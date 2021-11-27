 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   Spoiler: It was a real crocodile   (news.com.au) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Cagayan de Oro City, Mindanao, Mr Chipada, Nehemias Chipada, Philippines, Amaya View amusement park, Northern Mindanao, Misamis Oriental  
•       •       •

677 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2021 at 8:30 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's got to be the stupidest move ever: taking a selfie next to a crocodile.

/Only take selfies with alligators.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"There were no advisories warning us not to enter the enclosure. Because if there were, we would never have gone there," Mr Chipada's daughter Mercy Joy told local media.

Apart from the fence he apparently had to climb over.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: "There were no advisories warning us not to enter the enclosure. Because if there were, we would never have gone there," Mr Chipada's daughter Mercy Joy told local media.

Apart from the fence he apparently had to climb over.


Darwin inconsolable.
 
God--
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This little dude was hanging out at the pool with us yesterday.. (Vacationing in Hilton Head)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No one warned me that crocodiles are dangerous!  Just look at them - they're so soft and cuddly.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In fairness, there does appear to be a giant stone turtle next to the pond which could make it understandable why he thought it was a fake.

Either that or some assh*le put up a photo of Senator Vreenak next to the croc
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: "There were no advisories warning us not to enter the enclosure. Because if there were, we would never have gone there," Mr Chipada's daughter Mercy Joy told local media.

Apart from the fence he apparently had to climb over.


That fake tortoise didn't help, right beside a live croc that looked fake , don't remember if article mentions there are 'live croc' signs on the fence.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I travelled when I was younger, I stroked both crocodiles and tigers. I want to slap my younger self for that.

Worse though, my ex-wife was in Northern Queensland and after a long, very hot drive, she went for a swim in a lake. Those crocs had one job.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: Archie Goodwin: "There were no advisories warning us not to enter the enclosure. Because if there were, we would never have gone there," Mr Chipada's daughter Mercy Joy told local media.

Apart from the fence he apparently had to climb over.

That fake tortoise didn't help, right beside a live croc that looked fake , don't remember if article mentions there are 'live croc' signs on the fence.


*shakes tiny croc bitten fist*
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: In fairness, there does appear to be a giant stone turtle next to the pond which could make it understandable why he thought it was a fake.

Either that or some assh*le put up a photo of Senator Vreenak next to the croc


weirdneighbour: weirdneighbour: Archie Goodwin: "There were no advisories warning us not to enter the enclosure. Because if there were, we would never have gone there," Mr Chipada's daughter Mercy Joy told local media.

Apart from the fence he apparently had to climb over.

That fake tortoise didn't help, right beside a live croc that looked fake , don't remember if article mentions there are 'live croc' signs on the fence.

*shakes tiny croc bitten fist*


*sigh*
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did he think that dildo in the gas station bathroom was fake also?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.