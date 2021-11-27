 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   1 airport + 2 planes + 600 arriving passengers = 61 positive test. That's it, I'm moving to Madagascar   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Greenland is better,  it only has the sea route in from Iceland unless you have a massive bird migration.  With luck it dies out before being able to spread too far.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Greenland is better,  it only has the sea route in from Iceland unless you have a massive bird migration.  With luck it dies out before being able to spread too far.


You can also fly into Greenland from multiple countries like Iceland and Denmark. You need to fly some really remote place like Antarctica.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So do we shut the border now with no warning, or do we wait until Monday as announced?  Helping ensure that someone who is positive rushes and gets on a plane.

Or maybe, a travel ban is an ineffectual manner of preventing the spread as people will just make a secondary stop that removes the restrictions on their entry to the country.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So we seem to know that this variant is very infection, do we have anything on severity?
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: So we seem to know that this variant is very infection, do we have anything on severity?


Seems like it is too early to tell. From what I've read, it will be a couple of weeks before they really get a grip on this variant.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two positive cases of it identified in the uk today.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But those airline mixed nut snacks are simply to die for.

/no they aren't
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sat on a plane yesterday with a woman behind me coughing non-stop the whole trip so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: So we seem to know that this variant is very infection, do we have anything on severity?


How is babby formed?
 
blacksharpiemarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, you know, you could stop fear mongering.

Odds are you'll actually die of:
1) Cholesterol
2) Diabetes
3) Cancer

But who am I to interrupt the celebrations? Pfizer Executives are still popping champagne bottles after two years.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blacksharpiemarker: Or, you know, you could stop fear mongering.

Odds are you'll actually die of:
1) Cholesterol
2) Diabetes
3) Cancer

But who am I to interrupt the celebrations? Pfizer Executives are still popping champagne bottles after two years.


Lol u clown. Pfizer has been raking in billions on Viagra for decades you think the vaccine is gonna really move the needle that much for them at this point? gfy
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like every variant, the vaccine still works.  Meh.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to move it move it
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flappy_penguin: blacksharpiemarker: Or, you know, you could stop fear mongering.

Odds are you'll actually die of:
1) Cholesterol
2) Diabetes
3) Cancer

But who am I to interrupt the celebrations? Pfizer Executives are still popping champagne bottles after two years.

Lol u clown. Pfizer has been raking in billions on Viagra for decades you think the vaccine is gonna really move the needle that much for them at this point? gfy


Or, your know, you could stop boner-mongering.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story likely says more about the tests in south africa vs the Netherlands than it does about covid. Either that or the incubation period has dropped drastically, which seems unlikely.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blacksharpiemarker: Or, you know, you could stop fear mongering.

Odds are you'll actually die of:
1) Cholesterol
2) Diabetes
3) Cancer

But who am I to interrupt the celebrations? Pfizer Executives are still popping champagne bottles after two years.


Fark Basement-dweller hates it when someone creates a badly-needed product and gets compensated for their work.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's here already. If I'm right then taking extra precautions makes sense, and if I'm wrong who cares? Be first.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: flappy_penguin: blacksharpiemarker: Or, you know, you could stop fear mongering.

Odds are you'll actually die of:
1) Cholesterol
2) Diabetes
3) Cancer

But who am I to interrupt the celebrations? Pfizer Executives are still popping champagne bottles after two years.

Lol u clown. Pfizer has been raking in billions on Viagra for decades you think the vaccine is gonna really move the needle that much for them at this point? gfy

Or, your know, you could stop boner-mongering.


As long as there are trolls on Fark, I'm rooting for Covid.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blacksharpiemarker: Or, you know, you could stop fear mongering.

Odds are you'll actually die of:
1) Cholesterol
2) Diabetes
3) Cancer

But who am I to interrupt the celebrations? Pfizer Executives are still popping champagne bottles after two years.


Well, yes.

It's hard to get treatment for heart attacks and diabetic episodes when hospitals are stuffed to the gills with antivaxxers lowing like poleaxed cattle, dying confused and in pain only days after laughing at the libs for fearmongering.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was probably 1 case and then they kept everyone cooped up (probably turned off the AC) on the plane and later in busses.

farking Eurocrats and their brilliance.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Like every variant, the vaccine still works.  Meh.



