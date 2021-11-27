 Skip to content
 
(KUTV Utah)   Old and busted: Dumpster diving. New hotness: Donation bin diving   (kutv.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait wasn't that a  episode of big bang theory?
 
squidloe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There was a story on Fark years ago of a woman who got trapped in one of these donation bins and died. I  think it wasn't the first time she had tried stealing from a bin.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those are some of the deadest eyes I've seen, even in a mugshot
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
🙄
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
yes yes throw the people who have nothing in jail instead of giving them some clothing and a meal and pointing them toward some sort of help to work their way out of being so destitute that they need to steal clothes from a donation bin.  this is a strategy that will work and continue working and has no chance of failing.

/i hate it here
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's how Superman died:

https://www.thewrap.com/hollywood-sup​e​rman-cause-of-death-christopher-dennis​/amp/
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: yes yes throw the people who have nothing in jail instead of giving them some clothing and a meal and pointing them toward some sort of help to work their way out of being so destitute that they need to steal clothes from a donation bin.  this is a strategy that will work and continue working and has no chance of failing.

/i hate it here


What orem? I just landed down the road, and really haven't had any issues with people around here. Now SLC is a shiathole...
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Man, whatever. Some of the donation bins I see in suburban Portland are always overflowing with stuff. You'll see about 18 trash bags full of clothing piled up all around them.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Teddy Brosevelt: yes yes throw the people who have nothing in jail instead of giving them some clothing and a meal and pointing them toward some sort of help to work their way out of being so destitute that they need to steal clothes from a donation bin.  this is a strategy that will work and continue working and has no chance of failing.

/i hate it here

What orem? I just landed down the road, and really haven't had any issues with people around here. Now SLC is a shiathole...


America in general.  I dont live in Utah but i hear its quite beatiful and full of awful people.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Axeofjudgement: Teddy Brosevelt: yes yes throw the people who have nothing in jail instead of giving them some clothing and a meal and pointing them toward some sort of help to work their way out of being so destitute that they need to steal clothes from a donation bin.  this is a strategy that will work and continue working and has no chance of failing.

/i hate it here

What orem? I just landed down the road, and really haven't had any issues with people around here. Now SLC is a shiathole...

America in general.  I dont live in Utah but i hear its quite beatiful and full of awful people.


Nah just cultists that don't want anything to do with you the moment they realize you're not a part of it.
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: yes yes throw the people who have nothing in jail instead of giving them some clothing and a meal and pointing them toward some sort of help to work their way out of being so destitute that they need to steal clothes from a donation bin.  this is a strategy that will work and continue working and has no chance of failing.

/i hate it here


Looks like thieving assholes stealing from the poor box that didn't learn their lesson about thieving before
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: That's how Superman died:

https://www.thewrap.com/hollywood-supe​rman-cause-of-death-christopher-dennis​/amp/


That's farking awful. Don't remember where I watched it, but there's a movie about him that's already really sad. This just makes it worse. He was a pretty good Kal-El at a certain point.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People have been known to get stuck in those donation bins and suffocate while trying to take things from them.
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: yes yes throw the people who have nothing in jail instead of giving them some clothing and a meal and pointing them toward some sort of help to work their way out of being so destitute that they need to steal clothes from a donation bin.  this is a strategy that will work and continue working and has no chance of failing.

/i hate it here


I see people doing this all the time...not just donation bins but also at Goodwill.

It's nothing I really get outraged enough to call the cops about. These bins are usually overflowing and it seems that most of the clothing is junk anyway. Unfortunately it seems that poor quality clothing has become the norm and people are happy to buy large quantities of the cheapest shiat available, wear it once or twice and discard it. It then ends up in a donation bin and much of it apparently gets rendered into carpet padding or whatever. It does not actually end up back on a shelf for sale.

I really prefer to make things last an incredibly long time...I'd rather repair decent quality items than buy some new cheap shiat. I do think this is the best option from a cost perspective, for utility and also ecologically. Maybe our climate wouldn't be spiralling out of control if people bought one thing and used it for decades.
 
