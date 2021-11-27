 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Teens asking the important questions like why is what they're wearing making the male teachers uncomfortable and why should that be the girl's problem?   (cbc.ca) divider line
90
    More: Stupid, High school, Kadence Hodgson, high school, lot of other girls, current policy, Education, Brenda Green, Rossignol High school  
•       •       •

1784 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2021 at 7:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



90 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
northern Saskatchewan high school,

I mean to be fair, if you're showing skin up there during fa-winter, they were probably distracted by your superhuman lack of frostbite.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: A student in Grade 9 who has been dress-coded said "if our bodies and clothing are distracting to the males in our school, they shouldn't be teaching."

Gee, I wonder why there are fewer and fewer men going into teaching.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's our problem because men were never taught that their weener is not a separate entity. They still believe Little Willy down there is alive and when he wants something, they're just along for the ride.

And yet, when we try to fix that notion, we're "castrating biatches" or somesuch, it's quite unfair.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can kind of understand being distracted by the girl in pic #4. I mean....

Fark user imageView Full Size


Put on some damn pants before ya leave the house! Sheesh.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a 15 year olds clothing is distracting you...well, have a seat over year. You shouldn't be near kids.
 
CarpathianPandaShaman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as a male teachers can't be disciplined for looking in a girl's direction only to have her complain he was looking at her and try to get him fired, then she should be able to wear nothing at or just dress like a slut like she currently wants to.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's our problem because men were never taught that their weener is not a separate entity. They still believe Little Willy down there is alive and when he wants something, they're just along for the ride.

And yet, when we try to fix that notion, we're "castrating biatches" or somesuch, it's quite unfair.


You not a dude??!!??
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bare shoulders are my kink.
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave Chappelle - Women Send Confusing Messages To Men
Youtube fL-1kHxsavI
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, I am opposed to anyone who is trying to force some kind of dress code onto females.  There is no reason that woman should have to look like this in public.
Fark user imageView Full Size

On the other hand, it is freakin' Saskatchewan in November!  If female students are wearing any LESS than this, they are not smart enough to be in school!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Masakyst
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot girls know the power they have via their appearance, of course they don't want that taken away.

The school is also dumb for stating that their reason for having a dress code is because males are too distracted.

"This is the dress code, everybody needs to adhere to it, go home and put some clothes on", that's really all they need to say.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: If a 15 year olds clothing is distracting you...well, have a seat over year. You shouldn't be near kids.


That's why they sit in the girl sport bleachers
 
cloverock70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They know what the dress code is. Maybe they'd rather have uniforms.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a poor kid I was bullied for what I wore to school many times.

I say bring on the school uniform.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's gay guys with fashion sense. I mean Pajama Bottoms in public....really girlfriend, save something for your lip synching act.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for the freedom to wear what you want without getting hassled. But if you're going to walk around with your underwear half out just daring people to look, you need to STFU about the attention you're trying to bring to yourself. You're no better than when in HS we'd punch people for looking at an OK sign.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: As a poor kid I was bullied for what I wore to school many times.

I say bring on the school uniform.


🙄
Uniforms cost more.
/
Never mind khakis look like gang wear. 😆
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: LaChanz: As a poor kid I was bullied for what I wore to school many times.

I say bring on the school uniform.

🙄
Uniforms cost more.
/
Never mind khakis look like gang wear. 😆



Clothes also cost money you dumb twat.


Please put me on ignore. Now I feel like I have to wipe.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's a sign that I'm getting old, but I can accept a certain level of dress code, so long as it's consistently applied.

And they need to frame the dress code as 'this is to help you survive in the real world, as you're not going to get to where whatever you want in the workplace', not 'so you're not distracting other people'

Or at least frame it as 'so you don't distract your classmates' not 'so your teachers don't perve on you'

And the 'we're going to search what you're wearing underneath your outer layer' is just stupid pre-crime type bullshiat.

/wore an Anthrax t-shirt with the chorus from Startin Up a Posse on it a few times in high school
//helped that a backpack covered up the lyrics when walking between classes.  And long hair
///wore a steel gorget to work once to protest a dress code that required 'a shirt with a collar' after they insisted that a t-shirt (with crew neck collar) didn't count
////then bought a bunch of 'club shirts' (Hawaiian shirt style with comic book characters on them)
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
waxbeans:


Also, how is it I knew you'd be in a thread about school children and how they dress?