We won't really know that for several weeks...

That sheer number of infections suggests to me that the PCR test likely needs to be tweaked, as we had to do bird flu mutated.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flappy_penguin: blacksharpiemarker: Or, you know, you could stop fear mongering.

Odds are you'll actually die of:
1) Cholesterol
2) Diabetes
3) Cancer

But who am I to interrupt the celebrations? Pfizer Executives are still popping champagne bottles after two years.

Lol u clown. Pfizer has been raking in billions on Viagra for decades you think the vaccine is gonna really move the needle that much for them at this point? gfy


Yes? Their sales/production on Covid vaccines is probably going to be in the billions by virtue of being first/among the first, and potentially billions more if regular boosters are going to be needed, when everyone on Earth (anti-vaxxers aside) is clamoring to get one. How many people actually take Viagra?

Of course, how much they actually make in profit on a Covid dose vs a blue pill alters the balance. As does their Covid pill.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bungles: Rapmaster2000: Like every variant, the vaccine still works.  Meh.


We won't really know that for several weeks...

That sheer number of infections suggests to me that the PCR test likely needs to be tweaked, as we had to do bird flu mutated.


Based on past experience, I'm going with "still works".
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: So do we shut the border now with no warning, or do we wait until Monday as announced?  Helping ensure that someone who is positive rushes and gets on a plane.

Or maybe, a travel ban is an ineffectual manner of preventing the spread as people will just make a secondary stop that removes the restrictions on their entry to the country.


So we block ALL [human] entry like we should have in January 2020.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware the Omicron variant...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trolls are such a Boer
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sooner we all get, with or with the vax, the sooner it will be over. get vaxed, exercise take vitamins get back to living your life people. Or live in fear forever.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: This story likely says more about the tests in south africa vs the Netherlands than it does about covid. Either that or the incubation period has dropped drastically, which seems unlikely.


Well, think about how easy it is to get fake test results/vaccination paperwork in the US.

Think it's any harder in South Africa?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: The sooner we all get, with or with the vax, the sooner it will be over. get vaxed, exercise take vitamins get back to living your life people. Or live in fear forever.


Fark chooses the latter.

/triple vaxed
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Bungles: Rapmaster2000: Like every variant, the vaccine still works.  Meh.


We won't really know that for several weeks...

That sheer number of infections suggests to me that the PCR test likely needs to be tweaked, as we had to do bird flu mutated.

Based on past experience, I'm going with "still works".



The sheer number of spike protein mutations (and therefore directly related to vaccine efficacy) is the very reason for the concern.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: It's hard to get treatment for heart attacks and diabetic episodes when hospitals are stuffed to the gills with antivaxxers lowing like poleaxed cattle, dying confused and in pain only days after laughing at the libs for fearmongering.


The current problem in Massachusetts is that the ERs and ICUs are full, not with COVID patients, but with patients with illnesses other than COVID who put off seeking non-urgent medical treatment for pandemic-related reasons.  Those patients have become much sicker in the meantime and situations that required non-urgent therapies or surgeries have now turned exigent.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This dance ain't over by a long shot.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

geekbikerskum: Chthonic Echoes: It's hard to get treatment for heart attacks and diabetic episodes when hospitals are stuffed to the gills with antivaxxers lowing like poleaxed cattle, dying confused and in pain only days after laughing at the libs for fearmongering.

The current problem in Massachusetts is that the ERs and ICUs are full, not with COVID patients, but with patients with illnesses other than COVID who put off seeking non-urgent medical treatment for pandemic-related reasons.  Those patients have become much sicker in the meantime and situations that required non-urgent therapies or surgeries have now turned exigent.


In Michigan, we're nearing the point of refrigerated trailers for COVID patients.

Given the season, though, we could skip that step and just start stacking them outside in the snow.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blacksharpiemarker: Or, you know, you could stop fear mongering.

Odds are you'll actually die of:
1) Cholesterol
2) Diabetes
3) Cancer

But who am I to interrupt the celebrations? Pfizer Executives are still popping champagne bottles after two years.


