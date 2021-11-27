 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Why do we even have a clock anymore?   (cnn.com) divider line
54
    More: News, Nashville apartment Friday night, Peter Slabakov, CNN, young men, Authorities, arrests, guns, scene  
•       •       •

1533 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2021 at 8:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Meatsim1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure someone was self defending
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the clock should be replaced by a stopwatch between firearm mass casualty events
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: the clock should be replaced by a stopwatch between firearm mass casualty events


Why? America doesn't care.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this is "the clock" these days: 

images.pond5.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: the clock should be replaced by a stopwatch between firearm mass casualty events


Actually we would probably be able to bring about better gun control if we stopped sharing stories of homicides with guns and switched to only stories of suicides by gun

Because thats where the biggest body count comes from
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Look, the founding fathers couldn't afford to pay for a standing army, so that means we have to live with hundreds of people getting killed each year by crazy people with guns.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
bestanimations.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The doc has to call time of death, dumny
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a magazine, not a clip! Let me tell you all the minutiae of guns in an attempt to shut down discussion!

/just getting that out of the way
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Look, the founding fathers couldn't afford to pay for a standing army, so that means we have to live with hundreds of people getting killed each year by crazy people with guns.


In a country that seems bent on chaos, a "well regulated militia" looks like crazy people with guns. It's all coming together exactly as your founding fathers foresaw...except the BLM stuff. They would hate that.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: AquaTatanka: the clock should be replaced by a stopwatch between firearm mass casualty events

Actually we would probably be able to bring about better gun control if we stopped sharing stories of homicides with guns and switched to only stories of suicides by gun

Because thats where the biggest body count comes from


If you think the NRA and other far-right organizations would support gun control if only suicides were reported, you don't understand propaganda.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Guns are awesome.  God bless us all, everyone.  And can I have some more, sir, please.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: Tyrone Slothrop: Look, the founding fathers couldn't afford to pay for a standing army, so that means we have to live with hundreds of people getting killed each year by crazy people with guns.

In a country that seems bent on chaos, a "well regulated militia" looks like crazy people with guns. It's all coming together exactly as your founding fathers foresaw...except the BLM stuff. They would hate that.


Except the Constitution explicitly says militias are to defend the government. People that make up militias these days want to do the exact opposite (if the government is run by Democrats).
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Imagine anybody could walk into any auto showroom and buy a brakeless muscle car with a grill made of samurai swords with no questions asked, and that there was no such thing as a drivers license and anyone could drive all they want regardless of - well, anything.
Would it surprise you that there were a lot of traffic fatalities?
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: FreakyBunny: Tyrone Slothrop: Look, the founding fathers couldn't afford to pay for a standing army, so that means we have to live with hundreds of people getting killed each year by crazy people with guns.

In a country that seems bent on chaos, a "well regulated militia" looks like crazy people with guns. It's all coming together exactly as your founding fathers foresaw...except the BLM stuff. They would hate that.

Except the Constitution explicitly says militias are to defend the government. People that make up militias these days want to do the exact opposite (if the government is run by Democrats).


Yeah, defend government as defined by them...in other words, the God-given right for the GQP to rule in perpetuity.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
again, huh.
 
delysid25
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Used to be the clock was for random mass shootings like schools and concerts, apparently now it even counts for drug deals gone bad...
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Look, the founding fathers couldn't afford to pay for a standing army, so that means we have to live with hundreds of people getting killed each year by crazy people with guns.


Okay but now we spend four times more than the rest of the world combined on our "standing army" - does that still apply?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kozlo: It's a magazine, not a clip! Let me tell you all the minutiae of guns in an attempt to shut down discussion!

/just getting that out of the way


Be happy that we're not having to deal with bandoliers, belts and drums

Not today anyways.  Check back in the morning.
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

delysid25: Used to be the clock was for random mass shootings like schools and concerts, apparently now it even counts for drug deals gone bad...


Why shouldn't it be? Are some people's lives only worth 3/5ths of a life, or something?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
More people losing their ultimate freedom so someone else can have 1 freedom. The tree of liberty just needs to be watered with the blood of the innocent. Daily.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey, you know what kills over 30 times as many people as mass shootings do?

