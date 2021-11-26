 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   If you had '3:45pm' as to when someone was going to be shot at a mall on Black Friday, come forward to claim your prize   (fox46.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You can tell how few people are out by the fact it was so late in the day
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Merry Friggin' Christmas
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Malls are for hookers and fat people.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Such politeness!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would have predicted much earlier in the day, like when somebody found out Walmart had run out of those $99 65-inch TVs.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had 10am.  Well, there's always next year.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gang turf now includes the Cinnabon franchise?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is my shocked face.  😐
 
docilej
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bet the shooter is a Hurricanes fan.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Gang turf now includes the Cinnabon franchise?


You know how we do. First it's the Jamba and juice, then we get our cinna on at the cinnabon!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ah, the annual post-giving thanks American tradition.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Guns are a cancer we'll never survive.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's a mall?
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
African American Friday.

/Durham
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I never do Black Friday, but I a few years back I was out of town, needed a toothbrush, and the only place open was Walmart.  I went at about 3PM and it was completely empty.  Creepy, post-apocalyptic empty.

Sorry, that's not a very good story.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kbronsito: What's a mall?


A place you go to for ideas that you will purchase later at night on Amazon, while drunk and in stained underwear
 
groppet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I never do Black Friday, but I a few years back I was out of town, needed a toothbrush, and the only place open was Walmart.  I went at about 3PM and it was completely empty.  Creepy, post-apocalyptic empty.

Sorry, that's not a very good story.


The people that didn't get out of that Walmart before 12PM, where shipped out to China to make this years flat TVs
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
3:45 in the PM?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Gang turf now includes the Cinnabon franchise?


static3.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: kbronsito: What's a mall?

A place you go to for ideas that you will purchase later at night on Amazon, while drunk and in stained underwear


But that's not important right now.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Andrews said the shooting occurred between two groups who knew each other."

That's cheating. But at least it wasn't over a f*** me Elmo or something.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: Guns are a cancer we'll never survive.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
About 12 hours later than I expected.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: "Andrews said the shooting occurred between two groups who knew each other."

That's cheating. But at least it wasn't over a f*** me Elmo or something.


I love how it was "two groups that knew each other", otherwise known as "two gangs." Pretty much every shooting everywhere.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bslim: Malls are for hookers and fat people.


....and old people who enjoy speed-walking indoors.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Andrews said the shooting occurred between two groups who knew each other"

*wink, wink*
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Guns are the best, more please, sir
Said Tiny Tim.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had a slight hunch this had taken place at Seattle's Southcenter Mall.  Oh well.

Some shiat will go down there before 2021 is over.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Flaming Gas Bag: Guns are a cancer we'll never survive.

[Fark user image 425x425]


"Haha! I'll call you effeminate for not wanting a long hard piece of metal that shoots shots on you at all times! Nothing more manly than oiling a long hard shaft every day to make sure it functions and blows your load all over the face of any man that disrespects you!"
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was there a red SUV there?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cretinbob: You can tell how few people are out by the fact it was so late in the day


There was a Tweet earlier this morning that the line at Lululemon was 40-some people deep at the local mall, and I thought "is that it?"
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Guns are the best, more please, sir
Said Tiny Tim.


I'm sure that these "two groups" legally possessed and purchased these firearms so we should pass another gun law.  There's no way possibly strictly enforcing the existing gun laws on these people would have solved anything.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, neat. I haven't thought about the Southpoint mall in a long time. I used to live in an apartment at the Lodge at Southpoint and I worked at the Dentalworks dental office off of Fayetteville Rd, both across the street from that mall.  Used to be a nice place.  The random gunfire certainly drops it down a few pegs.
CSB...I used to walk along Renaissance Pkwy at dusk for exercise and see fireflies every night. As the area developed, the fireflies disappeared. Very sad.
Anywho, sorry about the gunfire.  Maybe one day we'll fix this country's gun problem.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Flaming Gas Bag: Guns are a cancer we'll never survive.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Oh, I own more than my share of firearms and am a former NRA match director but I can't least see the obvious.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
police officers were already at the mall when they heard gunfire at 3:23 p.m.

Hey subby...
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: The_Sponge: Flaming Gas Bag: Guns are a cancer we'll never survive.

[Fark user image image 425x425]

Oh, I own more than my share of firearms and am a former NRA match director but I can't least see the obvious.


* can at least*.

Damn it.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: waxbeans: Guns are the best, more please, sir
Said Tiny Tim.

I'm sure that these "two groups" legally possessed and purchased these firearms so we should pass another gun law.  There's no way possibly strictly enforcing the existing gun laws on these people would have solved anything.


Perhaps cracking down on gangs and gang culture we could eliminate most senseless violence and crime?
 
