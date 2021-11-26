 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Dumbass news: Woman embezzles hundreds of thousands of dollars from employer. Fark: for online gambling. Wait for it: a gambling simulation app that pays NADA. Reason for the tag in the first place: she left her game run on autopilot   (abc.net.au) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's $22k of regret there. But nothing like this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheap_thoughts: That's $22k of regret there. But nothing like this
[Fark user image image 425x282]


And I ope

/wrong thread
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. She'll just use the standard Tasmanian defense: the devil made her do it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heart of Vegas describes itself as featuring "real Vegas slot machines just like the ones you know and love".

I know those slot machines. I absolutely do not love them.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size

Mug shot
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is there a gambling simulation app that costs money to play but never pays out?  Does it merely simulate the actual casino games that never pay out?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gruntbuggly: Why is there a gambling simulation app that costs money to play but never pays out?  Does it merely simulate the actual casino games that never pay out?


Because people will pay them money to play it.  Because they're doofs
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmm. I could use some Narcos Wars gold.
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's a very odd compulsive behavior

At least with actual gambling you get the rush of winning and holding your winnings, at least briefly. This...

She needs some serious psychiatry and to be banned from having a smartphone
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: That's a very odd compulsive behavior

At least with actual gambling you get the rush of winning and holding your winnings, at least briefly. This...

She needs some serious psychiatry and to be banned from having a smartphone


That was my thought, this is really bad gambling addiction.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sometimes I doubt all members of homo sapiensare actually sapient.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Odd how there is zero mention of the lack of ethics when a company takes a million dollars from a client for a trash cellphone game.  I would love to see their books.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gruntbuggly: Why is there a gambling simulation app that costs money to play but never pays out?  Does it merely simulate the actual casino games that never pay out?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gruntbuggly: Why is there a gambling simulation app that costs money to play but never pays out?  Does it merely simulate the actual casino games that never pay out?


Your screen lights up a dings, there is the psychological payoff for the gambler's brain.

Then they run out of money and have to wait 1-24 hours until they get their daily free chip allotment.... or they can pay $10 and get more chips RIGHT NOW and the next dopamine payoff doesn't have to wait.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gruntbuggly: Why is there a gambling simulation app that costs money to play but never pays out?  Does it merely simulate the actual casino games that never pay out?


It's a game with microtransactions and virtual goods, and she's just another addicted sucker contributing to the $30+ billion/year raked in globally through microtransactions. That this particular app is a gambling simulation and/or idle game makes no difference except for being a type of gameplay that she happens to find appealing.


/sounds like quite a pretty successful veterinary practice if a million dollars can go missing without anyone noticing
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Gruntbuggly: Why is there a gambling simulation app that costs money to play but never pays out?  Does it merely simulate the actual casino games that never pay out?

It's a game with microtransactions and virtual goods, and she's just another addicted sucker contributing to the $30+ billion/year raked in globally through microtransactions. That this particular app is a gambling simulation and/or idle game makes no difference except for being a type of gameplay that she happens to find appealing.


/sounds like quite a pretty successful veterinary practice if a million dollars can go missing without anyone noticing


Perhaps they specialize in deer. That way they can make a few bucks and a lot of doe.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Eh. She'll just use the standard Tasmanian defense: the devil made her do it.


Boo this man!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Gruntbuggly: Why is there a gambling simulation app that costs money to play but never pays out?  Does it merely simulate the actual casino games that never pay out?

Your screen lights up a dings, there is the psychological payoff for the gambler's brain.

Then they run out of money and have to wait 1-24 hours until they get their daily free chip allotment.... or they can pay $10 and get more chips RIGHT NOW and the next dopamine payoff doesn't have to wait.


Yep. It might as well be drugs.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

