(Fox News)   This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we'll be lucky if no one ends up getting shot   (foxnews.com)
    Followup, Constable, Crime, San Francisco Bay Area, Theft, Los Angeles, Los Angeles Police Department, United States, Police  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The thieves - or, more accurately, the people paying the thieves - know nobody working at a chain store is packing heat while on the clock.

Before long we'll all need to be buzzed in and escorted around Dollar Tree.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The thieves - or, more accurately, the people paying the thieves - know nobody working at a chain store is packing heat while on the clock.

Before long we'll all need to be buzzed in and escorted around Dollar Tree.


Why would I want to shoot anyone over stealing at a big box store where I work?  It isn't really "my" stuff and, at a huge million dollar company, insurance covers most of the losses.  It isn't really worth it to chase people down, especially if there's a chance to be shot.

Now, at a smaller, mom & pop store, I can understand making sure you try to recover losses due to it being literally your money on the line.  Chasing people down might make more sense and could understand being armed, but a shoot out over a stolen tv seems a bit dumb.

I mean, sure, you should try to stop people from stealing from your job (that's less merch to sell from paying customers)but it's not worth life and limb either.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is the logical conclusion of liberal policies. Enjoy your roosters that have come home to roost.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe they should be shot?

Live by the sword, die by the sword.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

Well, um, actually a pretty nice little Black Friday planned out. We're going to go to Home Depot. Yeah, loot some wallpaper, maybe get some flooring, stuff like that. Maybe Bed, Bath, & Beyond, I don't know, I don't know if we'll have enough time.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They were checking you in at the Louis store at the good mall in my town for several weeks already.  I was there last week to pick something up and the Santa Kiosk had been burgled the night before.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: This is the logical conclusion of liberal policies. Enjoy your roosters that have come home to roost.


Yes, LA famously has a very lax police department
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Knocking over Iraq for its oil and whacking hundreds of thousands of its citizens is cool, but looting Nordstrom's is the return of Alaric the Visigoth; got it.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lincoln65: ColonelCathcart: This is the logical conclusion of liberal policies. Enjoy your roosters that have come home to roost.

Yes, LA famously has a very lax police department


It's not the police, it's the laws that make what these knuckleheads are doing not a felony. Often times they're not even prosecuted.

Cops can crack all the skulls they want, the catch and release is the problem.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lincoln65: ColonelCathcart: This is the logical conclusion of liberal policies. Enjoy your roosters that have come home to roost.

Yes, LA famously has a very lax police department


Their Rampart division was so lax they could scarcely be described as law enforcement at all. Except for the snazzy uniforms.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One time some THUGS tried that here in Texas, but we shot them all in the face!  They won't try that again!
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Back in my day, the spirited mob of people traveling neighborhoods during the Christmas season were called carolers, and their only crime was singing off-key.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Knocking over Iraq for its oil and whacking hundreds of thousands of its citizens is cool, but looting Nordstrom's is the return of Alaric the Visigoth; got it.


Came here to attempt pith and profundity. You said it better.

You look good in green5
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BolshyGreatYarblocks: Knocking over Iraq for its oil and whacking hundreds of thousands of its citizens is cool, but looting Nordstrom's is the return of Alaric the Visigoth; got it.


j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: Back in my day, the spirited mob of people traveling neighborhoods during the Christmas season were called carolers, and their only crime was singing off-key.


I'd rather take the looters, thank you.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: Back in my day, the spirited mob of people traveling neighborhoods during the Christmas season were called carolers, and their only crime was singing off-key.


Caroling is now racist, fascist, and is non-inclusive so it has been cancelled.

Didn't you get the memo?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ColonelCathcart: libs

blogcdn.comView Full Size
 
padraig
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Pigeonhole: Back in my day, the spirited mob of people traveling neighborhoods during the Christmas season were called carolers, and their only crime was singing off-key.

Caroling is now racist, fascist, and is non-inclusive so it has been cancelled.

Didn't you get the memo?


The memo being typed :

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We're all playing the home version every time one of these stories comes up...


Mid-Day News - SNL
Youtube NGqtZmShIkw
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is what happens when people are not only allowed, but encouraged to wear masks.
What do you rather have libs? People not stealing all your stuff, or a little bit of covid? Can't have it both ways.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
ireadthecommentsray.png
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: It's not the police, it's the laws that make what these knuckleheads are doing not a felony. Often times they're not even prosecuted.


That's a load of crap. The people cleaning out a Louis Vuitton are getting far more than the $950 that makes shoplifting a misdemeanor. And in some cases, they're smashing their way into closed stores, which automatically makes it felony burglary.

Given the shiat we've dealt with recently, it's entirely believable that some farked up conservative nutjob is behind this trying to push for gun rights or something.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stealing from a store isn't on par with breaking into a home and stealing.

One gets you arrested, the other gets you shot.

Learn the difference.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: This is the logical conclusion of liberal policies. Enjoy your roosters that have come home to roost.


Says the guy that spreads lies about whole city blocks being burned down. That never happened. But he is so afraid of the people living in those blocks that he cowers in fear, clutching his guns like a security blanket.
:(
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stealing ALL the hammers from Home Depot?  Hmmm, they might be planning more smash & grab capers.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: This is what happens when people are not only allowed, but encouraged to wear masks.
What do you rather have libs? People not stealing all your stuff, or a little bit of covid? Can't have it both ways.


2/10 for effort.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: This is the logical conclusion of liberal policies. Enjoy your roosters that have come home to roost.


Well,we used have zero tolerance for this and minimum sentencing for that and next thing we k ew we have the biggest prisoner population ever. So they're trying to figure out where to be lenient amd where not to be, and this is a logical conclusion of them tinkering w the model and getting it wrong.

The pendulum will shift the other way I'd expect as people get sick of this shiat.

I for one would be fine w a few of these kids getting shot tbh and I'm a pretty liberal guy
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UltimaCS: Pigeonhole: Back in my day, the spirited mob of people traveling neighborhoods during the Christmas season were called carolers, and their only crime was singing off-key.

I'd rather take the looters, thank you.


Actually carolers are the watered down milquetoast version of mobs that used to go around demanding booze and food at Christmas... so we need to get to work on turning these looting sprees into some kind of harmless beloved tradition.
 
