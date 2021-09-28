 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   It's the first day of deer season in Pennsylvania. Let's check in and s...oh, that's not good   (wjactv.com) divider line
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nature thinning the herd of stupidity. <shrug>

Survival of the fittest, as they say.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow... just... straight to coroner, huh?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh dear
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago, we went camping right before the opening of bow season here in Kentucky. The hunters camped out overnight in the ditches beside the roads for miles around. They looked like bags of trash from the largest Woodstock cleanup ever. That's a purely visual image, btw. As we drove away it struck us how fortunate our timing had been.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I die on a place called 'Swiggle Mountain' I probably deserved it.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy was killed by the deer he killed.


Town of Piercefield
St. Lawrence County
Wilderness Search: On Nov. 2 at 8:36 p.m., a woman called Ray Brook Dispatch to report her husband overdue from hunting on the western side of Tupper Lake in the Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest. Forest Rangers, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs), NYSP, and volunteers were part of the search team. On Nov. 3, Rangers used Type 1 and Type 2 searches, while ECOs searched the shoreline and water, and NYSP K-9 units searched the ground. On Nov. 4, with a Ranger acting as crew chief, 178 search, fire, rescue, and police personnel continued the search, including eight NYSP drones and a NYSP helicopter. Around 12 p.m., a search crew found the hunter's body. He had been dragging a deer he shot while hunting. At 2:39 p.m. the subject's body was recovered, flown out, and turned over to the coroner.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: Wow... just... straight to coroner, huh?


Yeah.  Deer rifles tends to be very powerful.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been hunting quite a bit. You don't accidentally shoot someone. A person is obviously not a deer and vise versa.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accident? Subby, everyone knows it's Elmer season.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: I've been hunting quite a bit. You don't accidentally shoot someone. A person is obviously not a deer and vise versa.


I always wondered how this could be called an accident as well. 90% of people who deer hunt use magnified scopes.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Lehrer - The Hunting Song - LIVE FILM From Copenhagen in 1967
Youtube MQyoSLOlglw

Going to be trouble if we aren't in hunter season yet.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: I've been hunting quite a bit. You don't accidentally shoot someone. A person is obviously not a deer and vise versa.


Some lady just accidentally shot her own vagina. People are stupid.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
remember farkers, treat every gun as a loaded gun. every time.

and also remember that now all the deer have asymptomatic covid:

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.pressconnects.com/story/n​e​ws/local/2021/09/28/white-tail-deer-co​vid-positive-new-york-hunters-safely-e​at-meat/5815817001/

happy hunting season!
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: remember farkers, treat every gun as a loaded gun. every time.

and also remember that now all the deer have asymptomatic covid:

[Fark user image image 645x283]

https://www.pressconnects.com/story/ne​ws/local/2021/09/28/white-tail-deer-co​vid-positive-new-york-hunters-safely-e​at-meat/5815817001/

happy hunting season!


That's why I hunt rabbits, squirrels, and hogs. Lol
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: I've been hunting quite a bit. You don't accidentally shoot someone. A person is obviously not a deer and vise versa.


Woman not wearing orange is mistaken for a deer, shot.

It happens a lot.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rats on stilts
 
TheLopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: This guy was killed by the deer he killed.


Town of Piercefield
St. Lawrence County
Wilderness Search: On Nov. 2 at 8:36 p.m., a woman called Ray Brook Dispatch to report her husband overdue from hunting on the western side of Tupper Lake in the Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest. Forest Rangers, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs), NYSP, and volunteers were part of the search team. On Nov. 3, Rangers used Type 1 and Type 2 searches, while ECOs searched the shoreline and water, and NYSP K-9 units searched the ground. On Nov. 4, with a Ranger acting as crew chief, 178 search, fire, rescue, and police personnel continued the search, including eight NYSP drones and a NYSP helicopter. Around 12 p.m., a search crew found the hunter's body. He had been dragging a deer he shot while hunting. At 2:39 p.m. the subject's body was recovered, flown out, and turned over to the coroner.


It doesn't say anything of the sort. It says the hunter was dragging the deer. This is usually not fatal.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It has been said already, but treat the gun like it is always loaded. Hunter Safety 101.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Thudfark: FleshFlapps: I've been hunting quite a bit. You don't accidentally shoot someone. A person is obviously not a deer and vise versa.

Some lady just accidentally shot her own vagina. People are stupid.


She wanted someone to blow a load in her and couldn't find any takers...
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Oh dear



D'oh!
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Life Death Flight and state police are also on scene."
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So "first day of hunting" and at...

> Nov. 2 at 8:36 p.m., a woman called Ray Brook Dispatch to report her husband overdue from hunting

That husband was on a very short leash... or highly confident (for some reason) that he knew it'd only take a couple hours?

And search parties so quickly? Man, I wonder what would happen if he just crashed at a friend's house over night -- the entire nearest city rushes out to look for him?
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cloudofdust: This guy was killed by the deer he killed.


Town of Piercefield
St. Lawrence County
Wilderness Search: On Nov. 2 at 8:36 p.m., a woman called Ray Brook Dispatch to report her husband overdue from hunting on the western side of Tupper Lake in the Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest. Forest Rangers, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs), NYSP, and volunteers were part of the search team. On Nov. 3, Rangers used Type 1 and Type 2 searches, while ECOs searched the shoreline and water, and NYSP K-9 units searched the ground. On Nov. 4, with a Ranger acting as crew chief, 178 search, fire, rescue, and police personnel continued the search, including eight NYSP drones and a NYSP helicopter. Around 12 p.m., a search crew found the hunter's body. He had been dragging a deer he shot while hunting. At 2:39 p.m. the subject's body was recovered, flown out, and turned over to the coroner.


