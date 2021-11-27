 Skip to content
 
(KSAT San Antonio)   Who knew you could get kidneys at a barbecue joint?   (ksat.com) divider line
9
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how to cook kidneys?

It's easy: just boil the piss out of them.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tries to raise hand."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He gave it to him in a pie.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If they're from my brother-in-law's joint, they'll be soaked in beer overnight and smoked for a couple hours.

/the tri-tip there is amazing
//how long *would* it take to slow smoke a kidney?
///there's probably a good reason nobody asks that question...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And they say customer service is dead.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You have to go to a British pub for that
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hell I can get you a toe kidney by 3:00 this afternoon.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kidneys are always scraped up. Better to go with the adultney.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bill Millers is barely a barbecue joint.  They do have good fried chicken though, and pay above average for first jobs.
 
