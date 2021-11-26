 Skip to content
 
(Business Wire)   Moderna press release addresses rapid Omicron variant specific vaccine development   (businesswire.com) divider line
31
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Interesting they're contemplating using the full booster (3rd shot) - I'm exposed to a lot of the general public, so when it came time for my booster, I asked for the full dose - essentially a full 3rd shot. Here's hoping. 

And if not, then I'm more than happy to get a custom-tailored mRNA shot from Moderna. 

/Had Covid
//I'm the guy who wrote about the experience in March of 2020
///Get your shots, you do not want Covid, don't want to be in the same room as someone with Covid
////Don't even entertain the thought of 'fighting your way through Covid' with your immune system alone.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to my time machine, I started posting about the omicron variant back in July. Sadly, science continues to ignore my obvious psychic gifts.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1162414​1​/139343849#c139343849
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I'd gladly take a monthly vaccination at this point if it covers variants, simply because of all the plague rats who can't be bothered to get theirs..  At some point there will be a superspreader event that will decimate all the unvaxxed folks, and I sure as fark don't want to be one of them.

Got my Moderna 3rd booster in Sept - early adopter. Wife was in getting hers since she's a transplant patient, and the nurse said they had  extras if I wanted it.. So yeah, sore arm for a couple days, well worth it.  And it wasn't even sore like throbbing continual pain, just localized to the site, and only if I poked at it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And it will be available in six months and it will take a year for distribution.
It is what it is
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hmmmm....Maybe it's time to look into some Moderna stock. If they nail this it can only be good for them.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IT's a virus from outer space.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

.


Had my (Moderna) booster the day before Thanksgiving.  (Bicep and lymph nodes are still a bit ouchie).  I know the only anti-vaxxer takeaway from this will be "They keep moving the goalposts!"  Frankly, the one who should be upset about that is me.

Two full shots.  One half-dose booster.  I thought maybe I was done, and now come to find out, I'm STILL not vaccinated because these walking petrie dishes keep brewing up new and exciting variants.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had 3 covid shots from moderna.
Might not be the last.
Don't care

Want to have sex
 
kindms
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
3rd shot scheduled for next week. hopefully booze and cannabis continue their remarkable affect of keeping me happy, "healthy" and covid free
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Got the booster Wed. Low grade fever yesterday and body aches today.

Feel sorry for the anti vaxxers. They might FAFO.
 
mjg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Speaking with a friend who works at the VIDO-InterVac Facility in Canada (they make such vaccines from scratch) - he explained to me that, in general, 80% of the vaccine is made BEFORE the actual virus is real. So from the time a virus emerges, such as this variant, 20% of (well, tough) work is left to do.

/so it's not like companies are starting from scratch with the variant.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't feel sorry for antivax people. I do feel sorry for populations of the world that don't have any access to a vaccination. This is what is causing mutations and variants every few months. At some point boosters may no longer be effective.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I am glad to know they are working on it
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pray for Omicron!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I just hope that by the time it's available we haven't already moved on to the next deadlier variant.
 
falkone32
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Classic.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

You can literally go on CVS' website and get a Moderna booster pretty much any time 7 days a week currently. If it has been 6 months, your efficacy should be something around 50% with Moderna so getting the booster is a good idea. To my knowledge, the Moderna mRNA vaccine has been effective at combating the different variants already.
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I remember that comment.  Glad you came through, and it would not surprise me if the variant that you had contracted was mild compared to what seems to be breeding in unvaccinated populations around the world.

/was eligible as an essential worker for two shots of Moderna earlyish in the process
//hasn't yet scheduled the booster
///but it's on the to-do list
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Moderna press release addresses rapid Omicron variant specific vaccine development profits expected to rise 25% this year.
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Whatever, Stephen Sulken.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Given your description of what the variant likes, how would you have gotten it?
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Big pharma says "we need more of your money. Big scary virus, hospital worker shortage, more money, health insurance scams oops we mean rates are going up, we need more money."
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I spoke with a friend of mine on the phone today, someone I haven't seen in well over a year.  Topics came around to a good friend of his who died during the pandemic, the guy had drank the antivax Kool-aid and it killed him.  I'd met the guy several times at parties my friend hosted, he was not an unintelligent man, but damn if he didn't buy into the Republican death-cult and make vaccination against a deadly disease a political issue.

My friend was mildly bummed out about this guy's death but I think he was, to an extent, as mad as the guy as he was sad that he'd died.  We also talked about another mutual friend, whose 40 year old daughter died from COVID-19 around two weeks ago.  Likewise, bummed that she died, but at this point resigned that she bought into the lie and chose her own fate.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's so weird to see conservatives get pissed off at private companies making a profit.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Science, biatches.
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Had a greened link back in July about volunteers needed for the vaccines.  Wonder if they'll be looking for people to test the new variant booster?  I'd throw my hat arm in if I could.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Right no there's nothing known about whether this variant is deadlier, vaccine-evasive, or how contagious it really is (although on that last one, it certainly seems to have taken over South Africa in a hurry). But I'd rather we not get a chance to find out.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
GIVE ME ALL THE SHOTS!

/where do I get it?
 
