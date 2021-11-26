 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Melbourne, Australia city council splashes $22k on bizarre banana sculpture, opinions split after vandals try to take a slice of it   (9news.com.au) divider line
16
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bizarre Banana is the name of my all non-binary midget Bananarama cover band.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should of went with the solid gold Diggem statue.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Govt. terms $22,000 is nothing.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's neat.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm generally all for public art, but that one's going in the, "... no." pile.  Too obscure to communicate to most people what the artist says it's meant to mean, and ugly to boot.  Dual fail
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"(It represents) this kind of idea about hubris or this overconfidence within western society and the way we've been drawn to excess and consumption," Mr Stone said.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/neat sculpture, not sure anyone looking at it would extract that sort of message from it though
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least they didn't take the handles.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anything it makes road safety demonstably worse. By all the drivers being distracted by it and laughing their asses off as they pass.

As a sculpture however - meh.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's $22k of regret there. But nothing beats this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vandals guilty of 'banana envy'? "Just the tip"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: That's $22k of regret there. But nothing beats this
[Fark user image image 425x282]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burra
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm assuming it was supposed to contribute to road safety by getting easily distracted drivers to just crash and remove themselves from the equation?
 
rogrtheshrubber
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think it's a-peeling.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Too bad it wasn't sponsored by Foster's.

/ bananas
// Foster's
/// Bananas Foster, gettit?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Too bad it wasn't sponsored by Foster's.

/ bananas
// Foster's
/// Bananas Foster, gettit?


Keep your day job.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Billy Liar: Too bad it wasn't sponsored by Foster's.

/ bananas
// Foster's
/// Bananas Foster, gettit?

Keep your day job.


Good advice. I still haven't gotten it.
 
