 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   You had one job   (triblive.com) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass, Internal Revenue Service, Taxation in the United States, Jamar White, tax preparer, Grand jury, Jury, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung, federal prison  
•       •       •

228 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2021 at 7:50 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not smart.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's like raaaaaaAaaaaaAin....
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
White "willfully aided and assisted" at least seven taxpayers in preparing more than 30 Form 1040s

wut?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The tax preparer operating out of the CStore I believe would do this.

An actual CPA however?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.