Regular shootings.  The kind where one person shoots one or two other people.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Authorities recovered two guns at the scene

the guns are safe and recovering well
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Hey, you know what kills over 30 times as many people as mass shootings do?

Regular shootings.  The kind where one person shoots one or two other people.


And therefore.............................​......................................​....?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now taking bets that this was either:

1. A trumper showed up at a Democrat's Thanksgiving party
2. A drug deal gone wrong
3. A drug deal gone wrong.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This gets a news tag and published.  But, nothing on Sunday night about Darrell Brooks striking and killing 5, plus 1 so far and injuring 40 plus?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Drug dealers doing drug dealer things.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you can't back a caisson into it, then it's a blockhouse, not a casemate!
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
 

jso2897: Imagine anybody could walk into any auto showroom and buy a brakeless muscle car with a grill made of samurai swords with no questions asked, and that there was no such thing as a drivers license and anyone could drive all they want regardless of - well, anything.
Would it surprise you that there were a lot of traffic fatalities?


Yeah, but that argument is null and void because of the 2nd Amendment.  The 2nd also covers every one of us who feels threatened and uses our gun.  The founding fathers had a very comprehensive idea in mind when they mangled that sentence.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They're  working on bail reform.
 
Snort
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rap culture has created an environment of poor gun safety over the last 25 years.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jso2897: Imagine anybody could walk into any auto showroom and buy a brakeless muscle car with a grill made of samurai swords with no questions asked, and that there was no such thing as a drivers license and anyone could drive all they want regardless of - well, anything.
Would it surprise you that there were a lot of traffic fatalities?


I don't know.  Death Race 2000 looked pretty awesome.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: AquaTatanka: the clock should be replaced by a stopwatch between firearm mass casualty events

Why? America doesn't care.


It's not that we care, it's that every time something like this happens we're instructed to go straight into the victim role of "They gonna take muh gunz away!"
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: This gets a news tag and published.  But, nothing on Sunday night about Darrell Brooks striking and killing 5, plus 1 so far and injuring 40 plus?


I remember threads about Brooks.
So it has been discussed here.  There is also no new information so why would there be something about it today?

But if you want to make a comparison, do we ban cars or parades?   Background checks on motorists?

And yes, I know he was out on bail for attempting to run over his ex.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: American-Irish eyes: This gets a news tag and published.  But, nothing on Sunday night about Darrell Brooks striking and killing 5, plus 1 so far and injuring 40 plus?

I remember threads about Brooks.
So it has been discussed here.  There is also no new information so why would there be something about it today?

But if you want to make a comparison, do we ban cars or parades?   Background checks on motorists?

And yes, I know he was out on bail for attempting to run over his ex.


I am comparing Fark's choices for what gets green lit.  That thread didn't get published till Tuesday if I recall.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: American-Irish eyes: This gets a news tag and published.  But, nothing on Sunday night about Darrell Brooks striking and killing 5, plus 1 so far and injuring 40 plus?

I remember threads about Brooks.
So it has been discussed here.  There is also no new information so why would there be something about it today?

But if you want to make a comparison, do we ban cars or parades?   Background checks on motorists?

And yes, I know he was out on bail for attempting to run over his ex.


Uh... yes, motorists get banned from driving all the time. And have to pass tests. And yes, parade routes are limited access traffic and frequently have blocked intersections. So yeah, your pithy attempt was a total fail.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The epidemic of gun violence is a public health crisis.  The President and the CDC have broad authority to issue emergency temporary standards that over rule existing laws to address public health emergencies.  He could solve this problem quickly.  The emergency temporary standard  rule would end up in court appeals for years, but we would have solved the epidemic in the meantime.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Look. A few hundred years ago, the people who owned slaves declared "Shall not be infringed" and who are we to argue with them.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: BizarreMan: American-Irish eyes: This gets a news tag and published.  But, nothing on Sunday night about Darrell Brooks striking and killing 5, plus 1 so far and injuring 40 plus?

I remember threads about Brooks.
So it has been discussed here.  There is also no new information so why would there be something about it today?

But if you want to make a comparison, do we ban cars or parades?   Background checks on motorists?

And yes, I know he was out on bail for attempting to run over his ex.

