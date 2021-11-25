 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   AG Garland to unruly airline passengers: Throw an anti-mask tantrum, punch the cabin crew, or generally behave like a belligerent asshole, and you'll be downgraded from Seat 14C to Cell Block D, immediately   (npr.org) divider line
    prosecution of airline passengers, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, United States Department of Justice  
WereBear666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe Trump will throw a tantrum on a plane, seems it may the only way he will see jail time.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

plecos: maybe Trump will throw a tantrum on a plane, seems it may the only way he will see jail time.


Does it apply to his own plane?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Awesome!  We need more "tough on crime" politicians.  Lock 'em up!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
grumpycatgood.jpg
 
JoePip
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: plecos: maybe Trump will throw a tantrum on a plane, seems it may the only way he will see jail time.

Does it apply to his own plane?


Oddly yes. You can't assault flight crew or ignore their instructions, even on your own plane.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

"Belligerent behavior!"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

plecos: maybe Trump will throw a tantrum on a plane, seems it may the only way he will see jail time.


Rent free.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
queue GQP outrage in 5..4..3..2..1
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The DOJ upgrades the FAA to FAAFO
 
Cluckles
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would have been happy enough if they were immediately put on a blacklist for all plane/train trips, but prison works as well.
 
wantingout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
LOL that sad little white man wants to sic the FBI on everyone he can. He must have gotten bullied a lot in school.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Drop to 5k feet and push them out. Problem solved for all future flights. And no more suicide by cop.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: queue GQP outrage in 5..4..3..2..1


Nope. They are already in Cell block D
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: plecos: maybe Trump will throw a tantrum on a plane, seems it may the only way he will see jail time.

Rent free.


ih0.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wantingout: LOL that sad little white man wants to sic the FBI on everyone he can. He must have gotten bullied a lot in school.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: plecos: maybe Trump will throw a tantrum on a plane, seems it may the only way he will see jail time.

Does it apply to his own plane?


The one up on blocks in New Jersey that's for sale?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

plecos: Jeebus Saves: plecos: maybe Trump will throw a tantrum on a plane, seems it may the only way he will see jail time.

Rent free.

[ih0.redbubble.net image 850x971]


Here's a story that has nothing to do with a piece of shiat, failed businessman.  Let me see if I can come up with some stupid way to make it about him...
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Coach McGirk: plecos: maybe Trump will throw a tantrum on a plane, seems it may the only way he will see jail time.

Does it apply to his own plane?

The one up on blocks in New Jersey that's for sale?


And wouldn't even be good for spare parts due to Trump treating it like everything in his entire life?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe get an adult rated one.  Or even better yet an adult "rated" one.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tried to overthrow the government? We will eventually do something about that!

Air rage? Gitmo now!
 
Kittypie070
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gitmo.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: queue GQP outrage in 5..4..3..2..1


Agreed, but I don't recall any of our glorious GQP members acting out on an actual flight.

Almost as if they're spineless actors.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Y'know, just mandating vaccines before you can get on a plane would probably solve two problems.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why did this take so long?

Even still, I'll believe it when I see it.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: plecos: Jeebus Saves: plecos: maybe Trump will throw a tantrum on a plane, seems it may the only way he will see jail time.

Rent free.

[ih0.redbubble.net image 850x971]

Here's a story that has nothing to do with a piece of shiat, failed businessman.  Let me see if I can come up with some stupid way to make it about him...


Also, said failed businessman very notoriously flies via private plane, so it's not even plausible.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My Train trip from the bay area to Reno was delayed 40 minutes going there due to " Police Action " in Sacramento station .. Return trip train was 1 hr. late coming into Reno due to " Police Action " .. One hundred  yards outside of Emeryville station the train stopped , wouldn't let anyone off for 45 minutes due to " Police Action .. fark those assholes ..
 