Know how I know you do not hunt? Because you think that a hunter would be dragging a live deer!
 
EL EM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The U-shaped pipe strikes again!
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: I've been hunting quite a bit. You don't accidentally shoot someone. A person is obviously not a deer and vise versa.


I've had bows drawn on me twice and a hunter tell me I looked "an awful lot like a deer from behind" while mountain biking I'm Pennsyltucky. That first day of deer season always snuck up on me.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: cloudofdust: This guy was killed by the deer he killed.


Town of Piercefield
St. Lawrence County
Wilderness Search: On Nov. 2 at 8:36 p.m., a woman called Ray Brook Dispatch to report her husband overdue from hunting on the western side of Tupper Lake in the Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest. Forest Rangers, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs), NYSP, and volunteers were part of the search team. On Nov. 3, Rangers used Type 1 and Type 2 searches, while ECOs searched the shoreline and water, and NYSP K-9 units searched the ground. On Nov. 4, with a Ranger acting as crew chief, 178 search, fire, rescue, and police personnel continued the search, including eight NYSP drones and a NYSP helicopter. Around 12 p.m., a search crew found the hunter's body. He had been dragging a deer he shot while hunting. At 2:39 p.m. the subject's body was recovered, flown out, and turned over to the coroner.

It doesn't say anything of the sort. It says the hunter was dragging the deer. This is usually not fatal.


Had one like this here a while back. Two hunters were moving their (legally harvested) deer towards the road and their truck when one had a heart attack. It took EMS an hour to get back there and they pronounced him dead at the scene.
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It looks like a husband and wife decided to go hunting together. It is a shame when these "accidents" happen.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: I've been hunting quite a bit. You don't accidentally shoot someone. A person is obviously not a deer and vise versa.


Article doesn't say what happened. Far more people fall out of tree stands than get shot.

Could even be a heart attack too. Hunting season is the first time many fat asses actually move around each year.

/hunting has a better safety record than skiing
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

luna1580: remember farkers, treat every gun as a loaded gun. every time.

and also remember that now all the deer have asymptomatic covid:

[Fark user image image 645x283]

https://www.pressconnects.com/story/ne​ws/local/2021/09/28/white-tail-deer-co​vid-positive-new-york-hunters-safely-e​at-meat/5815817001/

happy hunting season!


So, don't give the deer rim jobs?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: cloudofdust: This guy was killed by the deer he killed.


Town of Piercefield
St. Lawrence County
Wilderness Search: On Nov. 2 at 8:36 p.m., a woman called Ray Brook Dispatch to report her husband overdue from hunting on the western side of Tupper Lake in the Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest. Forest Rangers, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs), NYSP, and volunteers were part of the search team. On Nov. 3, Rangers used Type 1 and Type 2 searches, while ECOs searched the shoreline and water, and NYSP K-9 units searched the ground. On Nov. 4, with a Ranger acting as crew chief, 178 search, fire, rescue, and police personnel continued the search, including eight NYSP drones and a NYSP helicopter. Around 12 p.m., a search crew found the hunter's body. He had been dragging a deer he shot while hunting. At 2:39 p.m. the subject's body was recovered, flown out, and turned over to the coroner.

It doesn't say anything of the sort. It says the hunter was dragging the deer. This is usually not fatal.


It can be if he has a heart condition.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: It looks like a husband and wife decided to go hunting together. It is a shame when these "accidents" happen.


Maybe he brought his mother-in-law.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ZMugg: FleshFlapps: I've been hunting quite a bit. You don't accidentally shoot someone. A person is obviously not a deer and vise versa.

Woman not wearing orange is mistaken for a deer, shot.

It happens a lot.


I've been hunting every deer season for the last 30 years. Bow, modern rifle, muzzle loader. I'm familiar with what a deer looks like in open fields as well as dense woods.

No, someone got mad and went with the "looked like a deer" argument.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's called first day of hunting season everywhere.

Wait for the story tomorrow about the guy who didn't come home because he had a heart attack and/or fell out of the tree stand
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheOtherDub: [Fark user image image 500x296]


For those inclined to a more peaceful, sophisticated kind of hunt...

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
drogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: So "first day of hunting" and at...

> Nov. 2 at 8:36 p.m., a woman called Ray Brook Dispatch to report her husband overdue from hunting

That husband was on a very short leash... or highly confident (for some reason) that he knew it'd only take a couple hours?

And search parties so quickly? Man, I wonder what would happen if he just crashed at a friend's house over night -- the entire nearest city rushes out to look for him?


Let's see... Sunset is ~6 pm, she called 2 1/2 hours later, it is illegal to hunt after dusk....
Yeah, I'm completely baffled why she was concerned.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Years ago, we went camping right before the opening of bow season here in Kentucky. The hunters camped out overnight in the ditches beside the roads for miles around. They looked like bags of trash from the largest Woodstock cleanup ever. That's a purely visual image, btw. As we drove away it struck us how fortunate our timing had been.


I had an uncle that spent a heap of money on his bow hunting gear. He felt that the regular season was too dangerous.  Last I heard, he had never gotten a deer with his bow.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
dailygrinds: I've had bows drawn on me twice and a hunter tell me I looked "an awful lot like a deer from behind" while mountain biking in Pennsyltucky.

Maybe you should ditch the white handkerchief hanging out of your back pocket.

(do you hear banjos? pedal faster! "You got a purty bicycle seat, boy!")
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
All these comments and I still don't have a farking clue how he died.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: TheOtherDub: [Fark user image image 500x296]

For those inclined to a more peaceful, sophisticated kind of hunt...


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
