(NPR)   Mamas, don't let your babies grow up to be rodeo clowns   (npr.org) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a darkness beneath that makeup...
tvseriesfinale.comView Full Size


That said, in the universe of clowns, rodeo clowns are by far the very best. They might stab you in a bar fight, but I've never wondered about whether they have cages full of lobotomized runaways in their basements.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When I was born my parents were rodeo-ing," Gann says, adding final touches of face paint.

Did they show him on the jumbotron, announce his weight, and clock how long his grasping reflex kept him on the bull?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just reading the headline I thought this was going to be about Lauren Boebert.
Oh well.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Just reading the headline I thought this was going to be about Lauren Boebert.
Oh well.


The difference between Lauren Brobert and a Rodeo Clown is a bull will hit the Rodeo Clown.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew that one Farker would make the big time, he's been working on that clown act for years. Yeah you
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFAAfter one rider lands hard in the dirt, Gann cackles and says, "That's exactly what I felt like today trying to get my wife out of Walmart. The result was the same, too. I got my butt kicked."

Wait, so while this guy is doing standard Rodeo Clowning, he also throws in cringeworthy white-trash stand-up?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Those extremely low hung Wrangler jeans were custom designed by Wesley Willis. Bespoke if you will
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Honestly nothing but respect for rodeo clowns. Those psychos see a bull rider go flying and they run out to protect the rider, often catching hell from the bull in the process.

I'll say it, they're braver and more selfless than 99% of all cops, and they wear better uniforms.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Spectators pray before the Adirondack Stampede in the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, N.Y.

That's bizarre.
 
Ashlea
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Indoor rodeo has a special smell. So do the clowns snap the bull in the balls with a wet towel and tell them their days as a stud animal are over to make them angry?
 
zjoik
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 850x566]
Spectators pray before the Adirondack Stampede in the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, N.Y.

That's bizarre.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I graduated from college with a history degree (go black bears!), I told my mother I was going to write a song called "Mothers, don't let your children grow up to be history majors."
 
scalpod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The mama in question...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

scalpod: [Fark user image image 360x360]

The mama in question...


Hillary really let herself go
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Like we didn't know that.
 
