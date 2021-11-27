 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   Santa decoration was supposed to be waving his hand at people passing by. Oops   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your xmas stocking is Santa's special sock. HAPPY HOLIDAYS!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If that wasn't intentional, I'll be a monkey's aunt.  It's not like they come out of the box that way.  He had to work to get it to do that.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Snowman shaped like naughty bits waves as boy stuck in claw prize machine watches pensioner who still looks good in bikini while gobsmacked hubby tricks girlfriend into threesome with neighbor.  The proprietor locked the doors and sold pints at half price.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that the Boebert's place?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Merry Jizzmas!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*wanking motion indicating contempt or boredom*
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Snowman shaped like naughty bits waves as boy stuck in claw prize machine watches pensioner who still looks good in bikini while gobsmacked hubby tricks girlfriend into threesome with neighbor.  The proprietor locked the doors and sold pints at half price.


Confused? ... you won't be after this episode of The Archers.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Uncle Harry is Santa against this year?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I was so mortified, I ran out front, took a picture, edited it, passed it around the neighbors for a general sense of reception, then contacted 5 different media outlets to start negotiating release rights!"
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm sure there's absolutely no way this was completely intentional.
 
Katwang
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jack be nimble, Jack be quick...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Ho ho ho! Have I got a surprise for you, little boy!"
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh please. What man doesn't get a few wanks in when he's away from his wife?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
santa claus is coming, and not necessarily to town
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The shiat that Santa have to put up with on the internet
 
Mukster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Forgot", ya sure.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A mortified mum left people in hysterics after accidentally installing an X-rated Father Christmas in her festive display.

"accidentally"
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Is that the Boebert's place?


Nah, Duggars.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Glass of water for Mr Humphreys:

Santa Flashes Mr. Humphries
Youtube 4j2a6t7CWP4
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lol so hilarious I'm crying epic amazing I am left in stitches it broke the internet lolollololol
 
