(WCAX Vermont)   A huge dagger and a bag of grandma's sweaters someone forgot to donate become a survival kit for 68-year-old retired nurse trapped in a deep, rocky, wooded ravine during a blizzard   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Road, Chelan County, Washington, Snowy Mountains, Technical rescue, Rescue, English-language films, Woman, Snowy Mountains Scheme  
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No mention of why she carries a farking dagger.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The 68-year-old retired nurse was supposed to be driving west. But Lynell McFarland was turned around, and she was actually driving north into Blewitt during a mountain snowstorm.

This sounds like the start to an '80s horror movie. You know, before every car and phone had GPS.  Or before humans could determine Cardinal directions before clocks and the Sun
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: No mention of why she carries a farking dagger.


Every Granny should carry a Rambo style knife and/or dagger in her purse.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A huge dagger, a bag of grandma's sweaters someone forgot to donate...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
she was actually driving north into Blewitt during a mountain snowstorm

Should have taken that left at Dungoofed.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If she had just picked the correct ravine, the one with the dumped FedEx packages, we could have had another Castaway movie!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: If she had just picked the correct ravine, the one with the dumped FedEx packages, we could have had another Castaway movie!


Who plays her husband?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
most people are not prepared for life threatening unforeseen peril. people become even more slack as they depend upon technology and its limitations. one day the shiat will hit the fan and most will be dead in the first week.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, Rimworld.
 
