really just start dividing the count by vaccinated vs. unvaccinated deaths.


That isn't fair for the first half million or so that didn't have a choice.

But after that. Yes
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meh, rookie numbers, 999k deaths or bust!

/s
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 320x226] [View Full Size image _x_]

Meh, rookie numbers, 999k deaths or bust!

/s


I'm pretty sure we passed 1M a few months ago. Lots of under-counting, and especially in the early days, bad methodology. For example, in some jurisdictions, if someone died of covid, but was never tested, and many weren't, the cause of death was not listed as covid.

Lots of pneumonia in summer 2020 and into the fall.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JustSurfin: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 320x226] [View Full Size image _x_]

Meh, rookie numbers, 999k deaths or bust!

/s

I'm pretty sure we passed 1M a few months ago. Lots of under-counting, and especially in the early days, bad methodology. For example, in some jurisdictions, if someone died of covid, but was never tested, and many weren't, the cause of death was not listed as covid.

Lots of pneumonia in summer 2020 and into the fall.


Are there any good articles on excess deaths in 2021? I know 2020 has been discussed well, but I haven't really seen anything on 2021 to estimate about what might be COVID related beyond what is marked.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well the guy who got us most of those numbers did used to run a casino.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Well the guy who got us most of those numbers did used to run a casino.


TFG ran that casino into the ground, just like his supporters.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pfizer wins the jackpot.
 
rfenster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Some countries undercount, some overcount.

I'm hoping that the 'nu' variant that was first detected in South Africa is both as mild as reported so far as well as as contagious as reported so far.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wake me up when they start talking about how Texas and Florida deaths have passed NY and compare vaxx rates.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm fully vaccinated pending a booster so I'm just gonna trust social isolation. And probably hashish.
 
etoof
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How soon we forget about the three Ebola deaths, and how Obama flew infected people to the US in order to spread it here, for some reason.

/Next week on FOX
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I honestly thought it would've been Idaho
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thank you, Brandon.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: World's most epic hoax....

/get your god damn shots


Prediction: republicans are going to use Omicron as their excuse to get vaccinated, save face

"I didn't get the covid shot before, as it wasn't needed, but this time it's different. Omicron? That's a completely different beast. And besides, the vax has now been given to billions of guinea pigs, unlike before..."
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good news, we all get to get it again out of cycle.

Like the shiattiest Christmas gift ever, here we go again.

Thanks Lrrr, you farking dick.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: DarkSoulNoHope: Well the guy who got us most of those numbers did used to run a casino.

TFG ran that casino into the ground, just like his supporters.


ETTD
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Squik2: Gubbo: World's most epic hoax....

/get your god damn shots

Prediction: republicans are going to use Omicron as their excuse to get vaccinated, save face

"I didn't get the covid shot before, as it wasn't needed, but this time it's different. Omicron? That's a completely different beast. And besides, the vax has now been given to billions of guinea pigs, unlike before..."


Pray for Omicron
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Squik2: Gubbo: World's most epic hoax....

/get your god damn shots

Prediction: republicans are going to use Omicron as their excuse to get vaccinated, save face

"I didn't get the covid shot before, as it wasn't needed, but this time it's different. Omicron? That's a completely different beast. And besides, the vax has now been given to billions of guinea pigs, unlike before..."


If only.
 
Kittypie070
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
if it turns out I need a fresh C-19 vax every year, I'm fine with it.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Squik2: Gubbo: World's most epic hoax....

/get your god damn shots

Prediction: republicans are going to use Omicron as their excuse to get vaccinated, save face

"I didn't get the covid shot before, as it wasn't needed, but this time it's different. Omicron? That's a completely different beast. And besides, the vax has now been given to billions of guinea pigs, unlike before..."


I predict they are going to go "So now it's Omicron? Remember when Lambda was going to make people bleed from their ears? Try again "DOCTOR" Fauci"
 
maldinero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gee, I sure hope none of them were Republicans.
That would be a shame.
 
etoof
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: if it turns out I need a fresh C-19 vax every year, I'm fine with it.


I think we'll have to get booster shots every time we get a new "G", as in 5G, 6G, etc. It will just make sense to upgrade your tracking chip at the same time.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At this point just accept that there is a significant portion of humanity that hates other humans and has no regard for their lives or those of others, and do whatever you can to protect yourself until this burns out or kills you, whichever comes first. My mother used to say that you should never try to teach a pig to sing, it wastes your time and annoys the pig. We have a lot of swine among us, and they're all bad singers.
 
