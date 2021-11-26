 Skip to content
 
4 hours ago  
4 hours ago  
"Alexis Lutz likes to fight."


I never would have guessed.

4 hours ago  
4 hours ago  
Lutz admitted in court that she has prior assaults on police with three convictions in Hillsdale County in 2020

And gets probation. Hmmmmmm.
 
3 hours ago  
hmmm, 20 YO girl in small town Nowhere, MI spends her days high and fighting in the streets for money?

has Quincy, MI (population 1,652) not heard of the internet and its entertainment possibilities? i thought we, as a society, were past paying the village "troubled kid" to fight in the streets for money when we were bored?


Hillsdale county
2 hours ago  

There's not much there at all. It's very rural. So yeah, probably not much internet out there.
Hillsdale itself is nice
 
2 hours ago  

are you being facetious or serious? because i was half-kidding.

but seriously, even if the locals DON'T have regular access to tiktok and pron and the joys of FARKing to amuse themselves, they STILL shouldn't be giving "the local f*ck-up kid" money to fight in the streets when she's high! that's basically treating her like an animal in a circus act......
 
2 hours ago  
i forgot, this is according to the young woman herself:

1 hour ago  

Who's paying?  Plenty of kids fighting in the streets for free, all over the country.  I almost admire her ability as an entrepreneur.

In that spirit: wonder how many people would pay to see Lutz-Rittenhouse on PPV?
 
1 hour ago  

i have no idea! look at my comment immediately above yours. all i "know" is her own statement.....

i mean, her entire town has less than half the people my high school had as students 20 years ago, and my town had 3 other public high schools and 2 private schools. i'll be honest and admit i can't image her "rural life" at all, but she claims people pay her to fight, and said she was high when she socked the latest cop in the eye.

and since drugs aren't free, and there's probably nowhere to work in her town, i believe that people are giving her money to do stuff, including hitting other people in the streets. which means everyone even tangentially in this story has a sad life.
 
4 minutes ago  

She must break you.
 
2 minutes ago  
2 minutes ago  

She must be awesome in bed.

But damn...she is scary.
 
1 minute ago  

I'm in for $550.

$50 on the pay per view, and $500 on the lady. She'd fark old KKKyle up.
 
