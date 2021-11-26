 Skip to content
(CBS Pittsburgh)   Headline: "More Than $3,000 Worth Of iPhones Stolen From Store In Pennsylvania." Fark: They stole four phones   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
5
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait, were they on sale?
 
Sumo Surfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Three-sentence article aside, the accompanying and unrelated video is slightly unsettling.

From the anchor's feminine voice and weird vocal inflections to the field news reporter broadcasting live from... his attic, they both adopt the same exaggerated tone and cadence and sound like aliens attempting to come across as human

"and GUESS whoooo feels the MOST LOVE for small business??? MILLENIALS!"
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That many? Must have been a great Black Friday sale, that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Must have been the cheap iPhones.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jiiimmmmmmyyyyy!!!  Ah ha ha, you sonsofbiatches!  Jiimmmmyyyyy!

*Pounds shower wall in excitement *

/What did I tell you?  What did I tell you?
//Don't call anyone, don't text anyone
///Whar did I tell you?
 