New Farkin User Name
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Squik2: Gubbo: World's most epic hoax....

/get your god damn shots

Prediction: republicans are going to use Omicron as their excuse to get vaccinated, save face

"I didn't get the covid shot before, as it wasn't needed, but this time it's different. Omicron? That's a completely different beast. And besides, the vax has now been given to billions of guinea pigs, unlike before..."


Nope, it'll be (and it's already starting) "The vaccines are useless against this new strain! Therefore libety trans et cetera"
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I used to have sympathy.  Now I'm really hoping it's killing enough GOP that they can't win elections even with gerrymandering.

One can hope.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

New Farkin User Name: Squik2: Gubbo: World's most epic hoax....

/get your god damn shots

Prediction: republicans are going to use Omicron as their excuse to get vaccinated, save face

"I didn't get the covid shot before, as it wasn't needed, but this time it's different. Omicron? That's a completely different beast. And besides, the vax has now been given to billions of guinea pigs, unlike before..."

Nope, it'll be (and it's already starting) "The vaccines are useless against this new strain! Therefore libety trans et cetera"


Yep.  Humanity is annoying.

/
I wish I could just freeze time and everyone and just wonder around
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am sitting out back, waiting  to check on my 11yo little girl.  She got her second shot this am.  She is not feeling well and vomited.  She told me 'Dad, I am fine.  I don't want to get sick from idiots.  I will sleep it off and tomorrow is a new day.'

Fark you jackwads that can't get your shot because your toilet facebook research said it is not valid.  If my 11 year girl can do it, you pansy ass trumpanzee farks can do it.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Conspiracy about Who skipping Greek letter "Xe" in 3... 2... fox
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: JustSurfin: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 320x226] [View Full Size image _x_]

Meh, rookie numbers, 999k deaths or bust!

/s

I'm pretty sure we passed 1M a few months ago. Lots of under-counting, and especially in the early days, bad methodology. For example, in some jurisdictions, if someone died of covid, but was never tested, and many weren't, the cause of death was not listed as covid.

Lots of pneumonia in summer 2020 and into the fall.

Are there any good articles on excess deaths in 2021? I know 2020 has been discussed well, but I haven't really seen anything on 2021 to estimate about what might be COVID related beyond what is marked.


Excess deaths were over 1M.

And that is despite 3-5 months of 2020 having a huge drop in all other causes due to shutdowns, and the virtual non-incidence of all non-covid respiratory diseases during winter 2020/21.
 
pushthelimits
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But which state has had the most Covid deaths per capita? Obviously California has had a lot; it's a big state with a lot of people.

My mom lives in a rural town in Idaho, population 171-- and she knows more people who have died of Covid than I do.
 
Kittypie070
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: if it turns out I need a fresh C-19 vax every year, I'm fine with it.


Aww, some delicate antivax snowflake was all twiggered to press the widdle funnywunny button??

I'm not scared of that kinda needle, coward.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Farkin User Name: Squik2: Gubbo: World's most epic hoax....

/get your god damn shots

Prediction: republicans are going to use Omicron as their excuse to get vaccinated, save face

"I didn't get the covid shot before, as it wasn't needed, but this time it's different. Omicron? That's a completely different beast. And besides, the vax has now been given to billions of guinea pigs, unlike before..."

Nope, it'll be (and it's already starting) "The vaccines are useless against this new strain! Therefore libety trans et cetera"


In my defense, I never said it was good prediction
 
rfenster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sloppy Wreck: I am sitting out back, waiting  to check on my 11yo little girl.  She got her second shot this am.  She is not feeling well and vomited.  She told me 'Dad, I am fine.  I don't want to get sick from idiots.  I will sleep it off and tomorrow is a new day.'

Fark you jackwads that can't get your shot because your toilet facebook research said it is not valid.  If my 11 year girl can do it, you pansy ass trumpanzee farks can do it.


My youngest got really sick from her second shot as well.     I hope that your daughter is feeling better, and very soon.

I hope that you are feeling better as well as you seem to have some pent up rage or something going on.