I wonder....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: waxbeans: LaChanz: As a poor kid I was bullied for what I wore to school many times.

I say bring on the school uniform.

🙄
Uniforms cost more.
/
Never mind khakis look like gang wear. 😆


Clothes also cost money you dumb twat.


Please put me on ignore. Now I feel like I have to wipe.


It's a real issue.  Since you have to wear a Specific outfit, the companies just fix the price.
Business people really suck.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone agrees there should be a dress code. If you can explain that fact, it may help clarify issues.
 
OBBN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you haven't been to a high school campus in a while, you may be shocked at what you see. I'm no prude, but there's a fair number of girls that look exactly like they are dressed to kill for a night of clubbing.

Sorry girls, dress appropriately for school and save the club look for the club. Also, congrats on discovering that rules and laws are sometimes in direct contrast to what you want. You don't have to like them, you just have to follow them.

And for the love of God, please stop the I can dress any way I please, but if a man notices then he's a pervert thing. If you don't want to be "sexualized', don't dress in a provocative manner.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a sense they are right: what they are wearing shouldn't matter, and all students should be allowed to wear what they want.

But as the parent of a teenaged girl, they often will make very poor clothing choices that are a distraction, if not for how much skin they show as for the messages on t-shirts. It's almost like they're in a competition to see who can wear the most inappropriate outfit.

School isn't just a free-for-all where you can do what you want; it's more like practice for how to behave in society at large if not at work. If my daughter showed up at school wearing short shorts and a skimpy tube top I'd want the school to send her home to change. It's an age-old battle to probe the limits of society.

Perhaps I'm just cranky as teenagers are on my shiat list at the moment.   A couple of boys were racing out of the parking lot of the local high school last Friday and caused a seven-car pileup on the adjoining freeway.  Somehow a suburban ended up completely on top of a sedan. The teens sped away from the scene and have not been caught.
 
Kurohone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Maybe it's gay guys with fashion sense. I mean Pajama Bottoms in public....really girlfriend, save something for your lip synching act.


Knowing some of the staff there, this is entirely possible.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LaChanz: waxbeans:


Also, how is it I knew you'd be in a thread about school children and how they dress?

I wonder....


🙄
Dude. I don't like kids. Like at all. In fact I am suspicious of people that like kids that are not theirs.
In fact I avoid even the appearance of having been alone with young people.
Also. Fml young people are dumb as rocks.  JFC.  Almost killed my brother when he called me a hippie. WTF? You don't even know WTF a hippie is.
Away.
Dress codes are Authoritarian.  Full stop. .
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, Boomers.
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't see anything particularly scandalous about what they're wearing in the pics in TFA. They look like normal clothes. Maybe there's a rule about bare shoulders.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Everyone agrees there should be a dress code. If you can explain that fact, it may help clarify issues.


I once asked about dress codes at a job interview.

My future team lead said 'I once wore a bathrobe into the office.  Maybe we shouldn't go quite that far'

I knew I'd fit in well.

/wore my funnier ties in the first week
//on Friday, the grandmotherly executive assistant came to me and said if I wore a tie in next week, she'd string me up by it.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LaChanz: waxbeans:


Also, how is it I knew you'd be in a thread about school children and how they dress?

I wonder....

🙄
Dude. I don't like kids. Like at all. In fact I am suspicious of people that like kids that are not theirs.
In fact I avoid even the appearance of having been alone with young people.
Also. Fml young people are dumb as rocks.  JFC.  Almost killed my brother when he called me a hippie. WTF? You don't even know WTF a hippie is.
Away.
Dress codes are Authoritarian.  Full stop. .


Dude, we all can almost see your boner.

Protest much?
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: If a 15 year olds clothing is distracting you...well, have a seat over year. You shouldn't be near kids.


Youre telling me any physical attraction you had to teenage girls left when you turned 18?

Never did for me and I seem to find the shoreline/sky very interesting when walking past teens sunbathing at the beach.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

czei: In a sense they are right: what they are wearing shouldn't matter, and all students should be allowed to wear what they want.

