(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Gyms have gotten so crowded, they're doubling up customers on bench presses, treadmills   (wfla.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This on the gym for not shelving out the moola to get the pricier 2 person rowing machine.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
the man, identified as 78-year-old Robert Edward Dvorak

You don't see Adam Qwerty pulling stunts like this, do you?

/Goofus and Gallant for a new generation?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whenever someone finishes their set and sits there until they're ready for their next one, I've imagined myself doing the same thing. Not saying I approve, but I understand.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Whenever someone finishes their set and sits there until they're ready for their next one, I've imagined myself doing the same thing. Not saying I approve, but I understand.


It used to be easier, as people would work in with you, so you would alternate turns between sets.  But now with Covid, people don't want to have to keep wiping down the machinery after each set so just end up staying there.
And if it's a bench, they'll just keep using the same bench with different weights and exercises.  It's given people an excuse to be selfish.
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrested? Really people?
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fargin a: Arrested? Really people?


Assault and Buttery.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can just walk 2 miles, 5 days a week, and do a few pushups and situps during the commercials of a half-hour TV show.
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like police would have bigger issues.

Gym should be more like the NFL - let them play it out. Damn refs always jumping in.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: You can just walk 2 miles, 5 days a week, and do a few pushups and situps during the commercials of a half-hour TV show.


100 sit ups, 100 push ups, 100 squats, and a 5 km run every day, no air conditioner.

/you may go bald
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

solokumba: You can just walk 2 miles, 5 days a week, and do a few pushups and situps during the commercials of a half-hour TV show.


If you want ultimate power, you've got to do 100 pushups, 100 situps, 100 squats, and a10 km run EVERY SINGLE DAY!

/may cause hair loss
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sit On You | Tim and Eric Awesome Show | Adult Swim
Youtube 4us7Nkv_YwU
https://youtu.be/4us7Nkv_YwU
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

solokumba: You can just walk 2 miles, 5 days a week, and do a few pushups and situps during the commercials of a half-hour TV show.


And quit shoving big-macs down your pie hole.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is just a guy being an asshole.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fargin a: Arrested? Really people?


Yeah, this guy's going to have a hard go at it sharing the benches in the ol' prison yard.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

solokumba: You can just walk 2 miles, 5 days a week, and do a few pushups and situps during the commercials of a half-hour TV show.


This. There is no reason to pay for a gym membership.

/ so Jewish
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

solokumba: You can just walk 2 miles, 5 days a week, and do a few pushups and situps during the commercials of a half-hour TV show.


You can....
Do you?

/and calorie-wise that's not a lot of burn
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Old farts and gyms.  My old gym had limited working treadmills so there was a 30 minute limit.   Nearly everyone was okay with it but there was always some geezer getting his walking in who thought he owned the place.   We would simply wait until he had to pee and take over the machine, with his stuff still on it.   He never said a word because he knew he was wrong.
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bootleg: the man, identified as 78-year-old Robert Edward Dvorak

You don't see Adam Qwerty pulling stunts like this, do you?

/Goofus and Gallant for a new generation?
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/🎵Dvorak was a little composer who
Came from Czech'slovakia
Dvorak baby🎵
 
alice_600
‘’ less than a minute ago  
At my old gym before the pandemic I would swim in the lane pool. The lane pool was right up against the kiddos section and there was always a group of them that wanted deeper water to swim in. I didn't mind if they stayed in their lane but there was always the bunch that thought we could share a lane.
Also Lane hogs ugh! They can be biatches. When the life guard saves go he means leave!
 
