 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Super citizens see stranded suffering sturgeons, scramble saving sortie   (cbc.ca) divider line
10
    More: Hero, Fraser River, Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley, Mission, British Columbia, Chilliwack, British Columbia, Stave River, Columbia River, Lower Mainland  
•       •       •

243 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2021 at 10:35 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sturgeon... great, another super spreader event.  This time fish instead of motorcycles.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Caviar Emptor
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shaddup!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So close it a
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: So close it a


Man fark you mobile Fark I was hitting backspace.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Alaskans would have caught it and ate it. Just for the halibut.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
blinkybluegnome [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Headline could have been a Letterkenny cold open. Well done!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I approve of this highly alliterative headline Subby.
Nicola needs to find a new river to spawn in
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jutht fabulouth.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.