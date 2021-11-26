 Skip to content
Beaver hunting season started early this year in Georgia
18
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You'd think avoiding crotch shots like that would just be a basic instinct.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Woman fires gun at her vagina in cam show crotch shot gone horribly wrong


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Premature discharge?  I thought all those comments about the gun being a replacement were jokes.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

coffeetime: Premature discharge?  I thought all those comments about the gun being a replacement were jokes.


Safe sex requires putting the safety on.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Great kid. Don't get vagina-y"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stunt to increase her chaturbate followers?
 
chipaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chipaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Stunt to increase her chaturbate followers?


Chaturbate sponsored story probably
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Currently rethinking his philosophy....

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chaturbate

/cannot believe I typed the C word
//chaturbate
///charurbate
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chipaku: [Fark user image image 850x850]


How about a wet split beaver?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she was reading Shakespeare in bed?
"Unsex me here / And fill me from the crown to the toe top-full / Of direst cruelty!"

/and to think that it all happened on Manly road.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No thank you, NY Post. I'm not clicking on your link and I'm not helping to spread your right wing weirdness to point guns at your crotch

Ok, I will encourage this but I'm still not clicking. Be sure to wear a safety vest while point your gun at your dick

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleepy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chipaku: jaivirtualcard: Stunt to increase her chaturbate followers?

Chaturbate sponsored story probably


Doubtful, as there was a time, many, many years ago when they were cracking down on 'extreme' content.

Like they actually set limits on the size of things that could be inserted into bodily orifices.

But that was back in the days before Bluetooth connected vibrators, when there was a lot more diversity of what people on there did.  I think it was about 2014 or so.

I mean hell, they also had a crackdown on people who just sat there and talked, but never actually got naked.  I think they said they were spinning it off to a separate site, but they never bothered to link to it after it happened

And they used to have a link in the footer to find the people who specifically have it set up so they can't be tipped (/exhibitionist-cams), as there were a few people on there who would just tease and maybe occasionally show something when they felt like it.  And a whole bunch of the sort of stuff that you'd expect from Chatroulette.

And the people who had just signed up, but hadn't been verified yet, asking for people to tip but no one actually could.  And the pirated videos where people tried playing back other people's content  but never reacted to the stuff in chat.  (And occasionally were brazen enough to rip off the more well known people on there)

/posting from my alt account
//so future potential employers don't find I know way too much about this particular site
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chipaku: jaivirtualcard: Stunt to increase her chaturbate followers?

Chaturbate sponsored story probably


Followers?
I always thought/assumed that it's a one-to-one (screen to screen) site, not a cam site.
 
chipaku
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I always thought/assumed that it's a one-to-one (screen to screen) site, not a cam site.


You can do private 1 to 1 shows but it's up to the model and it always costs extra (minimum tip per minute)
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gun acted predictably when used as intended.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jaivirtualcard: ///charurbate


Cherubate - Angels for men and women

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
