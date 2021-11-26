 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MetroWest Daily News)   This big piggy went to the mall   (metrowestdailynews.com) divider line
7
    More: Silly, Marlborough, Massachusetts, Interstate 290, Dave Fridmann, English-language films, Twitter, Walking, Northborough farm, pig's owner  
•       •       •

575 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2021 at 2:35 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
LOLOLOLOL

I used to work near that mall.  I can see that happening.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
...but enough about my neighboar.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That'll do, pig.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Norman Miller gets all the fun stories around here.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Henry is back at the farm, and appears to be healthy and unhurt by his adventurous night, Carey said.

Also he will be slaughtered soon. Next on channel 5 "enough about subby's mom"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And once he saw the prices he squealed WEEE WEEE WEEEE and ran all the way home
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.