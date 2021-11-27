 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1194
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone else get the feeling that Black Friday sales get earlier and earlier each year? A few years back, many retailers decided to take their employees away from their families and open on Thanksgiving afternoon to a crowd of people who were already stressed out from dealing with their weird racist in-laws and angsty teenagers who didn't want to be there. Now I've been getting emails all week for this sale and that sale and stupid coupon codes.

This year it looks like retailers will be keeping stuff "on sale" all through the month of December. I'm pretty sure they're soon going to run into the Law of Diminishing Returns, because when you spread a "special occasion" out too much, it loses what's supposed to be special about it and it just becomes the norm.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you got any really good deals.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the question about the International Space Station is messed up. I got the answer right, but no credit for it, and the correct answer is not shown.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm number six!!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Looks like the question about the International Space Station is messed up. I got the answer right, but no credit for it, and the correct answer is not shown.


Fixed now. Your score should update itself in a few.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Worst I've ever done. I'm getting stupider and stupider.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We're ALL getting stupider.  Some of us are simply forced in a position to display it moar than others.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In some respects, news is getting stupider again. I see FARK has gone back to the old "It's not news..." slogan at the top.

Forgetting some of it may be necessary to maintain sanity.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: In some respects, news is getting stupider again. I see FARK has gone back to the old "It's not news..." slogan at the top.

Forgetting some of it may be necessary to maintain sanity.


It's always been that way for folks without TotalFark. Only TFers get the witty rotating taglines (a couple of which are mine).
 
