(The Daily Beast)   The bizarro homecoming queen hacking scandal. Simply bonkers   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
26
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"We're not pleading guilty to something we didn't do," Carroll said. "If there was any crime committed, the punishment doesn't fit."

Lady, I would take that no-jail plea if I were you.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Homecoming Queen's Got A Gun - Julie Brown
Youtube nonVj7odbmU
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
By "Hacking" i'm guessing they used passwords taped to the underside of a keyboard that anyone could see if they looked.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's amazing what fire and fury can rain when someone is motivated to punish, unlike say, an insurrection or something.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: By "Hacking" i'm guessing they used passwords taped to the underside of a keyboard that anyone could see if they looked.


Mom's the vice-principal. She gave her kid her password.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: More than a year after the alleged hack, the mom and daughter insist that even after the "false" votes were deleted, Grover still won the majority. (Court documents appear to back up that claim.)

Whoops.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

monsatano: FTFA: More than a year after the alleged hack, the mom and daughter insist that even after the "false" votes were deleted, Grover still won the majority. (Court documents appear to back up that claim.)

Whoops.


An additional 5 years should be tacked on for aggravated stupidity.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: By "Hacking" i'm guessing they used passwords taped to the underside of a keyboard that anyone could see if they looked.


The mom was vice principal
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh and I especially like the part where the defense attorney casually drops that they're going to trial against his advice.
The whole town sounds like a bunch of Southern fried shiatheels who give waaaaaay to much importance to high school.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
... explaining the area [Cantonment, Florida] is culturally closer to Alabama than Florida.

That's true of most of the Panhandle. This particular part is in Matt Gaetz' House district.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: Oh and I especially like the part where the defense attorney casually drops that they're going to trial against his advice.
The whole town sounds like a bunch of Southern fried shiatheels who give waaaaaay to much importance to high school.


It's the best seven years of their life...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Certainly looks like they were farking around, but for once the finding out phase is seriously excessive.  Give them probation and strip the title, it's homecoming not Deutschbank's international money transfer system
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The runner-up was born to be homecoming queen; her mama was probably a homecoming queen. She's a cheerleader, blonde and sweet and dingy."

And dingy? And this is something that it is time-honored to celebrate?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meanwhile people on fark will defend not charging a cop with hacking.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wow, if they'd only stolen a few million dollars, they'd be looking at a few years each, not 16 years.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's 2020 all over again.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
16 years?

Its not as if it was a black child smoking a joint, you know
 
jclaggett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: ... explaining the area [Cantonment, Florida] is culturally closer to Alabama than Florida.

That's true of most of the Panhandle. This particular part is in Matt Gaetz' House district.


I had never hear of it, so did a Google. Looks like it's closer to LA (the real one, not the Lower Alabama one) than Alabama.

Not that changes much for that part of the state.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Wow, if they'd only stolen a few million dollars, they'd be looking at a few years each, not 16 years.


Hell, aunt Becky only served 2 months
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: ... explaining the area [Cantonment, Florida] is culturally closer to Alabama than Florida.

That's true of most of the Panhandle. This particular part is in Matt Gaetz' House district.


So there's a chance he'll intervene to save the minor from juvie?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Wow, if they'd only stolen a few million dollars, they'd be looking at a few years each, not 16 years.


And get to keep the money

/ minus a 15 to 50% retribution
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The cops fanned out swat team-style around the home, stationing themselves at the front, back, and side doors. They pounded on windows and demanded the alleged cybercrooks show their faces, according to witnesses and court documents.

Seriously???
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
To win the crown, investigators say Grover got dozens of students' ID numbers and birthdates from a district-wide computer system using her vice principal mom's log-in. The pair then allegedly cast at least 246 fake votes for the teen on Carroll's cellphone and a computer at their home through Election Runner, a third-party app used by the school.


These were not very smart people...

/Especially if they were offered a no jail time plea.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: To win the crown, investigators say Grover got dozens of students' ID numbers and birthdates from a district-wide computer system using her vice principal mom's log-in. The pair then allegedly cast at least 246 fake votes for the teen on Carroll's cellphone and a computer at their home through Election Runner, a third-party app used by the school.


These were not very smart people...

/Especially if they were offered a no jail time plea.


The bigger problem is that these people can't (or refuse to) see that what they did was wrong.
 
maxwellton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It was very important she win because so many rich, famous, influential, powerful people got their start as Homecoming Queen. And that's why the punishment must be severe!
 