Republican-like typing detected.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, fark isn't your personal aeronautica site.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm feeling the effects of my Moderna booster, so I'm not getting a kick...
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've read 30 to 50 mutations for this NU one is that a lot?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: flappy_penguin: blacksharpiemarker: Or, you know, you could stop fear mongering.

Odds are you'll actually die of:
1) Cholesterol
2) Diabetes
3) Cancer

But who am I to interrupt the celebrations? Pfizer Executives are still popping champagne bottles after two years.

Lol u clown. Pfizer has been raking in billions on Viagra for decades you think the vaccine is gonna really move the needle that much for them at this point? gfy

Or, your know, you could stop boner-mongering.


?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like a high school geography test.

Germany?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Bungles: Rapmaster2000: Bungles: Rapmaster2000: Like every variant, the vaccine still works.  Meh.


We won't really know that for several weeks...

That sheer number of infections suggests to me that the PCR test likely needs to be tweaked, as we had to do bird flu mutated.

Based on past experience, I'm going with "still works".


The sheer number of spike protein mutations (and therefore directly related to vaccine efficacy) is the very reason for the concern.


Yes.  Of course.  Just like the previous ones.

If I'm wrong, then I'll be wrong and deal with it, but if I could wager on this somehow, I'd bet on still works.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I'm feeling the effects of my Moderna booster, so I'm not getting a kick...


How bad is it?

I had mine earlier this month...my arm was more sore than it was with the first two shots.

/Had slight body aches for a couple of days.
//Not too bad....still went to the gym.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: mrparks: flappy_penguin: blacksharpiemarker: Or, you know, you could stop fear mongering.

Odds are you'll actually die of:
1) Cholesterol
2) Diabetes
3) Cancer

But who am I to interrupt the celebrations? Pfizer Executives are still popping champagne bottles after two years.

Lol u clown. Pfizer has been raking in billions on Viagra for decades you think the vaccine is gonna really move the needle that much for them at this point? gfy

Or, your know, you could stop boner-mongering.

?

[Fark user image image 425x560]


Bob Backlund?
 
sharbear
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gubbo: So we seem to know that this variant is very infection, do we have anything on severity?


Yep, it's filling up ICU beds in Pretoria and Jo'berg. Search Channel 24 South Africa or The Cape and it will fill in all the gory details.
I grew up there and still have friends in the Cape, they are locking themselves down with their elderly mum. Shades to come I guess.
 
oldfool
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

From the article
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

blacksharpiemarker: Or, you know, you could stop fear mongering.

Odds are you'll actually die of:
1) Cholesterol
2) Diabetes
3) Cancer

But who am I to interrupt the celebrations? Pfizer Executives are still popping champagne bottles after two years.


wow did you peg me spot-on. i take cholesterol meds, been told i'm pre-diabetic (overweight, out of shape) and I've smoked heavily since 1974. we should start a pool. i'm in for $10 on the trifecta.
 
lurkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
OMCHROM!
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sharbear
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gilatrout: Trolls are such a Boer


(Funny, I got it only cuz I'm from SA.)
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Another Government Employee: I'm feeling the effects of my Moderna booster, so I'm not getting a kick...

How bad is it?

I had mine earlier this month...my arm was more sore than it was with the first two shots.

/Had slight body aches for a couple of days.
//Not too bad....still went to the gym.


The arm is very sore. Worse than the first shot.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wxboy: flappy_penguin: blacksharpiemarker: Or, you know, you could stop fear mongering.

Odds are you'll actually die of:
1) Cholesterol
2) Diabetes
3) Cancer

But who am I to interrupt the celebrations? Pfizer Executives are still popping champagne bottles after two years.

Lol u clown. Pfizer has been raking in billions on Viagra for decades you think the vaccine is gonna really move the needle that much for them at this point? gfy

Yes? Their sales/production on Covid vaccines is probably going to be in the billions by virtue of being first/among the first, and potentially billions more if regular boosters are going to be needed, when everyone on Earth (anti-vaxxers aside) is clamoring to get one. How many people actually take Viagra?

Of course, how much they actually make in profit on a Covid dose vs a blue pill alters the balance. As does their Covid pill.


Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine unit cost/price: $19.50
Viagra retail price: $65/pill for regular, $30 pill generic
 
