 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Middle Earth is now facing it's biggest threat since Sauron, American Derp   (nbcnews.com) divider line
20
    More: Sad, New Zealand, Vaccination, Protest, Māori, anti-Maori racism, vocal protest movement, Māori protest movement, American anti-vaxxer  
•       •       •

1012 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2021 at 1:14 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why does America always have to spread its worst things to the rest of the world?

I mean, Trumpism is forgivable. But "Friends"?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm gonna guess it has something to do with the unfettered and rampant spread of apostrophes aggressively inserting themselves into countless situations that do not require them.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm gonna guess it has something to do with the unfettered and rampant spread of apostrophes aggressively inserting themselves into countless situations that do not require them.


Its "apostrophe's"!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Internet has no boundaries. Everyone, in theory, can access everything.

Eventually, I think we're going to see a world of numerous, country-specific Internets. Russia, for example, blocks LinkedIn. Microsoft won't put an office and data center in the country because the Russian government would have access to all the data (or something like that).

Many Islamic countries block porn sites. Israel is start to block more and more popular websites where you can watch TV shows and movies for free. I'm sure Facebook's days are numbered in many places.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"American Derp"?

Is that the latest direct-to-video sequel to "American Pie"?

/ or is it direct-to-streaming now?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in case you were wondering about how the rest of the world thinks/feels about USA, here it is.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What would Putin want with New Zealand?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fine, I'll do it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LockeOak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My New Zealand citizenship became official yesterday, so: fark these coonts, farking munters, aye
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Fine, I'll do it.

[Fark user image 425x225]


Fully expecting common use to either nuke the apostrophe om that word. or just make it all cases in the next 50 years or so.  I won't be that sad, really.  The usage rules are one of those 'fun' parts of English that run counter to other rules you just got taught.  And the long list of exceptions - because it's singular and they probably didn't get to it.  Due to the length of the farking list of exceptions

/from what I can tell, English is about 30% 'fun' parts
//and that's as a native speaker
///some of this shiat that is just pedantically designed to confuse the hell out of a non-native (and many native!) speakers needs to go away
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Why does America always have to spread its worst things to the rest of the world?

I mean, Trumpism is forgivable. But "Friends"?


What makes you think its just Americans spreading this crap?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just let all the stupid people kill themselves off. Its far better for us in the long run
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The Internet has no boundaries. Everyone, in theory, can access everything.

Eventually, I think we're going to see a world of numerous, country-specific Internets. Russia, for example, blocks LinkedIn. Microsoft won't put an office and data center in the country because the Russian government would have access to all the data (or something like that).

Many Islamic countries block porn sites. Israel is start to block more and more popular websites where you can watch TV shows and movies for free. I'm sure Facebook's days are numbered in many places.


That's why all countries are switching to Bing. One Bing to rule them all.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
As long as derp can be monetized by social networking, it will proliferate. In other words, we are doomed.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If any of them want to move to The Land Of The Free, will NZ do a person trade?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Just let all the stupid people kill themselves off. Its far better for us in the long run


What?  And allow ourselves to run out of conservatives?  Who will we mock when they're all gone?

\Imma guess we'll just start mocking people from Denmark
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hate to say this but, 20,000 kids need to drop from COVID in a weeks time in the US.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

snocone: Just in case you were wondering about how the rest of the world thinks/feels about USA, here it is.


Do the same as they feel about Australia?
 
EL EM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Our soft power accomplished a lot. Our soft in the head power will undo much of the former.
 
thisispete
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're a very vocal minority. And rightly pilloried by the rest of us. Vaccination rates are pretty high here. But we're still waiting on approval from our regulators for 5-11 year olds to receive the vaccine.

From 3 December people are going to have to show their vaccine passes to access shops (except supermarkets), hairdressers and hospitality. We already have a nationwide mask mandate. Life's going to get difficult for anti vaxxers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.