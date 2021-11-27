 Skip to content
(AP News)   Might not be a bad idea to search through your grandparents' coin cases. Just saying   (apnews.com) divider line
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love old coins.  I can't wait until my 1941 penny is worth thousands.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So just up and starting your own currency used to be frowned upon.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
All mine are already dead.
 
culebra
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
lol as if we haven't already raided our grandparent's graves for gold teeth in the hellscape that is America in TYOOL 2021.
 
oldfool
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The coins in my dad coin case were in poor shape but a hundred and four pounds of silver is a hundred and four pounds of silver

Thanks Daddy
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

edmo: So just up and starting your own currency used to be frowned upon.


We dont care about that anymore, crypto out front shoulda told ya
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Quick, someone create an NFT version of that coin and cash in on the craze while people are still willing to shell out actual money for those scammy bits of nothing.
 
doosh [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I love old coins.  I can't wait until my 1941 penny is worth thousands.


With inflation these days that day might come sooner than you thought
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Would putting a picture of said coin in TFA be too expensive or something?
 
groppet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have a 20 dollar silver coin from the 1890s. My brother has it in his safe to keep it safe for me.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I love old coins.  I can't wait until my 1941 penny is worth thousands.


That's $20 right?
 
chawco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I often wonder who pays that kind of outrageous price for this sort of collector item. Yes I'm sure it's some rich guy, obviously, why an old coin? Are there super crazy rich people who are that obsessed with coin collecting? Do they think it's some sort of good investment? I mean maybe it is, I guess in theory you could sell it for more than you bought it for in 10 years

Still, I wonder about who pays those crazy prices for something that's basically just a little collector's item and why
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chawco: I often wonder who pays that kind of outrageous price for this sort of collector item. Yes I'm sure it's some rich guy, obviously, why an old coin? Are there super crazy rich people who are that obsessed with coin collecting? Do they think it's some sort of good investment? I mean maybe it is, I guess in theory you could sell it for more than you bought it for in 10 years

Still, I wonder about who pays those crazy prices for something that's basically just a little collector's item and why


"Stop liking, what I don't like"-ism at its finest, folks. We all should feel honored to have experienced this moment.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you're already slumming it at your family's English estate , me thinks you don't need to worry about getting a few extra bucks from a rare coin at auction
 
zimbomba63
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HighlanderRPI: If you're already slumming it at your family's English estate , me thinks you don't need to worry about getting a few extra bucks from a rare coin at auction


Oh, I don't know, but, I have to imagine that $350K is always a welcome addition to the family, no matter who it is.
 