/Most Republicans are vaccinated against Covid-19
//Most Democrats are vaccinated against Covid-19
///Hope you are feeling better.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_EliteOne: Wake me up when they start talking about how Texas and Florida deaths have passed NY and compare vaxx rates.


WAKE UP!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

erik-k: TheManofPA: JustSurfin: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 320x226] [View Full Size image _x_]

Meh, rookie numbers, 999k deaths or bust!

/s

I'm pretty sure we passed 1M a few months ago. Lots of under-counting, and especially in the early days, bad methodology. For example, in some jurisdictions, if someone died of covid, but was never tested, and many weren't, the cause of death was not listed as covid.

Lots of pneumonia in summer 2020 and into the fall.

Are there any good articles on excess deaths in 2021? I know 2020 has been discussed well, but I haven't really seen anything on 2021 to estimate about what might be COVID related beyond what is marked.

Excess deaths were over 1M.

And that is despite 3-5 months of 2020 having a huge drop in all other causes due to shutdowns, and the virtual non-incidence of all non-covid respiratory diseases during winter 2020/21.


I'm thinking more the 2021 numbers in particular though. Is there any good site that tracks that given that this year has had no lockdowns and vaccines? Just curious what this year looks like compared to say 2018/2019
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
America. All we do is win.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: At this point just accept that there is a significant portion of humanity that hates other humans and has no regard for their lives or those of others, and do whatever you can to protect yourself until this burns out or kills you, whichever comes first. My mother used to say that you should never try to teach a pig to sing, it wastes your time and annoys the pig. We have a lot of swine among us, and they're all bad singers.


But, there's one weird trick.

Don't be an asshole.

As long as everyone isn't one, we win.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: America. All we do is win.


America. All we do is win kill people.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The day before Biden took office, the US hit the milestone of 400,000 deaths from covid.

Now we're sitting at 777,000.

At the current rate of infection, Biden's death toll will surpass Trump's before year-end, this despite having vaccines widely available for the vast majority of his 10 months in office.

Though I'm sure someone will be along to assure us that on the issue of Covid-19 that Biden is winning the epidemiological battle if not the epistemological one.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Has Ron DeathSanta gotten his apology yet?
 
pushthelimits
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zombie DJ: I honestly thought it would've been Idaho


If the numbers were per capita, I wouldn't be surprised. Idaho is the second least vaccinated state in the country, behind West Virginia.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: The day before Biden took office, the US hit the milestone of 400,000 deaths from covid.

Now we're sitting at 777,000.

At the current rate of infection, Biden's death toll will surpass Trump's before year-end, this despite having vaccines widely available for the vast majority of his 10 months in office.

Though I'm sure someone will be along to assure us that on the issue of Covid-19 that Biden is winning the epidemiological battle if not the epistemological one.


Agreed. Biden should just become an overt anti-vaxxer. Problem solved.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shaggy_C:
Though I'm sure someone will be along to assure us that on the issue of Covid-19 that Biden is winning the epidemiological battle if not the epistemological one.

There's the demographical battle...
 
jjwars1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: Kittypie070: if it turns out I need a fresh C-19 vax every year, I'm fine with it.

Aww, some delicate antivax snowflake was all twiggered to press the widdle funnywunny button??

I'm not scared of that kinda needle, coward.


Are you seriously calling some random internet stranger a "delicate anti-vax snowflake" for pressing the "widdle funnywunny button??'

The world is toxic enough without people like.you. You are not helping. We're all frustrated, stressed, worried, and angry. This is not the way.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Adolf Oliver Nipples: At this point just accept that there is a significant portion of humanity that hates other humans and has no regard for their lives or those of others, and do whatever you can to protect yourself until this burns out or kills you, whichever comes first. My mother used to say that you should never try to teach a pig to sing, it wastes your time and annoys the pig. We have a lot of swine among us, and they're all bad singers.

But, there's one weird trick.

Don't be an asshole.

As long as everyone isn't one, we win.


That ship's sailed.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: The day before Biden took office, the US hit the milestone of 400,000 deaths from covid.

Now we're sitting at 777,000.

At the current rate of infection, Biden's death toll will surpass Trump's before year-end, this despite having vaccines widely available for the vast majority of his 10 months in office.

Though I'm sure someone will be along to assure us that on the issue of Covid-19 that Biden is winning the epidemiological battle if not the epistemological one.


Yeah, and Jimmy Carter is responsible for Jonestown, too.
 
