 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Thread Reader)   Black Friday deals you probably missed   (threadreaderapp.com) divider line
19
    More: Cool, pulp countdown, Reggae, Pioneer SX-424 stereo, pulp #BlackFriday deals, today, woodwork, fet, year  
•       •       •

556 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2021 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I could have used #
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling that moving forward more people are going to wish they had access to a toke-o-matic.
 
chipaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: I have a feeling that moving forward more people are going to wish they had access to a toke-o-matic.


This thing is the pinnacle of technology. Old science really was superior to the new stuff.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Bass o Matic - YouTube
Youtube 2HKTx5WFcs0
 
Excelsior
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chipaku: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: I have a feeling that moving forward more people are going to wish they had access to a toke-o-matic.

This thing is the pinnacle of technology. Old science really was superior to the new stuff.

[Fark user image 736x983]


Can't believe they didn't think of a lid for the hopper.

Heh, double entendre.
 
Azz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby's mom absent from the list
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chipaku: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: I have a feeling that moving forward more people are going to wish they had access to a toke-o-matic.

This thing is the pinnacle of technology. Old science really was superior to the new stuff.

[Fark user image image 736x983]


20 hits of '70s weed is probably equivalent to one modern toke.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Azz: Subby's mom absent from the list


She's part of the #5 bundle...you can get her to come with two joy-sticks if you pay $19.99.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's no wonder Addis made a pivot into the fashion industry:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I found one of these at a rummage sale or second hand store I'd go nuts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: If I found one of these at a rummage sale or second hand store I'd go nuts.

[Fark user image 640x965]


I meant the record player, not the girl.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: I have a feeling that moving forward more people are going to wish they had access to a toke-o-matic.


I'd rather have a 2016 toke-o-matic, aka the Pax 3.

/here's hoping Santa leaves one under the tree for me
 
daffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I got a good deal on sneakers for my husband and sons. It was on line. We stopped doing the the door busters after a jerk knocked me down and grabbed a cordless phone. I walk with a cane and I could have been seriously hurt. It was packed so tight that I would have been trampled. Another man grabbed me and pushed the crowd away. I was very lucky. Now with on line shopping, I can shop a bit safer.
 
bughunter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blodyholy: It's no wonder Addis made a pivot into the fashion industry:

[pbs.twimg.com image 698x1024]


Is that a bedpan or a chamberpot on the top left?

/welcome to your new home, darling!
//don't forget to put the lotion on the skin!
 
Cyril Sneer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: KRSESQ: If I found one of these at a rummage sale or second hand store I'd go nuts.

[Fark user image 640x965]

I meant the record player, not the girl.


But what would you do if you found the girl and a bunch of vinyl at a rummage sale? Would you play both sides?
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Xmas Shopping list:

Hubby: Xmas ornament (I buy him one every year in re some thing significant about the year), 26 yrs!

Best friend: lost her Mother this year, so photo ornament in memoriam.

Nephews/nieces under 18: $100 for Trust Fund (x3/Yr); Pkg of Thank You Cards for stockings so they learn to be good people.

Nephews/Nieces over 18 get a card & $1 Lottery Scratcher. Good luck!

BiL: needs an Alexa speaker set (3)  because he's forgetting & everything else is too complicated for him (ESL, etc...).

Ditto Nephew w/macular degeneration.

Other BiL: $500 towards last month's hernia surgery; his med ins sux. Hubby putting up same. We agreed.

Dog: toys & treats.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.