But as the parent of a teenaged girl, they often will make very poor clothing choices that are a distraction, if not for how much skin they show as for the messages on t-shirts. It's almost like they're in a competition to see who can wear the most inappropriate outfit.

School isn't just a free-for-all where you can do what you want; it's more like practice for how to behave in society at large if not at work. If my daughter showed up at school wearing short shorts and a skimpy tube top I'd want the school to send her home to change. It's an age-old battle to probe the limits of society.

Perhaps I'm just cranky as teenagers are on my shiat list at the moment.   A couple of boys were racing out of the parking lot of the local high school last Friday and caused a seven-car pileup on the adjoining freeway.  Somehow a suburban ended up completely on top of a sedan. The teens sped away from the scene and have not been caught.


????? Companies should have uniforms they give you for free.  And beyond safety wear, like steel toes. Not damn dress code.
fark wall street. fark owners.  And fark management.  Jfc.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LaChanz: waxbeans: LaChanz: waxbeans:


Also, how is it I knew you'd be in a thread about school children and how they dress?

I wonder....

🙄
Dude. I don't like kids. Like at all. In fact I am suspicious of people that like kids that are not theirs.
In fact I avoid even the appearance of having been alone with young people.
Also. Fml young people are dumb as rocks.  JFC.  Almost killed my brother when he called me a hippie. WTF? You don't even know WTF a hippie is.
Away.
Dress codes are Authoritarian.  Full stop. .

Dude, we all can almost see your boner.

Protest much?


🙄
I've said the same thing before here on off line. I hate young people. And, I only love my daughter and siblings. All other kids should go buzz off and be with mom and dad.
I actually think people should not be in public till their adults or at least can stfu.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I hate young people.


Then wtf are you in a thread about what underaged girls may wear?


/keep protesting....
 
someonelse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This thread smells like mothballs.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LaChanz: waxbeans: LaChanz: waxbeans:


Also, how is it I knew you'd be in a thread about school children and how they dress?

I wonder....

🙄
Dude. I don't like kids. Like at all. In fact I am suspicious of people that like kids that are not theirs.
In fact I avoid even the appearance of having been alone with young people.
Also. Fml young people are dumb as rocks.  JFC.  Almost killed my brother when he called me a hippie. WTF? You don't even know WTF a hippie is.
Away.
Dress codes are Authoritarian.  Full stop. .

Dude, we all can almost see your boner.

Protest much?


What are you looking at their boner for?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LaChanz: waxbeans: I hate young people.

Then wtf are you in a thread about what underaged girls may wear?


/keep protesting....


Because dress codes are Authoritarian bull. Nazi crap. Bub.
Might as well cry that rules must be obeyed. The boss told me so.
/
fark Goodwin.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: What are you looking at their boner for?


It's like a car crash.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LaChanz: waxbeans: I hate young people.

Then wtf are you in a thread about what underaged girls may wear?


/keep protesting....

Because dress codes are Authoritarian bull. Nazi crap. Bub.
Might as well cry that rules must be obeyed. The boss told me so.
/
fark Goodwin.


...and yet the headline makes no mention of "dress codes."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LaChanz: waxbeans: LaChanz: waxbeans: I hate young people.

Then wtf are you in a thread about what underaged girls may wear?


/keep protesting....

Because dress codes are Authoritarian bull. Nazi crap. Bub.
Might as well cry that rules must be obeyed. The boss told me so.
/
fark Goodwin.

...and yet the headline makes no mention of "dress codes."


Tomato 🍅
People should be able to dress as they please.
End of the story.
I bring up dess codes because that is where this will lead, when, I say People should dress as they wish.
 
thisispete
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LaChanz: waxbeans: LaChanz: waxbeans: I hate young people.

Then wtf are you in a thread about what underaged girls may wear?


/keep protesting....

Because dress codes are Authoritarian bull. Nazi crap. Bub.
Might as well cry that rules must be obeyed. The boss told me so.
/
fark Goodwin.

...and yet the headline makes no mention of "dress codes."


No,  but in fairness it is the first sentence of TFA: "Kadence Hodgson is pushing for change at her northern Saskatchewan high school, where staff are disciplining teens for dress code violations."
 
