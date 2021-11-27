 Skip to content
 
In other news, Newsmax is requiring its employees to get vaxxed
70
    More: Dumbass, shot  
Original
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Capricious and unscientific?  Whole lotta projection going on there.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hypocrisy?  In MY American wingnut conservativism?!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Right to work.

A mandate would be forcing you to get vaccinated against your will

instead it is now a requirement of being employed at Newsmax, you can choose to not get vaccinated, but you are also no longer allowed to work at Newsmax
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should also be sterilized.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BREAKING REPORT: Former Trump Adviser Steve Cortes Out at Newsmax after publicly stating HE "WILL NOT COMPLY w/ any organization's attempt to enforce Biden's capricious & unscientific" Mandate...

"Breaking News", or in this case, "Breaking Report", means absolutely nothing anymore. I can't tell you how many times a day my phone chimes in with something like "Breaking News: President Biden lands in Europe on eve of climate meeting." Or "Breaking News: Adele's new album debuts at #1".

That's not "Breaking News". That's hardly News. Breaking News would be if something happed at the climate meeting.

And this story?  Who cares?  Even Fark usually holds off on the NewsFlash tag for actual real news. And here, it's not News, it's Fark. I wish I could program my phone to give me just one Breaking News story a day. Maybe then it would hold off and deliver one actual Breaking News story daily.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Biden Administration mandate is on hold, pending action by the Federal Courts. This is all on Newsmax. But that doesn't fit the narrative.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unscientific?

Are you sure you know what that word means?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: Hypocrisy?  In MY American wingnut conservativism?!


It's more likely than you think!
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsmax??  More like

News..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother-in-law thinks his company is basically gonna shut down because of the vaccine mandate
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccine mandates really do separate the true believers from the grifters lol
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
deep state got to newsmax, time to move on to even derpier pastures
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him for sticking to his principles.  On the other hand, they're really stupid principles.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Dan Cortese
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's very like conseratives to preach and harangue the masses into fits of hysteria over masks and shots while quietly getting them for themselves, even if they have to go to another state or county like they do for their abortions.

I wonder how conservatives feel about being coaled by pick up trucks? Or drinking the cheap nasty beer they make for ignent proles and high school kids?

Our cheap nasty beer was named Fiddy Cents. Literally. That was because it cost fiddy cents.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: BREAKING REPORT: Former Trump Adviser Steve Cortes Out at Newsmax after publicly stating HE "WILL NOT COMPLY w/ any organization's attempt to enforce Biden's capricious & unscientific" Mandate...

"Breaking News", or in this case, "Breaking Report", means absolutely nothing anymore. I can't tell you how many times a day my phone chimes in with something like "Breaking News: President Biden lands in Europe on eve of climate meeting." Or "Breaking News: Adele's new album debuts at #1".

That's not "Breaking News". That's hardly News. Breaking News would be if something happed at the climate meeting.

And this story?  Who cares?  Even Fark usually holds off on the NewsFlash tag for actual real news. And here, it's not News, it's Fark. I wish I could program my phone to give me just one Breaking News story a day. Maybe then it would hold off and deliver one actual Breaking News story daily.


This was also not "Breaking News" on the 26th when it was first reported over a week ago.
 
clams_casino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: BREAKING REPORT: Former Trump Adviser Steve Cortes Out at Newsmax after publicly stating HE "WILL NOT COMPLY w/ any organization's attempt to enforce Biden's capricious & unscientific" Mandate...

"Breaking News", or in this case, "Breaking Report", means absolutely nothing anymore. I can't tell you how many times a day my phone chimes in with something like "Breaking News: President Biden lands in Europe on eve of climate meeting." Or "Breaking News: Adele's new album debuts at #1".

That's not "Breaking News". That's hardly News. Breaking News would be if something happed at the climate meeting.

