(YouTube)   Still waiting for your thigh master or sham wow to be delivered? It's not "supply chain issues", lazy dock workers or poor infrastructure. It's criminals, or as the L.A. County Sheriff puts it: "wow, this is new to me"   (youtube.com) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hmm - you leave shiat lying around wherever and don't guard it, and people steal it??  Well who the hell would have expected THAT?
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Have the train companies not reported this?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: She shouldn't have worn that short skirt


FTFY
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Hmm - you leave shiat lying around wherever and don't guard it, and people steal it??  Well who the hell would have expected THAT?


Did you watch the video? Some of it they were stealing it from moving trains.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mock26: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Hmm - you leave shiat lying around wherever and don't guard it, and people steal it??  Well who the hell would have expected THAT?

Did you watch the video? Some of it they were stealing it from moving trains.


RTFA?  On Fark?

/no I'm too tired and ouchy to be logical like that
 
Caelistis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: She shouldn't have worn that short skirt

FTFY


Let me know how "People shouldn't steal so there's no need for all these precautions" works out for you then
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She said she's disgusted by human behaviour, but I think it's a pretty decent song.

björk : human behaviour (HD)
Youtube p0mRIhK9seg
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I knew it. I knew it was pirates. Pirates took the chinese knockoff legos I was going to give my kids. farking Pirates. Now their little pirate kids are going to get to enjoy the plastic-wrapped, sub-standard, instruction-booklet-less blocks. Instead of my kids, who were supposed to get them direct from the Chinese kids that put together the blocks. Now I've got to tell my kids, "oh no, the pirates just wanted them more." And they'll say I lied. My own kids. That I never ordered them anything. Then they'll say I'm an idiot for not paying 30% more for "legitimate" blocks from those Danish racketeers. I'll say "I'm not made of money" and they'll point out I used the savings to buy myself a new stereo. And I'll look like a dick. All because of these farking pirat-- oh hold on, they're not pirates, they're train robbers. Huh.
 
chipaku
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Trucks are getting hijacked right as they pull out of the docks fully loaded. They made a documentary about this.

FAST and FURIOUS - Opening Scene Car Chase (Civic vs Semi Truck) #1080HD
Youtube 7I353MuzAwo
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How hard would it be to route a shiatload of glitterbombs through East LA?
 