The Garden State [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

trialpha: FTA: A student in Grade 9 who has been dress-coded said "if our bodies and clothing are distracting to the males in our school, they shouldn't be teaching."

Gee, I wonder why there are fewer and fewer men going into teaching.


Well, I don't know about the situation in the great frozen north, but here in the states it usually has something to do with shiatty pay, shiatty prospects for advancement, disrespect from students, parents, administration , politicians and society at large, constant budget cuts, and now with the pandemic the fear of illness and death threats from anti-maskers. But you may be right, it may be the fault of biatches. Whenever men fail at something, it's usually the fault of some biatch.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The dress code is fine, it's the abject honesty in the explanation that we are not Puritan spiritual entities but rather still animals like every other animal on earth that bothers them.

We can hold on to the fairy tale that we are all safe because we educated people not to rape, murder, and in this case lust. Or we can admit that there are problem people among us.

Would it have been better for these people to not say anything whatsoever? Because now you know and can make a decision about what you are wearing. And if that pervert sexualizes you it's not your fault. But if you didn't even think that might happen, here's a learning opportunity for you.

Your expectations of people will fall short of the mark. It's proven many times a day just for the 'liters here. Sure, work towards fixing it, but it's still broke now.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Teachers shouldn't comment or act upon the clothing of their students unless there's a dress code to enforce. And when there is, you don't use "because your teachers are looking at you sexually" as the reason.Teachers are authority figures (no getting sexy with subordinates) and are there to do a job that doesn't involve getting their nethers wet and/or hard.

As for the "it's Canada in November so they should be wearing parkas and snow pants" thing, do you all think Canada doesn't have indoor heating? It's 2021, they've figured out how to use fire.
 
squidloe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LaChanz: waxbeans:


Also, how is it I knew you'd be in a thread about school children and how they dress?

I wonder....

🙄
Dude. I don't like kids. Like at all. In fact I am suspicious of people that like kids that are not theirs.
In fact I avoid even the appearance of having been alone with young people.
Also. Fml young people are dumb as rocks.  JFC.  Almost killed my brother when he called me a hippie. WTF? You don't even know WTF a hippie is.
Away.
Dress codes are Authoritarian.  Full stop. .


Your posting history betrays you. You're a farking weirdo and you've defended attraction to underaged girls.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thisispete: No,  but in fairness it is the first sentence of TFA: "Kadence Hodgson is pushing for change at her northern Saskatchewan high school, where staff are disciplining teens for dress code violations."


Context: This lowlife was in another thread spouting about how he would take 13 year old girls and properly train them to be porn stars.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Masakyst: The school is also dumb for stating that their reason for having a dress code is because males are too distracted.


It's a bit dumb, but that's how the case law shook out in Canada. "Distraction to the learning environment" is the legal basis for having a dress code at all (and it's the same in the US) because it's a restriction to our freedom of expression.

No, teachers (male or female) don't particularly give a shiat either way except in that dressing skimpy is unprofessional and we're trying to prepare them for the workforce.
 
thisispete
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LaChanz: thisispete: No,  but in fairness it is the first sentence of TFA: "Kadence Hodgson is pushing for change at her northern Saskatchewan high school, where staff are disciplining teens for dress code violations."

Context: This lowlife was in another thread spouting about how he would take 13 year old girls and properly train them to be porn stars.


Ah, that does put a different spin on it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Garden State: But you may be right, it may be the fault of biatches. Whenever men fail at something, it's usually the fault of some biatch.


Well. To. Be.  Fair.  Maybe occasionally that is the case. ..  And. The rest of the time it's racist.  Or class war. And, or privilege.
Every pile of money is drenched in the stink of wrong doing. Or lies. Or greed. Or disingenuous bs malarkey.   And. Most of that is legal.  And defended by 47% of the nation
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I went to a Catholic girl's school with uniforms. Meh. It did save a bit of class separation. Though you could tell the rich girls by their handbag styles.

Funny thing was that a lot of us bought those knit polyester uniforms in freshman year and got taller but never had to buy new skirts. We had to wear gym shorts underneath the (now) miniskirts.
 
Displayed 50 of 90 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.