And this story?  Who cares?  Even Fark usually holds off on the NewsFlash tag for actual real news. And here, it's not News, it's Fark. I wish I could program my phone to give me just one Breaking News story a day. Maybe then it would hold off and deliver one actual Breaking News story daily.


This is...quite a good point, actually. Fark does seem to be much more judicious about tagging an event as breaking news.

Huh.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Unscientific?

Are you sure you know what that word means?



Same goes for "capricious".


I guess this dummy skipped both English and Science classes in school.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve Cortez is a sleazeball at the level of a Jason Miller or a Stephan Miller, or even a Jared Kushner for that matter.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: deep state got to newsmax, time to move on to even derpier pastures


I'm sure the dipshiats already are.

First they were contained with Fox News, and the Limbaugh Hate Machine.
Then it became Newsmax, Alex Jones, et al.
Then it became ONAN.

Time will come where even 45's own words aren't enough. It happened with Germany in early 45- some of the truest of the true believers thought that Hitler was being weak for sequestering in the bunker in Berlin, that clearly high level officers were influencing him.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsmax would like its concerned viewers to know that Management will not require accurate news reporting.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: Dead for Tax Reasons: deep state got to newsmax, time to move on to even derpier pastures

I'm sure the dipshiats already are.

First they were contained with Fox News, and the Limbaugh Hate Machine.
Then it became Newsmax, Alex Jones, et al.
Then it became ONAN.

Time will come where even 45's own words aren't enough. It happened with Germany in early 45- some of the truest of the true believers thought that Hitler was being weak for sequestering in the bunker in Berlin, that clearly high level officers were influencing him.


Pffft. Like Trump would ever shelter in a bunker.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they did their research.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sword and Shield:
Then it became ONAN.

They run on diesel?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why Omicron exists. Thanks, schittheels.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robertus: My brother-in-law thinks his company is basically gonna shut down because of the vaccine mandate


There's a local urban outfitter company that I do inventory for sometimes that has entire store crews that aren't vaccinated. I really don't farking get it anymore, you'd think companies would be willing to lose an hour to a vaccine rather than a week to Covid. It's just so dumb at this point.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much ya wanna bet Cortes has already been vaxxed months ago?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robertus: My brother-in-law thinks his company is basically gonna shut down because of the vaccine mandate


Most places are finding over 95% compliance with a vaccine  requirements. It is working

Eventually the unvaccinated are going to be the ones having to stay home since they decided they do not want to be part of a happy healthy society anymore
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Capricious and unscientific?
What mendacious, fallacious, egregious, and outrageous jackanapery!

He couldn't tell capriciousness from Sagittarius.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
capricious and unscientific?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: robertus: My brother-in-law thinks his company is basically gonna shut down because of the vaccine mandate

There's a local urban outfitter company that I do inventory for sometimes that has entire store crews that aren't vaccinated. I really don't farking get it anymore, you'd think companies would be willing to lose an hour to a vaccine rather than a week to Covid. It's just so dumb at this point.


Eventually someone's gonna drop the first big lawsuit for getting Covid in one of those places, maintaining that the store willingly created an unsafe environment for customers.  It's going to be interesting how the reactions go then
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: BREAKING REPORT: Former Trump Adviser Steve Cortes Out at Newsmax after publicly stating HE "WILL NOT COMPLY w/ any organization's attempt to enforce Biden's capricious & unscientific" Mandate...

"Breaking News", or in this case, "Breaking Report", means absolutely nothing anymore. I can't tell you how many times a day my phone chimes in with something like "Breaking News: President Biden lands in Europe on eve of climate meeting." Or "Breaking News: Adele's new album debuts at #1".

That's not "Breaking News". That's hardly News. Breaking News would be if something happed at the climate meeting.

And this story?  Who cares?  Even Fark usually holds off on the NewsFlash tag for actual real news. And here, it's not News, it's Fark. I wish I could program my phone to give me just one Breaking News story a day. Maybe then it would hold off and deliver one actual Breaking News story daily.