Uh... yes, motorists get banned from driving all the time. And have to pass tests. And yes, parade routes are limited access traffic and frequently have blocked intersections. So yeah, your pithy attempt was a total fail.


neither of those things are banning cars or parades, so yeah, your pithy attempt at a riposte was a total fail.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Another mass shooting involving gangs.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jso2897: SomeAmerican: Hey, you know what kills over 30 times as many people as mass shootings do?

Regular shootings.  The kind where one person shoots one or two other people.

And therefore.............................​......................................​....?


If the objective is to reduce the murder rate, focusing on mass shootings is counter productive.

Mass shootings are occasional events with a clear villain, great for sound bites followed by silence.  But the real damage to our communities is the steady violence that permeates them... one person getting mad at another person and shooting them, often with no clear "good guy" and "bad guy", fifty times each day.

Even the term "reset the clock" mis-characterizes the issue as periodic events with downtime between them, while ignoring the steady bang, bang, bang in the background.  It's performative gun control... great for virtue signaling on social media about guns bad or guns good, not so great for actually accomplishing anything.

So what do I think we should do... steady focus on the overall, continual gun violence, not periodic noise about flashy events.  Burning political capital on things that address mass shootings (ex. clip sizes) don't help with the murder rate.  But addressing gun violence as a whole might help with mass shootings.

Basically what's needed is a lot less 5 minute "reset the clock" posts and a lot more steady policy & community work.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You used to have a calendar. Then it was a clock. It's soon to be replaced by a high precision timer, like something that controls video shutters.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MegaLib: The epidemic of gun violence is a public health crisis.  The President and the CDC have broad authority to issue emergency temporary standards that over rule existing laws to address public health emergencies.  He could solve this problem quickly.  The emergency temporary standard  rule would end up in court appeals for years, but we would have solved the epidemic in the meantime.


Doubt it.  It would get challenged in the courts immediately, and I'd wager there would be an injunction against the rule (whatever rule your suggesting) going into effect while it made its way through the courts.  Then it would almost certainly get knocked down by the current court.  In the meantime, the Democrats get farked in the next election cycle over it.

Stuff needs to be done, but it needs to be done the right way, and that's on Congress.  It would be nice if they could at least pass new legislation to free the hands of the CDC to actually study the problems rigorously.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: AquaTatanka: the clock should be replaced by a stopwatch between firearm mass casualty events

Why? America doesn't care.


Oh, America cares, all right. We care about our guns, our racism, and our stupidity, because MUH FREEDUMBZ!

Do we care that we're the laughingstock of the world? Fark no!

/and that's what's so farking frustrating, and sad
 
janzee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: AquaTatanka: the clock should be replaced by a stopwatch between firearm mass casualty events

Actually we would probably be able to bring about better gun control if we stopped sharing stories of homicides with guns and switched to only stories of suicides by gun

Because thats where the biggest body count comes from


Given mental health and gun control issues in the USA aren't they all suicides it's just some are assisted.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is not the first time I've seen this headline used before.
 
Cyril Sneer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jso2897: SomeAmerican: Hey, you know what kills over 30 times as many people as mass shootings do?

Regular shootings.  The kind where one person shoots one or two other people.

And therefore.............................​......................................​....?


We need to stop talking about gun violence so we can discuss the real issue. Gun violence
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: MegaLib: The epidemic of gun violence is a public health crisis.  The President and the CDC have broad authority to issue emergency temporary standards that over rule existing laws to address public health emergencies.  He could solve this problem quickly.  The emergency temporary standard  rule would end up in court appeals for years, but we would have solved the epidemic in the meantime.

Doubt it.  It would get challenged in the courts immediately, and I'd wager there would be an injunction against the rule (whatever rule your suggesting) going into effect while it made its way through the courts.  Then it would almost certainly get knocked down by the current court.  In the meantime, the Democrats get farked in the next election cycle over it.

Stuff needs to be done, but it needs to be done the right way, and that's on Congress.  It would be nice if they could at least pass new legislation to free the hands of the CDC to actually study the problems rigorously.


It's on Congress and the States, since the Fark fantasy of "gun control" would require a constitutional amendment.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: You used to have a calendar. Then it was a clock. It's soon to be replaced by a high precision timer, like something that controls video shutters.


Why else would we upgrade NIST and GPS with more precise atomic clocks?
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.