(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Parents lie about their parenting, blame their children instead   (wfla.com) divider line
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This story *is* a repeat from every generation since the beginning of time.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
News at 11.....
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man, just wait til they find out about the crippling debt that goes with higher education. That will make them grateful for any scraps they're handed in their 20's while they decide about needing a 4th roommate to afford rent, insulin, and heat.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You kids don't know how good you have it."

"Kids have so much stuff that we never had "

"Kids have no manners these days."

"You two have no appreciation for all that we do for you.

Yeah, yeah, yeah. I heard all that and more. I'm 62 farking years old. Same shiat, different parents.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Some people have no family for some very valid reasons.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Some people have no family for some very valid reasons.


Says the Farker with no life.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: "You kids don't know how good you have it."

"Kids have so much stuff that we never had "

"Kids have no manners these days."

"You two have no appreciation for all that we do for you.

Yeah, yeah, yeah. I heard all that and more. I'm 62 farking years old. Same shiat, different parents.


I agree, but it seems that when kids don't learn to say "please" and "thank you" as in the article, the parents need to look in the mirror to find someone to blame. FTFA: "Nearly nine in 10 (88%) regularly encourage their children to say "please" and "thank you." " Is 88% enough? No.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's very convenient that western civilization peaked with me. That's nice.

Everything else in the year 33 post-Snarco is downhill
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bad kids have bad parents. If your kids are little shiats, its because you made them that way.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My (step) grandson, almost 8, said, "fark you" to his mother a couple of weeks ago. That's after twice saying, "I hate you." He thinks he can just do whatever he wants and doesn't have to listen to his mother. I have no say in how his misbehavior is handled, but if he were my kid, ...

/too many thoughts
//I wouldn't know where to begin
///He doesn't even deserve a lump of coal, ungrateful little asshole
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"The children now love luxury; they have bad manners, contempt for authority; they show disrespect for elders and love chatter in place of exercise. Children are now tyrants, not the servants of their households. They no longer rise when elders enter the room. They contradict their parents, chatter before company, gobble up dainties at the table, cross their legs, and tyrannize their teachers."

― Socrates
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why would they be thankful? They didn't ask to be born.
 
culebra
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Over half the survey of 1,125 parents with kids between four and 10 years old add they believe they spoil their children too much. Another two in five go even further, saying they're sometimes "embarrassed by how selfish their child acts."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Bad kids have bad parents. If your kids are little shiats, its because you made them that way.


Reminds me of a song that played in Crazy Taxi.  I think by The Offspring. *quick googling*

And all the things you learn when you're a kid
You'll fark up just like your parents did
It all just happens again
Way down the lineAnd welfare moms have kids on welfare
And fat parents they have fat kids too
You know it's never gonna end
The same old cycle's gonna start again
What comes around well it goes around
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's nothing quite like the look on someone's face as they start to rant about how participation trophies have ruined kids and then you ask them who invented and distributed them.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is why I beat the shiat outta my kids. They even look at the wrong way I belt em in the face. Twice if they cry.

Ok, time is almost up in the library booth. When I get out of here there'll be hell to pay. 19 months left.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Bad kids have bad parents. If your kids are little shiats, its because you made them that way.


this is a grotesque parody of wild oversimplification.

parenting is not a deterministic 'push button, receive bacon' exercise.
 
Watubi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Bad kids have bad parents. If your kids are little shiats, its because you made them that way.


Your parents must have been horrendous
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ah the good old, it wasn't my fault, if you had been a better kid none of that would have happened. It's your fault for not behaving and doing what you are told.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Context is needed: parents of children 4-10 years old would be 24-40 years old themselves. They're basically my generation - entered adulthood in the shadow of 9/11 and the financial crisis, and with the dismantling of the social safety net and the increasingly accelerating ruination of the earth in the backdrop. And now we got a pandemic going. Not an easy time to be raising a child!
 