My NBC News and local news apps quit bothering to restrict it to breaking alerts only a long time ago and now just send me push notifications around 5-10x a day just on the hope I'll tap them and read them.

/I turned off alerts on the local news one the second I quit working for them.
//NBC News one isn't as bad and there's a lot of value in getting true breaking stories.
///That said, they seriously sent me an alert about an hours-old story while I was typing this.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Those people all got vaxxed months ago. But the rubes will still love that Newsmax is "fighting back."
 
IAmRight
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You're not supposed to get high on your own supply of bullsh*t, moron.
 
farkmedown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Right to work. At-will employment.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Unscientific?

Are you sure you know what that word means?


It means "says anything  I don't like," duh!
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Weird how these conservative organizations seem to be all for vaccines when it comes to their own safety.

It's almost as if they are grifters who don't mind tearing down society as long as it furthers their goals.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

clams_casino: Three Crooked Squirrels: BREAKING REPORT: Former Trump Adviser Steve Cortes Out at Newsmax after publicly stating HE "WILL NOT COMPLY w/ any organization's attempt to enforce Biden's capricious & unscientific" Mandate...

"Breaking News", or in this case, "Breaking Report", means absolutely nothing anymore. I can't tell you how many times a day my phone chimes in with something like "Breaking News: President Biden lands in Europe on eve of climate meeting." Or "Breaking News: Adele's new album debuts at #1".

That's not "Breaking News". That's hardly News. Breaking News would be if something happed at the climate meeting.

And this story?  Who cares?  Even Fark usually holds off on the NewsFlash tag for actual real news. And here, it's not News, it's Fark. I wish I could program my phone to give me just one Breaking News story a day. Maybe then it would hold off and deliver one actual Breaking News story daily.

This is...quite a good point, actually. Fark does seem to be much more judicious about tagging an event as breaking news.

Huh.


Because some times...It's not Fark, It's News.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: First they were contained with Fox News, and the Limbaugh Hate Machine.
Then it became Newsmax, Alex Jones, et al.
Then it became ONAN.


I always thought this sort of progression was a form of onanism.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
NEWSVAX
 
AeAe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let's see how these anti-vax, anti-mask assholes handle omicron. I heard on NPR this could have an R0 of 50.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only certain outcome of all of this is that next time Republicans are in charge, they're going to force all blue states to get shots that "cure communism".
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why would they trust a vaccine developed during the Trump administration?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Of course they are. If Newsmax refuse, there goes the health coverage of all their employees. No insurer will touch them, and none should.

This would be the case with or without a federal mandate, which would be unlikely to apply to Newsmax as it is presumably not a federal contractor.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What about OAN?  Aren't they the ones that think Newsmax is left wing?
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lady J: capricious and unscientific?

[Fark user image 425x235] [View Full Size image _x_]


CSB: I actually was at the Central Park Zoo NYC some 40 year ago. Went into the Gorilla Wing and there was a big Silverback. just glaring at the 15-20 people who were staring , laughing, pointing.

Then he reached behind,,took a big dump, and came around with a hand full of carrot colored poop.

All the people went eww, and headed for the exit fearing he would throw it at them.
They all had to look back to see what was up. He very nonchalantly proceeded to eat it.
The crowd couldn't get out of there fast enough
 
ongbok
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: FriarReb98: robertus: My brother-in-law thinks his company is basically gonna shut down because of the vaccine mandate

There's a local urban outfitter company that I do inventory for sometimes that has entire store crews that aren't vaccinated. I really don't farking get it anymore, you'd think companies would be willing to lose an hour to a vaccine rather than a week to Covid. It's just so dumb at this point.

Eventually someone's gonna drop the first big lawsuit for getting Covid in one of those places, maintaining that the store willingly created an unsafe environment for customers.  It's going to be interesting how the reactions go then


Didn't a lot of the derpier states give companies immunity against covid lawsuits from staff and customers?
 
